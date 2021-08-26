Best choline supplements

Choline is an essential nutrient for humans and many other animals. Choline occurs as a cation that forms various salts.

What you need to know about choline supplements

Choline supplements may sound like something out of a science fiction novel thanks to the wonky and relatively unfamiliar name, but they can be very beneficial in reality. Choline is produced within your body and is important for leading a healthy and balanced lifestyle. However, some people can also suffer from a deficiency in choline caused by reasons like advanced age and even genetics. Choline supplements can help those experiencing choline deficiency maintain the correct amount for proper body function. Like most supplements, it’s a good idea to consult with your doctor first to ensure that adding supplements is a helpful and healthy choice for you.

What is choline?

According to the National Institute of Health, choline is a nutrient that’s necessary in order to help regulate metabolism. For most people, the liver naturally makes choline and uses it for various tasks and roles, from handling the metabolism to helping early brain development.

People can also get choline from food. Medical News Today explains that people need to eat foods with choline to maintain a healthy level within the body. However, the amount produced by the body alone isn’t enough to sustain the necessary amounts of choline, which will vary depending on different factors like age and sex.

Choline helps support many important bodily functions like boosting memory, improving the heart, keeping the nervous system functioning and more. While dietary options like soybeans or eggs can help boost choline levels, choline supplements may be right for you if you struggle to get enough choline into your diet.

What are choline supplements?

According to the National Institute of Health, choline supplements can help bolster a diet lacking in the necessary nutrients if the liver cannot fully supply them all on its own. Usually, people can supplement the needed amount of choline within their diet, but exceptions to the rule can occur.

When used properly, choline supplements can improve bodily functions like lipid transport. In addition, choline supplements can assist in the prevention of mental deterioration.

Can you have too much choline?

It’s possible to have too much choline in your diet or ingest too many supplements. Like with any supplement, it’s important to keep in mind the value of moderation, seeing as too much choline can create unintended consequences, like body odor or liver damage. Choline in proper doses can prevent liver complications, so it’s important to make sure the amount is correct for each individual. Consult with your doctor to see if you can benefit from adding choline supplements into your diet.

Types of choline supplements

Vegetarian choline supplements

A majority of choline supplements are vegetarian or vegan because choline doesn’t rely on animal byproducts. Choline can be found in vegetables, and therefore, supplements do not require any use of eggs or meat. However, meat and eggs still offer a fair amount of choline if a person does enjoy non-vegan or non-vegetarian options.

Combination choline supplements

Some choline supplements combine other active ingredients and include traces of vegetables for a less concentrated amount of choline. These options may be beneficial for people looking for multiple dietary supplements and benefits in one supplement. However, it’s important to check the ingredient list before purchasing to know the exact amount of choline provided in each capsule and better understand the included components.

The best choline supplements

Best vegetarian supplements

Nested Naturals Choline Bitartrate 500 milligrams

This supplement boosts prenatal care and can help new moms achieve a healthier diet. It’s vegan and the manufacturer offers a money-back guarantee.

Where to buy: Amazon

Standard Process Choline 175 milligrams

These honey-flavored tablets help the nervous system. The bottle comes with 90 tablets for an easily accessible supply. The suggested ingestion stands at about one capsule per meal but varies depending on each individual’s needs.

Where to buy: Amazon

NusaPure Choline Bitartrate 650 milligrams

Family-run NusaPure works to manufacture capsules in the U.S. It works for both vegetarian and vegan diets.

Where to buy: Amazon

Nature’s Way Choline 500 milligrams

This vegetarian and dairy-free product comes with the option of 100 tablets. There is also an option to purchase two bottles of 100 tablets together as a bundled package. This choline from Nature’s Way is a great option for people who have celiac disease as this formula excludes gluten.

Where to buy: iHerb

Country Life Choline 650 milligrams

Created in a USDA organic-certified manufacturing facility, Country Life backs a greener lifestyle as its packaging is made with recyclable material. This particular choline tablet was created in a more responsible fashion, as its packaging was manufactured with the help of renewable energy such as wind power. It’s also known as a vegan product by the American Vegetarian Association.

Where to buy: Amazon and iHerb

Solgar Choline 350 milligrams

Solgar’s choline is vegan and both wheat and dairy-free. Solgar doesn’t use artificial flavors, color or sweetener in their choline capsules. Each bottle comes with 100 capsules.

Where to buy: Amazon

Zazzee Citicoline CDP Choline 300 milligrams

This supplement is touted as a vegetarian and non-GMO choline capsule that can help improve memory. It’s made in the U.S. with 120 capsules in each bottle. Zazzee is acknowledged as a Good Manufacturing Practice Certified, meaning it’s in compliance with the FDA.

Where to buy: Amazon

Type Zero Alpha GPC Choline Supplement 600 milligrams

This product comes with a satisfaction guarantee and will refund you without requiring or expecting a specific reason. It’s made in the U.S. and claims to help improve the quality of life in the long and short run. This product was also tested by an independent lab in order to ensure top-level quality.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best combination choline supplements

Pure Synergy Choline Complex 275 milligrams

This product is vegan and dairy-free. These capsules are not pure choline but are mixed with an organic whole-food complex. That means that there are traces of cabbage sprouts, barley grass leaf and other ingredients within each capsule.

Where to buy: Amazon

Carlyle Citicoline CDP Choline 1000 milligrams

The CDP Choline comes from citicoline sodium, and it’s NON-GMO and free from soy. This version has a larger concentration of milligrams compared to the other choline capsules. This product also includes additional ingredients such as gelatin and rice powder. Packaged in the U.S.

Where to buy: Amazon

NOW Supplements, Choline & Inositol 500 milligrams

This capsule includes both choline and inositol, which both promote brain health. Purchasing this product helps support an American family-owned company.

Where to buy: Amazon and iHerb

Horbäach Choline Inositol 1000 milligrams (2 capsules)

These capsules are backed by a 90-day money-back return policy and made in the U.S. This product does not contain any soy, lactose or gluten. It recommends taking two capsules at a time in order to achieve the stated 1000 milligrams combined amount of choline and inositol. The capsules are unflavored and also touted as non-GMO. It’s recommended to be taken close to meals. The capsules are unflavored and also include additional ingredients like gelatin, rice powder and silica.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.