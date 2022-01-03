Best palmetto berry

Saw palmetto is a dwarf palm tree with berries that promote men’s prostate health and balance hormones.

Which palmetto berries are best?

From the saw palmetto tree, palmetto berries are native to southeastern North America. The berries are commonly used to treat various health issues most commonly associated with men, such as prostate health, preventing hair loss and balancing testosterone levels. It also has been used for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

If you’re looking for a palmetto berry extract, consider Nature’s Way Saw Palmetto Berry Capsules.

What to know before you buy palmetto berries

What are palmetto berries?

Saw palmetto is a small palm tree that grows in the southeastern regions of North America. The berries are commonly used medicinally to treat a range of health issues commonly contributed to men as they age and decrease in testosterone.

Palmetto berries are dark and contain large seeds. They were first used medicinally by Native Americans to combat men’s urinary tract issues and reproductive problems. They are most commonly used in the present day as an extract. The extracts contain the fatty oils found in the berries and are antioxidant-rich.

What are the benefits of palmetto berries?

Palmetto berries have a range of potential health benefits. They typically promote prostate health, increase libido and regulate hormone levels.

Prostate health. Palmetto berries may help maintain and promote prostate health. It also has been studied for its effects in preventing the further growth of prostate cancer cells.

Hair growth. Hair loss may be a result of hormones, medication or genetics. Palmetto berries decrease a specific enzyme related to hair loss. They balance hormones, which in turn fight hair loss.

Reduce inflammation. The antioxidants in palmetto berries prevent inflammation in cells. Epicatechin and methyl gallate, two antioxidants found in the berry, have anti-inflammatory properties and help prevent cell damage. They may also help ward off chronic disease.

Balance hormones. Men looking to boost testosterone levels often take palmetto berries to combat the effects of aging. They boost mood, cognition, libido and may also prevent heart disease. Studies show low testosterone levels may lead to heart disease.

Urinary tract health. As you age, you may encounter urinary tract issues such as incontinence or difficulty urinating. Palmetto berries work to combat urinary tract issues by reducing the inflammation of prostate glands.

What are the side effects of palmetto berries?

Palmetto berries are generally considered safe to consume. Some mild side effects may include headache, nausea, dizziness and constipation. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not consume palmetto berries. Palmetto berries may impact hormone levels, so use caution if you take any hormones. It may also interfere with blood-thinners and increase your risk of bruising and bleeding. If you have preexisting health conditions, consult your doctor before taking palmetto berries.

What to look for in quality palmetto berries

Form and dose

Palmetto berries come raw in capsules, tablets, tinctures, powders and teas. It is commonly dosed at 320 milligrams per day and considered safe up to 960 milligrams per day. It is often combined with ingredients that promote prostate health and is most commonly taken with food to ease digestion and absorption.

Organic ingredients

Organic means the extract or supplement is without chemicals or preservatives. This generally means it is higher quality and safer to consume. Look for certified organic ingredients on the supplement’s labeling.

Vegetarian-friendly

Some capsules are made with gelatin, an animal by-product. If you are vegetarian or vegan, look at the ingredient list on the supplement to ensure no gelatin was used.

How much you can expect to spend on palmetto berries

Most palmetto berries in capsule form range from 7-15 cents a capsule, with counts in a bottle ranging most often from 100-150 capsules. Therefore, the price ranges from $15-$30 total for a bottle of palmetto berries.

Palmetto berries FAQ

What is the most common use of palmetto berries?

A. Palmetto berries are most commonly used to treat the symptoms of an enlarged prostate.

Who should not take palmetto berries?

A. If you have been prescribed blood-thinners, palmetto berries may increase risk of bruising and bleeding. Consult your doctor before taking palmetto berries.

What are the best palmetto berries to buy?

Top palmetto berries

Nature’s Way Saw Palmetto Berry Capsules

What you need to know: This capsule contains 585 milligrams of palmetto berries per serving to promote prostate health.

What you’ll love: It’s organic, vegan, free of gluten and each capsule is certified for potency.

What you should consider: Capsules may be difficult to swallow for consumers who have trouble ingesting pills.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top palmetto berries for the money

Saw Palmetto Capsules by Advanced Nutrition Labs

What you need to know: This high potency capsule has 750 milligrams of palmetto berries per serving to support prostate function and male hormone balance.

What you’ll love: It’s preservative-free and comes with 120 capsules at a cost-effective price.

What you should consider: The high dosage may be too much for some consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Solaray Saw Palmetto Capsules

What you need to know: These organic, vegan capsules contain 100 units of palmetto berries to support a healthy prostate.

What you’ll love: They are trusted, free of genetically modified ingredients and lab verified for potency, quality and safety.

What you should consider: These capsules are more expensive than alternatives.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

