The cannabis sativa plant has over 140 potentially medicinal compounds that are still being explored. The most well-known are CBD and THC, the psychotropic compound found in cannabis.

Which CBD oils for anxiety are best?

CBD oil is everywhere these days. From gummies to cupcakes to tinctures, you have many options to reap the potential benefits of this medicinal plant. The best CBD oil for anxiety is easy to take and works to treat both acute and chronic anxiety.

If you are looking for a high-quality CBD oil for anxiety, TryTheCBD Full-spectrum Oil is a top choice for most individuals.

What to know before you buy CBD oil for anxiety

Although CBD is now widely available, buying CBD oil is not as simple as walking into a store and looking for those three letters on a product. The hemp plant — also referred to as cannabis sativa — contains beneficial compounds such as flavonoids, terpenes and phytocannabinoids. Not all of these are present in every type of CBD oil, however. CBD will only work well if you choose the proper oil for you.

Types of CBD oil

CBD oil comes in three basic types: isolate, broad-spectrum and full-spectrum.

CBD isolate is just that: only the cannabidiol from the hemp plant, with no additional terpenes or flavonoids.

Broad-spectrum CBD oil removes the THC from the oil. THC, tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound that produces psychotropic effects in cannabis, in other words, the “high”. Some people who cannot have even small amounts of THC might choose this type of CBD oil.

Full-spectrum CBD oil contains a range of terpenes, flavonoids and beneficial compounds that can be extracted from the entire plant, including a legal limit of less than .3% of THC. These compounds work together in what is known as the “entourage effect.” The entourage effect helps each compound do its job better.

Because full-spectrum CBD oil contains more potentially beneficial compounds, it’s the best choice for treating anxiety.

Method of extraction

CBD oil is extracted from the leaves, flowers and stems of the entire plant using either chemical or natural methods.

Chemical methods of extraction use things like propane and butane to release the oil, leaving residue in the oil.

Natural methods include water, heat and CO2 distillation. These methods do not use harmful chemicals and produce a cleaner, better-tasting CBD oil. Because these methods require specialized equipment and expertise, CBD oil extracted this way generally costs more.

What to look for in a quality CBD oil for anxiety

Third-party testing

Reputable CBD purveyors will provide detailed third-party testing that confirms their reported levels of CBD and other compounds. This is especially important in light of the research that found nearly 70% of CBD products mislabeled as to their potency.

Choice of flavors

While some people love the earthy taste of CBD oils, others might prefer a different flavor option. Look for CBD oils for anxiety with all-natural flavor options, like mint, cinnamon or chocolate.

Easy dosing

Some bottles of CBD oil come with a marked dropper that indicates how much CBD oil you are taking. Bottles are usually labeled with the total amount of CBD oil, but some brands also indicate how much CBD is in each dropper. A marked dropper helps ensure more accurate dosing.

How much you can expect to spend on CBD oil for anxiety

Expect to spend more for effective CBD oil. Most quality CBD oil starts at $40 for a small bottle of low-dose CBD. Larger bottles or those with a higher concentration of CBD can cost $100 or more.

CBD oil for anxiety FAQ

How do you use CBD oil?

A. CBD oil may be used to treat anxiety by addressing both acute and chronic anxiety. Acute anxiety may be treated by placing the oil underneath the tongue for quicker absorption. You can also use CBD oil capsules or gummies to treat chronic anxiety or add oil to smoothies.

What is the proper dosage?

A. There is no one-size-fits-all dosing chart for CBD oil. The best approach is to start low and go slow. Under your doctor’s supervision, start with a low-dose CBD oil and pay close attention to how you feel. If you find relief on a low dose, that’s great. If you feel no effects, gradually increase your dose.

Does CBD have side effects?

A. For lower doses of CBD, there have been no reported serious side effects. It is also impossible to overdose on or become addicted to CBD at low doses. However, it’s important to note that people taking very high doses of CBD for very specific conditions have reported potentially serious side effects. These are rare, as most people taking CBD are not approaching unsafe amounts. Remember to talk to your doctor before beginning any kind of supplementation or medication for anxiety.

What’s the best CBD oil for anxiety to buy?

Top CBD oil for anxiety

TryTheCBD Full-spectrum Oil

What you need to know: This high-quality, full-spectrum oil is a great entry point for CBD.

What you’ll love: This product offers easy access to lab results and one of the highest potencies of CBD. The CBD comes from hemp plants grown and extracted in Colorado.

What you should consider: The highest potency might be effective, but it’s also more expensive than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by TryTheCBD

Top CBD oil for anxiety for the money

Cornbread Hemp Organic Flower-Only Organic CBD Oil

What you need to know: This organic, flower-only oil offers full-spectrum relief.

What you’ll love: The strongest potency is among the most affordable options on the market. This oil comes with guaranteed lab analysis and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: Some users might prefer a flavored option.

Where to buy: Sold by Cornbread Hemp

Worth checking out

CBDfx Calming Tincture

What you need to know: This formula is specifically designed to help people who struggle with anxiety.

What you’ll love: Combining CBD and CBN, which is a compound good at soothing stress, this tincture is available in a variety of strengths. This product is solvent-free and comes with a 60-day guarantee.

What you should consider: As with all CBD products, there is a chance that users will test positive for THC.

Where to buy: Sold by CBDfx

