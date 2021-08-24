Best golden milk powder

Turmeric has been used medicinally since ancient times. In fact, archeologists have found evidence of turmeric use dating all the way back to 2,600 BCE.

Which golden milk powder is best?

Golden milk has become famous for being chock full of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. This is due to its high amount of turmeric, a spice that’s been used for thousands of years in Ayurvedic medicine.

This bright yellow, turmeric-filled concoction may not be available in every coffee shop yet, but you can enjoy all of the benefits of the warm beverage at home with a golden milk powder. Garden of Life MyKind Organics Golden Milk contains extra ingredients like ginger and coconut milk to help digestion and provide additional hydration.

What to know when buying golden milk powder

Common ingredients

While the primary ingredient found in golden milk is turmeric, there are a few other key ingredients that give the beverage its memorable flavor. Many of these are similar to what’s traditionally found in chai tea, but you can also add your own flavorful twist when preparing golden milk at home. Some drinkers add vanilla, agave nectar or even coffee to their golden milk.

With a history of medicinal use dating back millennia, ginger is famous for combatting nausea and improving digestion. It also has a great spicy flavor that combines with the black pepper to give your golden milk its kick.

Traditionally, golden milk is made with cow's milk. This gives the drink a creamy texture and velvety mouthfeel. For those that forgo dairy, this can easily be replaced with any alternative milk. Coconut, almond and oat milk are particularly delicious replacements that blend seamlessly into the drink's memorable flavor. If you plan to make your golden milk with hot water, look for a powder that contains a dehydrated milk product.

While the ingredients listed above naturally give golden milk a slightly sweet flavor, some powders have added sweeteners to make the beverage extra decadent. If you prefer to add your own, look for an unsweetened golden milk powder. Honey is used traditionally, but many people add agave nectar, stevia or organic cane sugar.

Some golden milk powders contain other ingredients that provide additional health benefits or unique flavors. Cinnamon and cardamom are often present, while some contain the medicinal Ayurvedic root ashwagandha or probiotics for gut health. As always, if you have a nut or soy allergy, check the list of ingredients before purchasing.

Vegan

Most golden milk powders are naturally vegan and 100% plant-based, but check the list of ingredients to be sure. Look out for powders that contain honey or dehydrated cow’s milk. Additionally, some powders are manufactured in facilities that process egg and milk products, so read the label carefully to make sure the powder will align with your dietary restrictions.

How to prepare golden milk powder

While the precise measurements will vary, most brands ask you to scoop the golden milk powder into your preferred heated liquid (typically some kind of milk) and stir vigorously with a whisk or spoon until the powder has dissolved and the drink presents its famous golden color. You can also prepare golden milk in a blender or combine the ingredients on the stovetop. Follow the instructions found on the label to guarantee a delicious beverage.

How much you can expect to spend on golden milk powder

For most brands, expect to pay around $12-$28 for a container of golden milk powder. Just as important as the dollar amount, look for the serving size and amount of servings provided.

Golden milk powder FAQ

What are the health benefits of golden milk?

A. The health benefits in turmeric (and therefore golden milk) are due to the compound curcumin. Curcumin combats inflammation and is a powerful antioxidant. It has the potential to improve heart health and some scientific studies have even shown that it can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and certain cancers.

What does golden milk taste like?

A. Golden milk is reminiscent of a hot chai latte but usually boasts an intense turmeric flavor. Since some drinkers find turmeric to be bitter, you can tame the flavor with extra milk or honey.

Can I drink golden milk every day?

A. Daily consumption of golden milk is actually a delicious way to incorporate antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties into your diet. That said, everything is best in moderation. Avoid drinking more than one serving of golden milk a day, as too much turmeric can cause an upset stomach or acid reflux.

What’s the best golden milk powder to buy?

Top golden milk powder

Garden of Life MyKind Organics Golden Milk Powder

What you need to know: This bestselling golden milk is certified organic, vegan and loaded with fermented turmeric.

What you’ll love: In addition to traditional ingredients like turmeric and ginger, this golden milk powder contains probiotics, ashwagandha root and dehydrated coconut milk.

What you should consider: Some users find the taste to be too mild, so you may want to add your own sweeteners or spices.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top golden milk powder for the money

Sunfood Organic Golden Milk Super Blend Powder

What you need to know: This large bag of vegan, USDA organic golden milk powder is a great bargain for those that prefer an extra flavorful beverage.

What you’ll love: This affordable golden milk comes with additional superfoods like goji berry, Boswellia and maca root.

What you should consider: The flavor is too intense for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Golden milk powder that’s worth checking out

Organic Traditions Turmeric Latte

What you need to know: This flavorful golden milk contains probiotics and saffron.

What you’ll love: This instant blend has an interesting taste that’s great for blending into smoothies and shakes.

What you should consider: Some drinkers don’t enjoy the taste mixture of saffron and turmeric.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

