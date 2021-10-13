Best golden milk powder

Some people do not prefer the earthy taste of turmeric. Use honey or maple syrup to make your golden milk palatable.

Which golden milk powder is best?

Golden milk powders provide an easy and delicious source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients. Add a scoop to any milk you like or blend with yogurt, ice or a frozen banana for a tasty, healthy treat.

Garden of Life MyKind Organics Golden Milk is an excellent choice for its high-quality ingredients, delicious taste, and culinary versatility.

What to know before you buy a golden milk powder

Ingredients

Golden milk is a westernized version of the ancient Indian drink Haldi Doodh. Haldi Doodh is simply turmeric whisked into heated milk. There are no sweeteners and no milk substitutes, just two ingredients for a drink that dances on the border of savory and sweet.

These days in western countries, golden milk includes other ingredients that promote good health and come with various potential benefits. Turmeric is key for its benefits and that lovely golden glow, but other ingredients can include:

Black pepper

Cinnamon

Ginger

Coconut oil

Honey

Many make their golden milk non-dairy, using almond or other kinds of non-dairy milk.

Beneficial amount of ingredients

Even if your golden milk powder contains the proper ingredients, it’s critical to make sure they appear in beneficial amounts. The main ingredient should be turmeric, with a minimum of 1,000 mg provided per serving.

Cinnamon may protect against Parkinson’s disease and ginger may help regulate blood sugar, but you’ll need to add enough to make a difference.

Skip any golden milk powder with “natural flavor.” This does not add anything or work to improve your health.

What to look for in a quality golden milk powder

Organic, non-GMO ingredients

No matter what makes up your favorite golden milk powder, all ingredients should be organic and non-GMO.

Allergen-free

In addition to making your golden milk vegan by substituting non-dairy milk, the best golden milk powder is free of common allergens like eggs, soy and gluten. Those allergic to tree nuts need to check the label for those as well.

Added ingredients

Some golden milk powders add other ingredients for their health benefits. Ashwagandha, for example, is a powerful adaptogen that helps the body relieve stress. This makes it a perfect addition to a nighttime cup of golden milk.

Flavors

For those who like the idea of golden milk but don’t prefer the earthy taste of turmeric, golden milk powder is also available in chocolate. You can also choose golden milk powder with slightly less turmeric per serving and more cinnamon or vanilla.

Sweetened vs. unsweetened

The best golden milk powder that is sweet uses natural sugars from dates and monk fruit, but you can also get unsweetened golden milk powder. Use unsweetened golden milk powder in savory dishes like soup, roasted potatoes and salad dressings.

How much you can expect to spend on golden milk powder

Expect to spend $15-$25 on golden milk powder. Read the label to make sure you’re getting the ingredients you want in the amount that you want them.

Golden milk powder FAQ

How much golden milk can you drink per day?

A. Although turmeric is beneficial, too much can cause unpleasant side effects. These side effects can include stomach upset with nausea and diarrhea. Additionally, turmeric contains oxalates that can lead to kidney stones, which may inhibit iron absorption in certain individuals.

If you have specific health concerns, speak with your doctor. In general, consume no more than one serving of golden milk per day.

Turmeric is part of Ayurvedic medicine; what is that?

A. Ayurvedic medicine is an ancient medical practice based on balancing mind, body and spirit. This perfect balance leads to good health.

If the balance is disturbed by emotional, physical or mental distress, sickness and disease may occur. Ayurvedic medicine doesn’t attempt to treat the symptoms of the disease. It focuses on using food, meditation and other practices to restore balance in the body.

What’s the best golden milk powder to buy?

Top golden milk powder

Garden of Life MyKind Organics Golden Milk

What you need to know: This best-seller has a mild, delicious flavor.

What you’ll love: This versatile golden milk powder has no sweeteners and you can add savory dishes for a boost of flavor and nutrition. All ingredients are organic, and it dissolves well with no gritty residue.

What you should consider: Some users wanted a spicier powder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top golden milk powder for the money

Botanica Health Turmeric Golden Mylk Powder with Ashwagandha Root

What you need to know: The addition os ashwagandha root in this option assists in lowering inflammation and blood pressure and can relieve stress.

What you’ll love: This sweet and tasty powder contains 2000 mg of turmeric per serving. It also contains ashwagandha, a stress-relieving adaptogen. It contains no added sugar, with it’s sweetness comes from dates and vanilla.

What you should consider: Even without added sugar, some tasters found this to be too sweet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Botanica Health Chocolate Turmeric Golden Mylk Powder with Ashwagandha Root

What you need to know: This golden milk powder provides a delicious chocolate alternative.

What you’ll love: This product also has no added sugar and satisfies the chocolate craving with another antioxidant. It contains 1000 mg of turmeric per serving and has spicy black pepper, vanilla and cinnamon notes.

What you should consider: Some tasters found the taste of monk fruit to be overwhelming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

