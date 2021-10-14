Best Diamond CBD product

CBD was made legal in all 50 states in the US in 2018. Many research studies are being done on this substance.

Which Diamond CBD product is best?

Cannabidiol, referred to more commonly as CBD, won’t produce the “high” of cannabis and was legalized across the country in the 2018 Farm Bill. But not all CBD products are created equal.

Diamond CBD is a leader in the industry, committed to providing high-quality CBD products. If you are looking for stress relief and relaxation, check out Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus Delta-8 & Full Spectrum CBD Oil.

What to know before you buy Diamond CBD products

Cannabidiol — CBD — is just one of over 140 compounds present in the cannabis sativa plant (also referred to as hemp plants). Although the cannabis that gets you high comes from the same species of plant, CBD is extracted from hemp that is grown to be low in THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). Research has only scratched the surface of the potential benefits of CBD and the other terpenes, flavonoids and phytocannabinoids in hemp plants. Diamond CBD focuses on educating consumers before they select their product.

Types of CBD

CBD oil can be presented in three types: isolate, broad spectrum and full spectrum.

Isolate is the only compound extracted from the hemp plant. While pure cannabidiol sounds like the best choice, this type of CBD can be less effective. But if you do not want any THC, this is the best option for you.

Broad spectrum CBD oil offers better results than isolate, as more of the beneficial compounds are included in the final product. The only thing missing? THC—a great choice for those avoiding it.

The most effective type of CBD is full spectrum. Full-spectrum CBD includes all of the beneficial phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids (including THC). These all work together in what is known as the “entourage effect,” with each compound enhancing the benefits of the others.

Diamond CBD offers all three types so you can choose whatever works best for you.

What form of CBD

CBD can be consumed in a variety of ways. Diamond CBD offers the following products:

Tinctures/oils

Edibles

Skin care products

Drinks

Capsules

Vapes

Raw CBD

Smokables

What to look for in a quality Diamond CBD product

Different formulations

Diamond CBD products not only offer different forms of CBD, but they also give you the option to select your CBD based on your mood or what you’d like to achieve. This means that whether you are looking to calm down or get pumped, they have an option that is tailored to you.

Added compounds

CBD oil has remarkable benefits on its own, but Diamond CBD not only includes the extracted flavonoids and terpenes, but also features Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC within legal limits in some of their products. Delta-8 may encourage calm and relaxation, while Delta-9 can help provide calm but focused attention.

Lab analysis

It can be difficult to sort through all of the labeling on CBD products, but Diamond CBD puts its lab analysis on each product’s page. You know exactly what you’re getting in each dose, and there is a guaranteed legal level of THC (0.3% or less).

How much you can expect to spend on Diamond CBD products

Diamond CBD offers a wide variety of products, and they come with a wide variety of prices for any budget. Expect to pay $5–$275, depending on the product you select.

Diamond CBD product FAQ

How do you determine the proper dose?

A. Every person’s proper dose will be unique. Start with a low dose and see how it affects you. If you get the result you are looking for, you’ve found your dose. If not, gradually increase the dose and pay attention to how you feel.

Note that it’s always best to talk to your doctor before starting to use any type of CBD, especially if you are taking other medications.

Does CBD show up on a drug screen?

A. Isolate CBD oil will not show up on a drug screen, as the primary component being tested for — THC— is removed. In rare cases, the low, legal limit of THC can show up on a drug test. If you are concerned, speak with your employer.

What’s the best Diamond CBD product to buy?

Top Diamond CBD product

Chill Plus Delta-8 & Full Spectrum CBD Oil

What you need to know: This full-spectrum oil is enhanced with Delta-8 for stress relief.

What you’ll love: This oil is organic and extracted from plants grown on non-GMO farms. Reviewers recommended this oil for sleep and chronic pain.

What you should consider: This is a high dose for those new to CBD.

Where to buy: Sold by Diamond CBD

Top Diamond CBD product for the money

Unflavored Diamond CBD Oil

What you need to know: This unflavored CBD oil is a great entry point for those just getting started with CBD.

What you’ll love: The taste of this unflavored oil is mild and undetectable in food and drink. Users report good success in pain relief and sleep.

What you should consider: There are occasional reports of shipping delays.

Where to buy: Sold by Diamond CBD

Worth checking out

Hemp Delight – OG/Lifter CBD Hemp Flower Pre-Roll

What you need to know: This pre-roll provides an uplifting energy boost.

What you’ll love: There are no additives or preservatives in Diamond CBD’s pre-rolls. This variety has no THC and is 100% natural.

What you should consider: If you are not a regular smoker, smoking an entire pre-roll might be too much.

Where to buy: Sold by Diamond CBD

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.