Best multivitamin for men over 50

When taking a multivitamin product, the efficacy often depends on the quality of the product and the consistency of your consumption.

Which multivitamin for men over 50 is best?

As you grow older, your body may not absorb enough nutrients from your diet and taking a supplement may help to bridge this gap and support your overall health.

If you’re a male over the age of 50, taking a multivitamin that is specially designed for your age and gender can offer several benefits, but choosing the right one might be tricky. Nature’s Way Alive Once Daily Men’s 50+ Ultra Potency Tablets, with its diverse nutrient profile, is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a multivitamin for men over 50

Dietary need

There are vitamins and minerals that everyone should take as part of a balanced diet, yet even the most complete diet may be lacking in some of these nutrients. When choosing a multivitamin supplement, some important vitamins and minerals to look out for include vitamin D, magnesium, calcium, iron, folic acid, zinc and vitamin B-12. If you’re experiencing stress or poor sleep, it is also possible that these conditions can affect your body’s ability to absorb nutrients and taking a multivitamin daily can help address this concern.

Gender

Vitamins are usually designed differently for women and men based on their health needs. For example, women start to lose their bone density in their twenties, so a multivitamin with calcium may be helpful. During pregnancy, it is also important that women supplement their diet with prenatal vitamins such as folic acid, calcium, iron, vitamin D, DHA and iodine. On the other hand, men can also take vitamin D-rich food or a multivitamin containing vitamin D to boost their testosterone levels.

Presentation

Multivitamins come in different forms, such as chewable tablets, gummies, capsules and liquids. If you have difficulty swallowing tablets, choose gummy vitamins. Chewable tablets and liquid multivitamins are great options if you’re looking for an option that is easy to swallow.

What to look for in a quality multivitamin for men over 50

Diet type

If you’re on a special diet like the keto or vegan diet, you may need to supplement your diet with certain vitamins and minerals. With the keto diet, your kidneys usually take out extra water, sodium and other electrolytes from the body, making you lose nutrients like magnesium, potassium and calcium. Taking a multivitamin containing these minerals can help to correct these deficits. If you’re on a plant-based diet like the vegan diet, it is often recommended that you supplement with vitamins like B12 and D because vegetarians tend to have a higher risk of deficiency of these vitamins. Be sure to check with a health professional before changing your diet or starting a vitamin regimen.

Ingredients

The right multivitamin for you should contain minerals like calcium, zinc, iron, folate and magnesium as well as vitamins A, B12, C, D and E. So when you go shopping for your multivitamin product, take a look at the ingredient list and ensure that these supplements are a part of the formula.

Safety

Multivitamins are generally safe but taking too much of certain vitamins or minerals can be harmful. For example, vitamin D can help your body absorb calcium, but when you take too much, it increases the absorption of the calcium, which can lead to muscle pain, abdominal pain, kidney stones and mood disorders. Be sure not to exceed the recommended dose on the vitamin bottle’s label.

How much you can expect to spend on a multivitamin for men over 50

You can expect to pay $10–$50 for a bottle of multivitamin formulated for men over 50 and these bottles usually contain between 60 and 250 pills.

Multivitamin for men over 50 FAQ

Do multivitamins work?

A. While some people question the efficacy of multivitamins, other people find it beneficial. There are several studies that have linked taking multivitamins to some benefits like improving memory and brain function in older adults, slowing down the progression of age-related eye disorders and reducing the risk of heart attacks.

Do you have to take multivitamins every day?

A. Taking a multivitamin every day can help cover your bases if you’re missing out on key nutrients in your diet. Of course, nothing can replace eating a diet rich in the essential vitamins and minerals that your body needs.

What’s the best multivitamin for men to buy?

Top multivitamin for men over 50

Nature’s Way Alive Once Daily Men’s 50+ Ultra Potency Tablets

What you need to know: Made with unique food-based blends, this is a high potency multivitamin that is designed to optimize your energy levels and overall health.

What you’ll love: It is a nutrient-diverse multivitamin formulated with food-based blends that include fruits and vegetables. It is packed with energizing B-vitamins and potent antioxidants to support your overall health.

What you should consider: It may be difficult to swallow because of the size of the tablets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top multivitamin for men over 50 for the money

Centrum Minis Men 50+

What you need to know: This is a daily multivitamin that is gluten-free and specially formulated for men over 50 years old to support their wellness.

What you’ll love: It is made without artificial flavors or sweeteners and the tablets are easy to swallow. It includes antioxidants such as vitamins C, E and zinc to support your heart, brain, eyes and muscles.

What you should consider: It is easy to swallow but you have to take two tablets daily, which some users find inconvenient.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GNC Mega Men 50 Plus Daily Multivitamin

What you need to know: It is a convenient daily vitamin for men over 50 years old and made with high-quality ingredients and provides targeted nutritional support.

What you’ll love: GNC’s vitamin is loaded with antioxidants that protect your body against harmful free radicals. The product includes EPA, DHA, ginkgo biloba, resveratrol and saw palmetto berry extract to support your health.

What you should consider: This vitamin is on the pricier side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ayotola Ogunsipe writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.