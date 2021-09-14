Best quercetin supplement

While quercetin is generally safe for most people to take, those who are pregnant or breastfeeding should avoid taking quercetin. Always consult with a health care provider before adding a supplement to your regimen.

Which quercetin supplement is best?

To augment a balanced diet of fruits and vegetables, many health-conscious consumers take quercetin supplements. Quercetin is a flavonoid found in many edible plants that can reduce inflammation and deliver powerful antioxidants into your system.

Often taken as a natural alternative to allergy medicine, quercetin supplements typically come in capsule form, but are also available as liquid, powder or even gummies. If you want a dietary supplement that’s potent and loaded with high-quality ingredients, then Thorne Research Quercenase is the recommended pick.

What to know before you buy a quercetin supplement

What are flavonoids?

Flavonoids are the chemical compounds that give many fruits and vegetables their color. Quercetin is one of approximately 6,000 flavonoids and is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. You’ll find high quantities of flavonoid quercetin in citrus fruits, onions, apples and even red wine. However, its natural color is bright yellow.

Quercetin supplement benefits

Allergies : Allergy symptoms come from your body’s immune response. The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties found in quercetin are thought to reduce the severity of these symptoms.

: Allergy symptoms come from your body’s immune response. The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties found in quercetin are thought to reduce the severity of these symptoms. Arthritis: The anti-inflammatory properties found in quercetin also have the potential to reduce the painful symptoms of arthritis.

The anti-inflammatory properties found in quercetin also have the potential to reduce the painful symptoms of arthritis. Infections: When the body has a healthy amount of antioxidants and reduced inflammation, the immune system also gets a boost, which a benefit that can help you fight off viral and respiratory infections.

When the body has a healthy amount of antioxidants and reduced inflammation, the immune system also gets a boost, which a benefit that can help you fight off viral and respiratory infections. Heart health: Foods and supplements rich in antioxidants are also thought to improve heart health.

Free radicals

Free radicals are damaging, oxygen-containing molecules that can sometimes lead to illnesses like cancer and cardiovascular disease. Poor diet, cigarette smoke and environmental pollution are just a few of the ways free radicals can enter the body. Antioxidant-rich foods and supplements like quercetin may combat free radicals and reduce the damage they cause.

What to look for in a quality quercetin supplement

Form

Quercetin is typically available in capsule or tablet form, but if you’re not a fan of taking pills, you can purchase the supplement in powder or liquid form. You can add the powder or liquid to a beverage or mix it into food. Some brands also sell quercetin in a chewable or gummy form, which is a great option for kids.

Vegan/vegetarian

Some capsule casings include gelatin, which is an animal by-product. If you follow a vegan or vegetarian diet, look for supplements specifically labeled vegan. If you’re not sure about the capsules, liquid and powder quercetin supplements are almost always entirely plant-based options.

Additional ingredients

Certain quercetin supplements contain extra ingredients in their formula to boost the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Some supplements incorporate bromelain, an enzyme that improves absorption, while other formulas include recognizable ingredients like vitamin C.

Dosage and potency

The exact dose depends on the strength, form and brand of the quercetin supplement you purchase, but generally, two capsules a day is suggested. Read the instructions on the label carefully before deciding on dosage.

Potency can also vary, but most capsules range from 500 milligrams to 1,200 milligrams. Many brands recommend taking quercetin supplements with a glass of water, as this helps your body absorb the compound faster.

How much you can expect to spend on a quercetin supplement

The cost of quercetin supplements varies depending on the potency and quality of the ingredients. Most consumers can expect to pay between $10-$50.

Quercetin supplement FAQ

Can you take quercetin daily?

A. Yes! Most people don’t consume the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables in their diet, so a daily supplement is the ideal way to receive those missing antioxidants and anti-inflammatory health benefits.

Does quercetin have side effects?

A. Quercetin can have mild side effects like an upset stomach or headache, particularly if you take it on an empty stomach. If you take prescription medication, consult with your doctor before adding quercetin to your regimen, as drug interactions can cause additional side effects.

What’s the best quercetin supplement to buy?

Top quercetin supplement

Thorne Research Quercenase

What you need to know: This quercetin supplement uses a potent formula with the highest-quality ingredients. The recommended dose is one 250-milligram capsule, three times a day or as directed by a health care professional.

What you’ll love: With added plant-derived ingredients like bromelain for increased absorption, this dietary supplement can provide benefits like allergy relief and immune support. The company also does extensive testing on its products.

What you should consider: This quercetin supplement is considerably more expensive than comparable brands.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top quercetin supplement for the money

NOW Foods Quercetin with Bromelain

What you need to know: Backed by the brand’s stellar reputation, this supplement includes high-quality bromelain for improved absorption. The recommended dose is two capsules, twice daily or as approved by your doctor.

What you’ll love: This quercetin supplement is 100% vegan and kosher, and it comes from one of the most reputable names in the health supplement industry. This formula is particularly acknowledged for its ability to reduce allergy symptoms.

What you should consider: The natural bromelain is derived from pineapple, so don’t take this supplement if you have an allergy or sensitivity to that fruit.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Bluebonnet Super Quercetin

What you need to know: This powerful supplement uses additional ingredients for an extra antioxidant boost. The recommended dose is two capsules, once daily or as directed by a health care provider.

What you’ll love: This potent formula is vegan, gluten-free and made from non-GMO ingredients. It also contains a quality blend of ingredients, including quercetin, vitamin C, bromelain and botanicals like rose hips and acerola.

What you should consider: Some users state the benefits are minor unless you follow the dosage instructions exactly.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

