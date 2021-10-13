Best essential oil for snoring

Essential oils do more than promote natural health and wellness. They can also be used in homemade household cleaning products.

Which essential oil for snoring is best?

When snoring keeps you up at night, finding fast relief is a top priority. Essential oils have been used for hundreds of years to promote overall good health. The best essential oils for snoring can help you get a good night’s rest.

For relief of the congestion that causes snoring, Gya Labs Thyme Essential Oil for Sinus Relief and Sleep is a great choice.

What to know before you buy essential oils for snoring

Snoring is a nuisance that can disrupt your sleep as well as your partner’s. When snoring happens due to allergies, congestion or other inflammation, essential oils for snoring may be able to help.

Because the Mayo Clinic has found that alcohol increases the risk of snoring, skip that nightcap and wind down with essential oils instead. There are a few things to consider when selecting an essential oil for snoring.

Packaging

Packaging matters when it comes to essential oils. Clear glass and plastic bottles allow for exposure to sunlight. The heat and UV rays can break down the oil and make it less effective.

High-quality essential oils are packaged in brown glass bottles to help the oils stay fresh longer.

Essential oil quality

Synthetic oils with fragrance are not true essential oils. They will not have the same therapeutic and medicinal properties. Only use essential oils for snoring that are naturally extracted from plants and do not contain additives or preservatives. The words “therapeutic grade” can help guide you, but check the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy (NAHA) website for a list of reputable companies.

Lab-verified contents of essential oil blends

Sometimes a blend works best to relieve inflammation and congestion. If you choose a blend, look for a label that clearly lists all contents and in what amounts. Make sure the common name and the Latin botanical name of each ingredient are also listed.

The best companies will also supply lab test results of each batch of oil blends to ensure its labeling is accurate.

Using essential oils for snoring

Essential oils for snoring can be applied in three ways: in a diffuser, topically and orally.

In a diffuser

A diffuser uses heat, fans and sometimes water to send the oil into the room in tiny droplets. This is a popular choice.

Topical application

Essential oils are applied directly to the skin. It’s important to mix the oil with a neutral carrier oil like almond or avocado to prevent skin irritation.

Orally

Although “food grade” essential oils can be put into beverages, there is very little research into the safety of this. This method of using essential oils is not recommended.

Tips for using essential oils

Dilute essential oils with a carrier oil (avoid nut oils if a nut allergy is present)

Apply a small amount to the skin as a test and wait for 24 hours to see if the skin reacts

Check to make sure your essential oils are not toxic to any pets in your home

Talk to your doctor to make sure your existing medications will not negatively interact with essential oils.

Essential oils for snoring features

Rollerball

Rollerball applicators are easy to use and travel-friendly. The best versions of these essential oils for snoring are refillable.

Blends

Opting for an essential oil blend helps you treat multiple conditions at once. A sinus-opening, sleep-promoting blend of eucalyptus and lavender is a one-stop shop for a good night of sleep.

Pre-diluted

Don’t guess the proper ratio of essential oil to carrier oil. Look for essential oils that are pre-diluted.

Essential oils for snoring cost

Be wary of cheap essential oils. Chances are good that they are synthetic or not very potent. Expect to spend $10–$40 for high-quality essential oils.

Essential oils for snoring FAQ

Are essential oils safe?

A. Before trying essential oils for any condition, talk to your doctor. Although essential oils are considered safe, there is not much research on how they affect pregnant women and children.

Even though there seems to be little risk in using essential oils externally, it’s always best to check with your doctor if you are unsure.

What’s the safest essential oil?

A. Essential oils that are therapeutic grade are the purest oils on the market. They may cost more, but they are free from additives and synthetics that could be harmful.

What’s the best essential oil for snoring to buy?

Top essential oil for snoring

Gya Labs Thyme Essential Oil for Sinus Relief and Sleep

What you need to know: The well-reviewed essential oil is designed to help improve sleep.

What you’ll love: Thymol, a key ingredient that naturally occurs in thyme, has antiseptic properties to support respiratory health. This oil is steam-distilled from organic plants to make a therapeutic-grade oil.

What you should consider: A small bottle can be pricey for the amount you get.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top essential oil for snoring for the money

UpNature Peppermint Essential Oil Roll-On

What you need to know: The rollerball applicator is the best choice for travelers and people on the go.

What you’ll love: Steam-distilled from non-GMO plants, this peppermint essential oil is already mixed with a carrier oil and can be applied without additional oil. A lavender option eases snoring and promotes restful sleep, too.

What you should consider: Do not share with others, as this can cause bacteria to build up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Breathe Essential Oil

What you need to know: Choose this blend for relieving congestion that causes snoring.

What you’ll love: A blend of eucalyptus, rosemary, peppermint and niaouli oils works well to relieve sinus pressure and congestion. Use this in a humidifying diffuser to moisturize and soothe nasal passages.

What you should consider: You have to dilute this with a carrier oil if used topically.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.