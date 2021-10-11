Best multivitamin gummies

Multivitamin gummies are designed to supplement your diet to help your body reach the daily recommended nutrition you need to stay healthy.

Which multivitamin gummy is best?

If you are looking for a multivitamin that is easy to chew and has a good taste, a bottle of multivitamin gummies might be just what you are looking for. These soft, chewable multivitamins come in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. They’re designed to help people of all ages get the nutrition their bodies need. If you are looking for a dual-acting, nutrient-packed multivitamin that contains fiber, Smarty Pants Adult Formula and Fiber Multifunction Gummies is the top choice.

What to know before you buy multivitamin gummies

What are gummy vitamins?

Multivitamin gummies are chewable forms of vitamin supplements that are designed for every age range from children to adults. They are easy to swallow, taste better than multivitamin tablets and provide any missing vitamins and minerals needed missing from your diet. Vitamins normally should be taken with food, but you can take a multivitamin gummy on its own. If you are a vegan or vegetarian, be sure to find a gummy vitamin that says it is gelatin free.

Multivitamins vs. nutrient-dense foods

A multivitamin is not intended to take the place of nutrient-rich foods. They are, however, designed to supplement your body with any vitamins and minerals that you are lacking. Choose a whole-food diet that contains fresh vegetables, fruits and grains that are filled with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients needed for a healthy diet. Be sure to first consult with your physician before taking a multivitamin to be sure it is right for you.

Potential benefits

If you do not consume certain food groups or have struggles absorbing some nutrients, you may need a boost to your health. Older people, vegans and pregnant women are the most affected people who may need a nutrient boost. Multivitamin gummies are designed for everyone from children to adults to provide balanced nutrition. Some are specifically designed for women while others are formulated for men.

What to look for in quality multivitamin gummies

Sugar content

Some multivitamins contain added sugar and citric acid that can be detrimental to your dental health. Other gummies are made with a sugar substitute that can be harsh on your stomach — especially if you have gastrointestinal issues. Be sure to check the sugar content to ensure you are not going over the daily recommended intake.

Support healthy metabolism

If you have an active lifestyle, your body may benefit from multivitamin gummies that are designed to help convert food into fuel. A multivitamin contains B vitamins, calcium, Vitamin D, magnesium and iron, which all contribute to supporting a healthy metabolism.

Boost immune health

Some multivitamin gummies are designed to also boost immune health with the addition of antioxidants as well as Vitamins A, E and extra C. You will be able to detect the added boost right from the notation on the front label of the multivitamin gummies.

How much you can expect to spend on multivitamin gummies

Multivitamin gummies range in price from $8-$32 depending on the ingredients. While some are geared for children, others boost immune health and tend to be more expensive.

Multivitamin gummies FAQ

Are multivitamin gummies healthy?

A. Gummy vitamins contain fewer vitamins and minerals than traditional vitamins and often contain added sugar. It is important to read the ingredients to be sure you know what you are getting. As with sugary treats, some multivitamin gummies can take their toll on your dental health, so you’ll want to find one that has reduced sugar.

Do I need to take a multivitamin every day?

A. If you eat a well-balanced diet every day, you probably do not need to take a multivitamin, but most of us with our fast-paced lifestyles do not get the vitamins and minerals we need. A multivitamin is designed to help supplement the deficiency by replenishing your body with the nutrients it needs for good health.

What are the best multivitamin gummies to buy?

Top multivitamin gummies

Smarty Pants Adult Formula and Fiber Multifunction Gummies

What you need to know: This comprehensive, nutrient-rich multivitamin also comes with added fiber and omega-3.

What you’ll love: There are no artificial flavors or colors added to these multivitamin gummies that support your digestive system. They are also enriched with fiber and omega-3 for heart and brain health. The fish oil also comes from small, sustainable fish.

What you should consider: If you aren’t used to taking a fiber supplement, these multivitamin gummies may cause gas or stomach upset.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top multivitamin gummies for the money

21st Century VitaJoy Gummies

What you need to know: This versatile and affordable gummy vitamin is suitable for vegetarians and offers balanced nutrition.

What you’ll love: This quality vitamin is full of vitamins and minerals and tastes great. The colors and flavors of these gummies come from natural sources, including fruit juices that earn rave reviews.

What you should consider: Some customers have found the flavors to be a bit too sour.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Garden of Life mykind Organics Kids’ Multi Organic Fruit and Gummies

What you need to know: The best multivitamin for kids, these gummies are flavorful and a good choice for young children.

What you’ll love: Offering well-balanced nutrition, these multivitamin gummies for kids are made of real fruit pectin from organic sources. This vegan gummy does not contain artificial colors or flavors.

What you should consider: While most kids enjoy these gummies without hesitation, some won’t eat them.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

