Best multivitamins for men

Some multivitamins for men can be a bit harsh on the stomach, so it can be helpful to take your vitamin at the same time as a meal and with plenty of water.

Which multivitamin for men is best?

It can be hard to slow down long enough to ensure a balanced diet, which is why supplements such as men’s multivitamins have increased so much in popularity. While the best men’s multivitamins are the ones most suitable for your particular diet, there are a wide variety and manufacturers to sift through.

For those who aren’t sure which men’s multivitamins are best, Garden of Life’s Vitamin Code For Men is an excellent whole-food multivitamin.

What to know before you buy multivitamins for men

Synthetic vs. whole-food men’s multivitamins

The best men’s multivitamins are likely still up for debate, but one of the issues many dietary supplement experts discuss is whether to buy synthetic multivitamins or whole-food multivitamins. While whole-food multivitamins tend to be a bit more expensive, some posit that they also provide better health benefits, saying bodies more easily absorb them. Others may vouch primarily for cheaper synthetic multivitamins, claiming they also have better potency rates than the former.

Men’s multivitamins for active lifestyles

Some men’s multivitamins are formulated for active lifestyles, offering extra amino acids or energy-boosting ingredients to help support healthy exercising habits. These also can help with muscle recovery, metabolism and other needs.

Men’s multivitamins for older men

Multivitamins for older men typically blend nutrients that support an older body, often including vitamin B12, vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids among other common minerals. Multivitamins for older men can be a great source of nutrients, especially for those age 50 and older.

What to look for in quality multivitamins for men

Preferred nutrition

The best men’s multivitamins are going to be the ones most suitable for your diet – both what you’re getting a lot of and what you’re lacking. There’s a large variety of multivitamins in today’s market, but learning what you need more of in your diet may be a great place to start.

Easy to use

While you only need to consume some dietary supplements and multivitamins once per day, you may have to take others multiple times per day. This isn’t a deal-breaker for everyone, but it’s important to consider what your needs are and if you can incorporate taking multivitamins into your daily routine.

Preferred multivitamin type and routine

Finding the dietary supplement that makes it easiest for you to get into the habit of taking it may be your best bet for men’s multivitamins. A multivitamin is only as good as the user’s ability to stick to a routine, so multivitamins you need to take multiple times a day may be inconvenient.

How much you can expect to spend on multivitamins for men

Men’s multivitamins vary quite a bit in price depending on what kind and quantity you purchase. However, most men’s multivitamins cost between $2-$50 per month.

Multivitamins for men FAQ

Can women take men’s multivitamins?

A. While women can take men’s multivitamins, the contents often are formulated for men’s needs, and there simply may be better nutritional makeups in other dietary supplements on the market. Ultimately, each ideal multivitamin dietary supplement is dependent on the consumer’s needs.

When should I take my multivitamins?

A. It’s up to the consumer when to take multivitamins. You may want to consult any directions on the men’s multivitamin label for guidance, and taking your supplement with food usually helps avoid developing a stomachache. Some users prefer taking their supplements at dinner or at night before bed, while others may prefer to take them with breakfast, lunch or their afternoon snack.

What are the best multivitamins for men to buy?

Top men’s multivitamins

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Vegetarian Capsule Men’s Multivitamins

What you need to know: These excellent whole-food men’s multivitamins are a little on the expensive side, but the nutrition they offer is well worth the price if you aren’t on a tight budget.

What you’ll love: These vitamins feature raw, food-based multivitamins without unhealthy additives. With mostly fruit and vegetables as the primary ingredients, these dietary supplements include probiotics, antioxidants and healthy enzymes, and they don’t upset most users’ stomachs. This multivitamin comes in quantities of 120 or 240 capsules.

What you should consider: With instructions to take four capsules with each serving, these men’s multivitamins are a little pricey for just a 30- or 60-day supply.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top men’s multivitamins for the money

Optimum Nutrition Opti-Men Dietary Supplement Men’s Multivitamins

What you need to know: These cheap men’s multivitamins cover all the basics when it comes to necessary nutrients for the male diet, and they include added amino acids for improving nutrient absorption.

What you’ll love: This affordable multivitamin is a great place to start for supplement newcomers, and one bottle should last 80 days. They also feature extra amino acids and enzymes for optimal absorption.

What you should consider: A single serving of this particular vitamin is three separate tablets. A single serving also has more vitamins than most peoples’ bodies can use in that short of a time.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

GNC Mega Men Sport Performance Muscle Function General Health Men’s Multivitamin

What you need to know: This is an excellent set of sport performance multivitamins for men, offering a daily comprehensive supplement for those who exercise often.

What you’ll love: This multivitamin pack from GNC features easy-to-swallow caplets with a lot of important vitamins. These supplements include a blend of amino acids and other nutrients for improved muscle function.

What you should consider: Some users complained these supplements made their urine smell unfavorably.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

