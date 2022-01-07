Best marshmallow root

Marshmallows got their name from marshmallow root because the root’s mucilage was originally used to make them, but the herb has since been swapped for sugar and gelatin.

Which marshmallow root is best?

When you think of marshmallows, you probably don’t think of health — but marshmallow root has been used for thousands of years to treat a host of health issues because of the plant’s high mucilaginous content. That’s why it’s found its way into some cough syrups and cold medicines, but the supplement is an excellent way to get the same benefits.

Marshmallow root is available in multiple forms, but the best is Nature’s Way Premium Herbal Marshmallow Root.

What to know before you buy marshmallow root

Benefits of marshmallow root

Marshmallow root has been known to treat cough and colds. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can relieve skin conditions such as eczema, heal irritation and promote overall skin health. It also aids in digestion and can help repair the lining of the gut.

Other benefits include supporting heart health, and because of its antioxidant properties, it can repair the damage done by free radicals. Some even use it as a diuretic to flush excess fluid.

How marshmallow root works

Marshmallow root contains fiber, which means it swells when it comes in contact with water. This helps form a protective barrier around membranes to reduce pain and inflammation, while soothing digestive issues. When applied topically, it eases skin irritation by soothing the skin’s nerve sense system.

What to look for in marshmallow root

Types of marshmallow root

Marshmallow root tea is popular, but the supplement also comes in liquid, powder and capsule form. Since it helps the skin and has some rejuvenating qualities similar to aloe, it’s also available in ointments and creams.

Dosage

Marshmallow root is available in different forms, and each form has different dosages. You always want to follow the specific instructions for each product, but here is a general overview.

Capsules: Most capsules contain 1,000 to 2,000 milligrams of marshmallow root per serving. Serving size is typically two capsules, and the daily recommended dosage is 2,000 milligrams, with a 1,000-milligram serving taken twice a day.

Most capsules contain 1,000 to 2,000 milligrams of marshmallow root per serving. Serving size is typically two capsules, and the daily recommended dosage is 2,000 milligrams, with a 1,000-milligram serving taken twice a day. Liquid: Containers are typically 2 fluid ounces, which gives 60 1-milliliter servings. Typically, 1 milliliter equals 300 milligrams of dried herb.

Containers are typically 2 fluid ounces, which gives 60 1-milliliter servings. Typically, 1 milliliter equals 300 milligrams of dried herb. Powder: Ground, refined powder is typically used for tea and is available in bags between 4 ounces and 1 pound. Serving size is typically one-quarter teaspoon.

Ground, refined powder is typically used for tea and is available in bags between 4 ounces and 1 pound. Serving size is typically one-quarter teaspoon. Cut and sifted: This is the actual herb, and often one tablespoon is used to make tea, but you can add more or less. Bags are available between 4 ounces and 1 pound.

How much you can expect to spend on marshmallow root

The price varies based on serving size, quantity and the fillers or binders in the supplement. It’s available in powder, pill and liquid form, starting from about $7 per bottle on the low end and $20 on the higher end.

Marshmallow root FAQ

When is it not safe to take a marshmallow root supplement?

A. Speak to your doctor before taking any supplement. Marshmallow root has been known to have interactions with drugs taken for diabetes as well as lithium. It is recommended not to take marshmallow root if you are breastfeeding or pregnant.

How do I make marshmallow root tea?

A. It is very simple to make the tea. You pour boiling water over the dry root and steep for around 10 minutes. Then you strain the root and drink it.

Do I need to take marshmallow root with food?

A. No, you can take it on either an empty or full stomach. If you are looking to reduce an inflamed gut, it is best to take the supplement on an empty stomach.

What’s the best marshmallow root to buy?

Top marshmallow root

Nature’s Way Premium Herbal Marshmallow Root

What you need to know: This is an excellent non-GMO, vegan option.

What you’ll love: Traditionally used to support digestive health, this has been created to support respiratory health as well. The Nature Way brand uses the highest quality botanicals.

What you should consider: The organic and non-organic bottles can look very similar, so make sure to properly identify your preferred product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top marshmallow root for the money

Nutricost Marshmallow Root Gluten Free & Non-GMO

What you need to know: This budget-friendly, vegetarian marshmallow root supplement has been third-party tested by labs accredited by the International Association for Standardization, a worldwide federation of national standards bodies.

What you’ll love: One capsule a day provides benefits for both the respiratory and digestive systems. Each capsule is filled with marshmallow root, hypromellose and olive oil. It is non-GMO, and both gluten- and soy-free.

What you should consider: Some customers note that this product works best when taken with a B-12 supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Horbaach Marshmallow Root Liquid Extract

What you need to know: If you’re not one for taking pills, this liquid, made from roots cultivated in sandy marshes and rivers, is a great alternative.

What you’ll love: This highly concentrated extract has been expertly crafted to be alcohol-free, non-GMO, gluten- and wheat-free, and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives.

What you should consider: Some customers do not enjoy the smell or taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

