Best noni supplement

Not all noni supplements are made equal. If you want to maximize the benefits of noni, opt for products made entirely from noni fruits.

Which noni supplements are best?

Most noni enthusiasts take the supplement in the juice form; however, many of these fans agree that noni in this form isn’t very tasty. Thankfully, there are other options like powder, tablets and capsules with similar potency.

To get the right noni supplement regardless of the dosage form, convenience is a key feature that you should look out for. The Noni Fruit 2000-milligram Vegetarian Caps are an excellent pick due to the small capsules and once-daily dosage.

What to know before you buy a noni supplement

Form

Noni supplements come in different forms including liquid, powder, tablets and capsules. The type you choose to take will depend on your individual preference. If you can’t stand the taste of noni juice, for example, it might be easier for you to take the capsules or tablets. The powder is also another alternative to the juice as you can add it to your tea, smoothie, or even use it to make your own noni capsules.

Research from the National Institutes of Health shows that taking 500 milligrams of noni capsules per day is considered safe while drinking up to 750 milliliters or 25 ounces of the juice is also said to be safe.

Source

Noni supplements are derived from noni fruit found on the trees of Morinda citrifolia, which grows in tropical climates in Hawaii, Tahiti and other parts of the Polynesian Islands. Most noni supplements are either sourced from Hawaii or Tahiti. Some Noni enthusiasts claim the Hawaiian noni is better while others state otherwise. However, research has shown that regardless of where the fruit originates, their juice and extract have similar potency and quality. However, the concentration of the supplement can determine the potency of the product. For instance, a supplement that contains pure Noni fruit extract is more potent than one that has been mixed with other ingredients.

Benefits

If you’re wondering why people are raving about noni and you’re unsure whether it’s good for you, here are some of its potential benefits:

If you’re managing pain due to a chronic condition like arthritis, taking a noni supplement can be beneficial thanks to its painkilling and anti-inflammatory properties.

The fruit contains a potent antioxidant that can reduce oxidative damage in tobacco smokers.

It heart health by lowering fats and cholesterol levels in the blood and reducing inflammation.

It is also a major source of vitamin C, making it a useful supplement for boosting the immune system.

What to look for in a quality noni supplement

Third-party testing

One of the ways to ascertain the quality of your noni supplement is to check the packaging for third-party certifications that verify their purity and potency. For instance, if the supplement is said to be made with organic ingredients, a certification from an independent organization can be used to verify this claim.

Serving size

While there is no standard recommended dosage for the different forms of noni supplements, there are doses that are safe for use. For instance, if you’re taking a noni capsule, 500mg per day is generally considered safe; however, some noni capsules contain up to 3000mg of noni fruit extract per capsule, which some users found beneficial. Make sure you speak to your doctor or pharmacist when considering the ideal dosage for your condition.

Special diet

If you’re on a vegan, vegetarian, or gluten-free diet, there are some noni supplements on the market that are suited to meet your needs. If you’re allergic to supplements containing wheat, soy or lactose, there are also some noni products that don’t include these ingredients. You can always check the labeling on the package to confirm their content.

How much you can expect to spend on a noni supplement

Depending on the dosage form, you should expect to pay between $12-$55 for a 30-day supply of your noni supplement.

Noni supplement FAQ

Can I take noni juice during pregnancy?

A. There is limited research to evaluate the safety of noni supplements in pregnancy, so it is generally not recommended. You can also speak to your doctor if you’re considering taking this supplement during pregnancy.

What are the side effects of taking noni supplements?

A. Diarrhea is a common side effect of taking a noni supplement. You may also have palpitations due to high blood potassium levels. If you have a liver disease, using a noni supplement isn’t recommended as it can be toxic to the liver and cause damage.

What’s the best noni supplement to buy?

Top noni supplement

Noni Fruit 2000 milligrams, 200 Vegetarian Caps

What you need to know: This non-GMO, gluten-free noni capsule is a potent source of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to boost your immune system and support your normal cellular response.

What you’ll love: It is made using pure noni extract with a maximum strength formula. It’s also easy to take since the serving size is just one capsule per day. The product is also vegan-friendly and the capsules are small and easy to swallow

What you should consider: It contains magnesium stearate, which can cause stomach upset in some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top noni supplement for the money

Terrasoul Superfoods Organic Noni Fruit Powder, 16 ounce

What you need to know: This noni fruit powder is a certified organic and non-GMO supplement that is sourced from the Polynesian region, where noni fruits grow natively.

What you’ll love: It is made from organic noni fruit and is gluten-free and vegan-friendly. The powder is also convenient to take as you can easily mix it with a smoothie, juice or yogurt.

What you should consider: Some users complained that the powder contained some seed fragments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tahiti Trader Original High Potency Noni 32 ounces

What you need to know: Made from natural whole noni fruits, this supplement is a certified organic product that is free of preservatives and additives

What you’ll love: It is sourced from organic noni fruit. The extract is flash-pasteurized to preserve the quality and integrity of noni juice. If you have diabetes, this supplement is also a great choice because of its low sugar content.

What you should consider: It isn’t 100% noni juice; it also contains blueberry, raspberry, grape and pear juice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

