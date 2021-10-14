Best CBD oil for pain

With more than 140 beneficial compounds, the cannabis sativa plant has tremendous potential for relief of pain, mood disorders and other conditions.

Which CBD oil for pain is best?

Pain, whether chronic or acute, deserves fast, effective treatment. Too often, pharmaceutical treatment comes with a host of negative side effects, cannot be taken long-term or simply doesn’t work. CBD oil, or cannabidiol oil, is gaining traction as an effective tool to treat pain, safely and without side effects.

If you are looking for a CBD oil for pain that includes the full complement of beneficial compounds, Cornbread Hemp’s 50mg CBD Oil might be a good choice for you.

What to know before you buy CBD oil for pain

CBD has become widely available, but just because you can find it everywhere doesn’t mean that it’s all high quality. The first place to start is with your doctor. They can offer you guidance on which CBD oil might be best for you.

Type of CBD oil

The cannabis sativa plant has over 140 different compounds. Not all of them have been explored, but there are some important distinctions between the three main types of CBD oil.

CBD isolate is exactly what it sounds like. Cannabidiol is extracted from the cannabis plant and offered on its own. This is not generally the most effective CBD oil for pain, but some people who cannot tolerate even minor amounts of THC might benefit from this type of CBD oil.

Broad spectrum CBD oil includes beneficial terpenes and flavonoids in addition to CBD. The only thing missing? The THC. Again, this may be a great choice for people who cannot have THC.

Full-spectrum CBD oil contains the entire complement of beneficial compounds. This includes THC in legal amounts of .3% or less. Full-spectrum CBD oil is considered the most effective CBD oil for pain because each compound works in something called the entourage effect. Essentially, all of the compounds work together and enhance the effect of each other.

Method of extraction

How your CBD gets from the plant into the oil matters. Chemical extraction uses things like propane and butane to extract CBD from leaves, stems and flowers. This method can leave traces of solvents in your CBD.

The more natural options use water, heat or CO2. These methods require specialized equipment and expertise, which means they tend to cost more. However, they leave no harmful chemical residues in your CBD.

What to look for in a quality CBD oil for pain

Flavors

Many people do not mind the mild, earthy flavor of CBD. For those who do, some companies offer a choice of flavors, including mint, chocolate and cinnamon.

Easy dosing

One of the hardest parts about CBD is figuring out the proper dosage. There is no one-size-fits-all approach, and the best companies make it easy to figure out what works for you by clearly marking the dropper so you can accurately see how much oil you are taking.

Third-party testing

Reputable CBD companies will make the results of third-party testing available on their websites. These tests are important, given a recent study that found that nearly 70% of CBD products were mislabeled.

How much you can expect to spend on CBD oil for pain

When it comes to buying CBD oil for pain, it’s true that you get what you pay for. Although bottles of CBD oil prices vary based on how many milligrams of CBD they contain, there are a few general guidelines. A high-quality, low-dose CBD oil costs $40-$80. For larger bottles with higher doses, expect to spend over $100.

CBD oil for pain FAQ

What’s the best dose of CBD oil for pain?

A. There is no one set dose of CBD oil for pain. Each person’s body will respond differently. The proper dosage also depends on what conditions are being targeted.

The best way to approach the proper dose of CBD oil for pain is to start low and go slow. Talk to your doctor first, then start with the lowest dose possible, which is usually between 5-10 mg. Observe any changes, and adjust the dosage if needed.

How long does it take for CBD oil for pain to work?

A. Again, this is a very personalized process. When orally taking CBD oil for pain, you might experience relief in as little as 15 minutes. For chronic pain that has not responded well in the past, it might take longer to find a relief. As always, your doctor is the best source of personalized health information for you.

What’s the best CBD oil for pain to buy?

Top CBD oil for pain

Cornbread Hemp’s 50mg CBD Oil

What you need to know: Find full-spectrum pain relief in this 50 mg organic CBD oil.

What you’ll love: The price of this high-potency CBD oil is still affordable. Look for Cornbread Hemp’s 30-day, money-back guarantee and lab analysis.

What you should consider: This CBD oil does not come in a flavored option.

Where to buy: Sold by Cornbread Hemp

Top CBD oil for pain for the money

Diamond CBD Oil (1000 mg)

What you need to know: This organic oil gets high marks for pain relief.

What you’ll love: The flavor of this oil is mild and undetectable when added to smoothies or beverages. Many users reported profound pain relief with this full-spectrum product. It’s available in sizes from 250-3500 milligrams.

What you should consider: Some users report shipping delays and occasionally a stale bottle of oil.

Where to buy: Sold by Diamond

Worth checking out

Plant People Drops + Mind + Body

What you need to know: This CBD oil is great for people beginning to explore their options.

What you’ll love: The standard strength offers 21 milligrams of CBD and is very affordable. Users report relief from inflammation as well as some positive effects on mood and stress level.

What you should consider: You may need a higher dose for your pain.

Where to buy: Sold by Plant People

