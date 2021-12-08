Best kidney health supplements

Kidney health supplements help fight disease and can be used to treat kidney stones.

Which kidney health supplement is best?

Kidneys are vital organs in our bodies. They regulate fluids, remove toxins and waste products and contribute greatly to our overall well-being. The best way to promote kidney health is with a balanced diet, but some people may need additional support. Kidney health supplements help keep kidneys functioning with the added benefit of other vitamins and antioxidants that boost our body’s overall health.

If you’re looking for the best of the best, consider Organic India Liver Kidney. This supplement is high-quality and is made with sustainably grown organic ingredients.

What to know before you buy a kidney health supplement

Why use a kidney health supplement

Supplements step in when your daily routine is not providing enough nutrients to your body. Whether it’s an unbalanced diet, stress or other contributing factors, health supplements keep you and your organs running smoothly.

Kidney disease occurs when your kidney is not functioning properly. This means it is not removing waste products or helping to filter toxins. People with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and hypertension are at greater risk for kidney disease. Taking a kidney health supplement is a great way to minimize your risk of disease. If you already have kidney disease, please consult with your doctor before adding supplements to your diet as they may interfere with other medication.

Kidney supplements targeted to treat kidney stones are often different from supplements that support overall kidney health. Speak with your doctor if you suffer from kidney stones to see what supplement is best for you.

What’s in a kidney health supplement

Kidney health supplements are made with a variety of vitamins, minerals and natural herbs that boost kidney and renal system health. Vitamins such as Vitamin A work to fight infection while herbs like andrographis protect the kidneys from toxins. Other common ingredients in kidney health supplements are dandelion root, nettles and ginger. You may also find ingredients such as probiotics and antioxidants. Some examples of antioxidants that support kidney health are alpha lipoic acid, resveratrol and n-acetyl cysteine (NAC).

How often you take a kidney health supplement

It varies. Some are intended for daily use while others should not be used for more than a short period of time. Each supplement will come in a different dosage, so be sure to read the directions and not exceed the recommended dose.

What to look for in a quality kidney health supplement

Tinctures

Most kidney health supplements come in pill or capsule form. Consumers who have difficulty ingesting or swallowing pills can use tinctures to support kidney health. These are concentrated liquid drops and are taken in small doses orally, usually left to absorb into your body underneath the tongue.

Vegetarian capsules

Gelatin, an ingredient extracted from animals, is often found in the capsules used to make kidney health supplement pills. If you are vegetarian, vegan or simply wish to avoid animal by-products in your health supplements, opt for vegetarian capsules. Check the supplement’s ingredient list on the bottle or online before purchasing to ensure your capsule is gelatin-free.

Organic ingredients

Organic ingredients are free from pesticides and other chemicals and do not contain preservatives or synthetic additives. Kidney health supplements made with organic ingredients are considered higher quality and are generally more trusted than non-organic alternatives.

How much you can expect to spend on kidney health supplements

Kidney health supplements range in price from $8-$25 depending on the quality of ingredients and the amount of supplements per package.

Kidney health supplement FAQ

What foods support kidney health?

A. Specific foods that are known to benefit kidneys are cauliflower, blueberries, kidney beans, olive oil, cabbage, pineapple, ginseng and ginger. Along with these, a balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins is recommended to promote kidney health. If you suffer from chronic kidney disease, avoid high levels of sodium.

Are kidney health supplements safe?

A. Most supplements are considered safe. However, if you suffer from chronic kidney disease it is not recommended that you take kidney health supplements. Certain ingredients in over-the-counter supplements may interact with your prescribed medications. Consult your doctor about your individual needs to find out if a supplement is right for you.

What’s the best kidney health supplement to buy?

Top kidney health supplement

Organic India Liver Kidney

What you need to know: This daily organic supplement supports kidney function and has added benefits to promote liver health.

What you’ll love: According to consumers, the capsules are easy to digest and highly effective.

What you should consider: They are more expensive than other kidney health supplements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top kidney health supplement for the money

Herb Pharm Stone Breaker Tincture

What you need to know: This cost-effective supplement is made with sustainably farmed, organic ingredients and helps treat kidney stones.

What you’ll love: The herbs in this tincture are individually extracted for quality and feature a variety of added benefits such as digestion support.

What you should consider: This product is a tincture and needs to be absorbed into the body through the mouth. It has an earthy taste that some consumers may not like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Nature’s Way Andrographis

What you need to know: This vegan and gluten-free supplement protects kidneys from toxins such as alcohol and is meant for occasional use only.

What you’ll love: It boosts your overall health and immunity. Some consumers note that it shortened the duration of colds and other illnesses.

What you should consider: The pills have a flavor, which some consumers may not like. It is not advised to take this pill for more than 14 days in a row.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Lilliana Winkworth writes for BestReviews.

