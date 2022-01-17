Aside from its primary use as an anti-anxiety supplement, GABA might also help lower blood pressure.

Which GABA supplement is best?

If you’re looking for a way to reduce anxiety and get more restful sleep, a GABA supplement might be precisely what you need. GABA supplements work to slow down overactive brain signals that cause stress and anxiety. With such an oversaturated supplement market, it can be tricky to choose a worthwhile product. The best GABA supplement is Now’s 500-milligram GABA and B-6 supplement. This affordable supplement includes GABA for help with anxiety and B-6 for immune support and a mood boost.

What to know before purchasing a GABA supplement

What is GABA?

GABA stands for gamma-aminobutyric acid, a neurotransmitter found in the human brain. GABA is known as the brain’s primary inhibitory neurotransmitter. Its job is to block the frantic brain signals typically occurring when you’re frightened or anxious. Slowing these signals helps you calm down and gain your bearings. People with low levels of GABA in their brains may be prone to more stress, heightened anxiety, insomnia and symptoms of depression. Since GABA isn’t present in many foods, people with these issues have turned to GABA supplements for some help.

How can GABA supplements help?

The primary purpose people take GABA supplements for is anxiety. These supplements are seen as an effective and safe alternative to heavy-duty prescription anxiety medications. However, GABA supplements also have some secondary uses and benefits such as help with sleep, lowering blood pressure, alleviating symptoms of depression and reducing fatigue.

Are there any downsides to taking GABA supplements?

There aren’t any widespread side effects that people who take GABA supplements consistently report. However, while there have been some reports of headaches and nausea, studies show the supplements are likely not a significant cause of migraines. Still, you should consult your doctor before adding a GABA supplement to your daily routine.

What to look for in a quality GABA supplement

Dosage

With no official recommended dosage for GABA supplements, users have to do a bit of trial and error to find the dose that works best for them. Supplement manufacturers publish dose recommendations that can sometimes vary significantly from one company to the next. Starting with a low dose of a new supplement is always the safe bet. If you’re new to GABA supplements, it might be best to choose a product with a smaller serving size so you can test the waters. Again, your doctor is the best person to ask for advice on this matter.

Forms

As with most oral medications and supplements, GABA is available in multiple forms. The three most common forms of GABA supplements are capsules, liquids, and lozenges.

Capsules : Capsules form is undoubtedly the most popular way to take a GABA supplement. Capsules are seen as a convenient method of ingestion that doesn’t take much time or effort. However, some people have difficulty swallowing capsules and opt for another form.

: Capsules form is undoubtedly the most popular way to take a GABA supplement. Capsules are seen as a convenient method of ingestion that doesn’t take much time or effort. However, some people have difficulty swallowing capsules and opt for another form. Liquids: Liquid is a good option for folks who want to feel the supplement’s effects quickly. It should be noted that liquid supplements are notorious for unpleasant tastes.

Liquid is a good option for folks who want to feel the supplement’s effects quickly. It should be noted that liquid supplements are notorious for unpleasant tastes. Lozenges: Lozenges can be a fun and tasty way to ingest GABA supplements. They’re easy to travel with and great for sharing. However, lozenge supplements tend to have the lowest amounts of active ingredients. If you’re looking for a quick way to take higher doses, capsules or liquids can better suit your needs.

Additional ingredients

Manufacturers often pair GABA with other active ingredients to create a multi-faceted supplement. Vitamins such as B-6 and amino acids including L-theanine, L-tyrosine and L-citrulline are commonly paired with GABA for a synergistic effect. This type of supplement pairing is especially apparent in supplements specialized for help with sleep.

How much you can expect to spend on a GABA supplement

GABA supplements can cost as low as $15 and as high as $50. GABA supplements on the higher end of the spectrum tend to include other active ingredients.

GABA supplement FAQ

Are there studies to back up the effectiveness of GABA supplements?

A. There have been two scientific studies that bode well for the effectiveness of GABA supplements in reducing anxiety. However, these two studies were relatively small and much more research has to be done to determine the true efficacy of these supplements. The majority of evidence in support of GABA supplements is anecdotal.

When is a good time to take a GABA supplement?

A. Most manufacturers recommend taking GABA supplements in the morning and at night. If you are taking the supplement for anxiety, daytime use makes the most sense. If you take it as a sleep aid, you should take it before bed.

What are the best GABA supplements to buy?

Top GABA supplement

Now 500-milligram GABA Supplement with B-6

What you need to know: Now’s GABA and B-6 blend is an affordable supplement that benefits from its two active ingredients’ synergistic properties.

What you’ll love: The healthy helping of B-6 in these capsules promotes a healthy immune system. The capsules are free of gelatin and dairy.

What you should consider: 500-milligrams might be a large dose for a beginner.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top GABA supplement for money

Source Naturals GABA Calm Lozenges

What you need to know: These tasty GABA lozenges from Source Naturals include a careful blend of amino acids that promote a calm mind and restful sleep.

What you’ll love: The ingredients work well together to help you calm down and get to sleep faster. Each lozenge contains a relatively low amount of GABA, making it easier for you to personalize your dosage.

What you should consider: The lozenges can take quite a while to dissolve fully.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Natural Stacks GABA Brain Food Capsules

What you need to know: Natural Stacks’ GABA Brain Food capsules are specialized to help your brain create essential neurotransmitters.

What you’ll love: The grape seed extract in these capsules helps your body metabolize the GABA. Unlike some of its competitors, all of Natural Stacks’ product testing is done by third-party labs.

What you should consider: This blend is quite a bit pricier than comparable products.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

