Best Garden of Life probiotic

The bacteria used to repopulate the body with probiotics are found throughout the whole body, not just in the gut.

Which Garden of Life probiotics are best?

Probiotics can help promote good gut health by replenishing and balancing healthy bacteria in the gut. The presence of this bacteria aids in digestion and helps prevent harmful microbes from disturbing the gut while increasing nutrient absorption. Probiotics have also been known to help with acne and depression in certain cases. When purchasing a probiotic, consider the strains, dosage and specific purpose.

If you’re looking for a high potency, raw probiotic containing a natural group of various strains, the Garden of Life RAW Probiotics Ultimate Care is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a Garden of Life probiotic

Strains

Probiotic strains are genetic subtypes that all have different effects on the body. These can be found in long scientific names contained in the ingredients list on the product’s container. For example, most probiotics contain bifidobacteria and lactobacillus. These strains support immunity and produce lactic acid, which helps control the population of bad bacteria in the intestine.

CFUs

CFUs are defined as colony forming units and tell you the number of living organisms per dose. A high number of CFUs can benefit you, but they can also cause an upset stomach, bloating or gas. A good number of CFUs for most people is 50 billion, but not everyone has a standard functioning digestive system. Garden of Life probiotics contain between 10 billion and 50 billion CFUs, which meets the needs of the general population.

Dosage

Most Garden of Life probiotics are once-a-day capsules, but some come in the form of a powder to be mixed into drinks. These products typically provide weight loss support and energy. The most common form of probiotic is designed in a capsule. When you purchase a Garden of Life probiotic, be sure to check the dosage recommendation on the side as taking too many probiotics could result in adverse effects.

Refrigeration

Garden of Life products are labelled as either “shelf stable” or “arrive alive.” Shelf stable products don’t need to be refrigerated to maintain potency and keep the cultures alive. Products that specify refrigeration should always be kept cold to avoid a loss of potency. If you’re ordering one of these products online and it requires refrigeration, Garden of Life will make sure it arrives in a temperature-controlled package so as not to reduce the probiotic’s positive effects.

What to look for in a quality Garden of Life probiotic

Vegan and gluten free

All Garden of Life probiotics are made without GMOs and can be any combination of vegetarian, gluten-free, soy-free, vegan or lactose free. This brand provides options for all different lifestyles, so it’s easy to find a probiotic that will fit your needs and benefit your overall well-being.

Body type

While there are general probiotics, some provide specific functions for specific ages and genders. Women’s probiotics provide vaginal health benefits and offer an option for those who are 50 and older and require more specific types of probiotic. Men’s digestive systems are unique, and probiotics specifically made for the male body target prostate health and offer options for those over 50 who require different nutrient benefits. Probiotics with a lower CFU count are best for children. These can come in gummies, chewables and powders and include additional vitamins and nutrients.

Preservatives

Garden of Life probiotics are made without preservatives. The use of preservatives and various chemicals popular among other probiotics can cause allergic reactions or irritation. Garden of Life only uses naturally occurring substances in their ingredients, making them safe to consume over long periods of time.

How much you can expect to spend on a Garden of Life probiotic

Inexpensive Garden of Life probiotics are anywhere from $25-$30 dollars with mid-range products around $35 and higher-end products from $35-$60. The more expensive the product, the more strains and CFU’s and the more specific health benefits that the product provides. Pricing depends on how many capsules or ounces are contained in a product.

Garden of Life probiotic FAQ

Can the vitamins lose strength when not refrigerated?

A. Some probiotics can lose strength when not refrigerated. Certain helpful bacteria can die or become less potent when consumed. If the product needs to be refrigerated, it will come in a temperature-controlled container. Some probiotics don’t need to be refrigerated until after they’re opened.

Do Garden of Life probiotics expire?

A. Garden of Life probiotics last up to a year after the printed expiration date. After this, the product will rapidly lose potency and possibly become harmful. Check the exact expiration date on the side of the bottle when you purchase it and before you decide to take it again after a long amount of time.

What’s the best Garden of Life probiotic to buy?

Top Garden of Life probiotic

Garden of Life RAW Probiotics Ultimate Care

What you need to know: These raw probiotics contain a naturally diverse group of over 30 beneficial strains from Bulgarian yogurt and Eastern European wild kefir.

What you’ll love: These probiotics are uncooked, untreated, unadulterated with no carriers, binders or fillers. There are 100 billion live probiotic cultures in a convenient once daily capsule. They’re temperature controlled and delivery ensures the probiotics arrive alive and stay alive up to the end of expiration date.

What you should consider: Some users noted feeling no benefits after taking all 30 capsules.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top Garden of Life probiotic for the money

Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics Once Daily Womens

What you need to know: These probiotics are very potent and don’t require refrigeration.

What you’ll love: This formula is created exclusively for women and is concentrated with a high amount of diverse strains resistant to stomach acid. It effectively supports a healthy immune system, supports vaginal and digestive health and contains 16 different strains. They’re raw, non GMO, gluten and dairy free.

What you should consider: This product doesn’t always relieve bloating or gas issues and can cause an upset stomach.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Garden of Life Primal Defense Ultra Ultimate Probiotic Formula

What you need to know: These probiotics are formulated to deliver 15 Billion CFU¹ in a 3-capsule serving.

What you’ll love: This product promotes healthy digestive balance and supports a normal absorption of nutrients, helping to maintain a healthy immune system. They contain 13 beneficial species that can thrive in the toughest digestive environments.

What you should consider: This probiotic shows minimal benefit to the liver.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

