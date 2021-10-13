Best nausea relief candy

For a rumbling belly, natural remedies like ginger, lemon and mint are great options for relief. Look for chews, drops and lollipops that contain these essential ingredients.

Which nausea relief candies are best?

Nausea due to pregnancy, motion sickness or other illnesses can be challenging to handle. But an upset stomach does not require prescription medication or even over-the-counter anti-nausea drugs. It is possible to relieve nausea of all causes with safe, natural ingredients in a delicious candy.

No matter the cause of your nausea, The Ginger People Gin Gins Chews can help relieve it.

What to know before you buy a nausea relief candy

Chews vs. hard candy

While chews can provide fast relief, some people have a hard time with candy sticking to dental work. Hard candies are great for adults concerned about this.

Whether you prefer chews or hard candy for nausea relief, take care to rinse your mouth after you eat them. This helps prevent cavities.

Ingredients

Look for nausea-relieving ingredients in significant amounts. These include things like ginger and vitamin B6. Mint aromatherapy or concentrated oil has also been shown to relieve both nausea frequency and intensity. The best option for you might include more than one active ingredient for nausea relief.

Most importantly, choose a candy that tastes good to you.

Age of the patient

Make sure you consider the age of the patient when selecting a nausea-relief candy. The active ingredients are safe for dosing in people under 12. Adult nausea-relief candy may not be safe for kids.

Lollipops are a great nausea-relief option for kids. These can help keep a stomach settled after a stomach bug and in between meals.

What to look for in a quality nausea relief candy

Convenient

Choose nausea-relief candies that are individually wrapped. These can go anywhere you go for fast relief of a rumbling belly.

Organic ingredients

It’s not only pregnant people who need to take care with what they put in their body. Choose nausea-relief candies with only organic and non-GMO ingredients.

Amount of active ingredients

When it comes to severe nausea, more active ingredients are better. Some nausea-relief candies just don’t have enough of the remedy you need. Check to make sure the active ingredient amounts are sufficient.

Free from allergens

Don’t compound your nausea by adding allergens. Check the label for common allergens, including:

Soy

Nuts

Dairy

Gluten

Wheat

How much you can expect to spend on nausea relief candy

Nausea-relief candy might be the most affordable medicine you’ll ever choose. Similarly-sized packages of both chews and hard candies will cost $8-$20.

Nausea relief candy FAQ

How does candy help relieve nausea?

A. Nausea-relief candy helps to relieve nausea by adding small amounts of sugar to your stomach. Because an empty stomach can trigger nausea, this little bit of sugar can help ease it. Sucking or chewing on the candy releases sugar and other active ingredients slowly. Together with the sugar, the active ingredients can gradually settle your stomach.

How quickly does nausea-relief candy work?

A. Because everyone is different, the timing of nausea-relief candy can vary. For minor nausea, relief might be just a few minutes away. In more extreme cases, like food poisoning, it may take up to 72 hours for nausea to completely disappear.

If your nausea does not ease in three days, is causing you to become dehydrated or suddenly worsens, call your doctor.

How often can you use nausea-relief candy?

A. Talk to your doctor about sudden onset nausea that is not relieved or causing dehydration. You may need other treatment to help you restore balance and settle your stomach.

Otherwise, follow the dosage directions on the package for best results.

Does hard candy work better than chews?

A. Some people prefer hard candy over chews because it won’t stick to teeth, but this does not mean it works better than chews. The active ingredient and how much is in your nausea-relief candy is what matters. Choose the type of nausea-relief candy that makes you feel better.

Tips for treating nausea

Nausea occurs most frequently when your stomach is empty. This is especially true for pregnant people. Treat this cause by skipping the three big meals a day and instead of eating small, easy-to-digest foods every hour or two.

As your stomach settles, stick to the BRAT diet for three days before resuming your regular diet. This includes bananas, rice, apples and toast while avoiding spicy, greasy, fried and overly seasoned foods. Stay hydrated with cold drinks, too.

If motion sickness causes your nausea, sometimes a small amount of plain bread or crackers help. Fix your eyes on the horizon if possible.

What’s the best nausea relief candy to buy?

Top nausea relief candy

The Ginger People Gin Gins Chews

What you need to know: These spicy chews deliver fast relief of nausea from any cause.

What you’ll love: These gluten-free chews contain 10% ginger for fast relief and an earthy bite. They are non-GMO and vegan. You can find the same formula in a hard-candy chew, too.

What you should consider: Some people might find them a little too spicy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top nausea relief candy for the money

Traditional Medicinals Organic Morning Ease

What you need to know: These drops are designed specifically to relieve nausea associated with pregnancy.

What you’ll love: Safe and made from organic, non-GMO ingredients, these drops include the fresh zing of lemon and a mild ginger flavor. They are individually wrapped and perfect for travel.

What you should consider: Some people may find them too mild for relief of severe nausea.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Upspring Stomach Settle Drops with Ginger, Lemon, Spearmint, Honey and B6

What you need to know: This drop offers broad relief of nausea.

What you’ll love: With four critical ingredients designed to relieve even extreme nausea, these drops work for every type or nausea. All components are non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan. They come in a resealable bag.

What you should consider: Children under 14 should not take these drops.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

