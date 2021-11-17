Best Binkgo biloba supplement

Although most Ginkgo biloba supplements are shelf-stable, specific liquid formulas may require refrigeration or storage in cabinets away from light.

Which Ginkgo biloba supplements are best?

Ginkgo biloba is one of the best-selling herbal supplements on the market. It’s believed to support cognitive health by improving brain and memory function, particularly in older individuals.

Although Ginkgo biloba’s most popular forms are tablets and gel caps, the supplement is now available in liquid and powder formulas that you can add to foods and beverages. If you’re looking for a premium Ginkgo supplement with extensive quality testing, Doctor’s Best Extra Strength Ginkgo Veggie Caps is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Ginkgo biloba supplement

What Ginkgo biloba supplements do

Ginkgo biloba supplements aid in managing several types of health concerns. Besides improving cognitive function, the supplement may support circulatory and health, reduce inflammation and minimize headaches. Older adults often take Ginkgo biloba. However, some younger individuals have begun taking it as a nootropic to boost energy and focus.

Who shouldn’t take Ginkgo biloba supplements

Although Ginkgo biloba is a well-known supplement taken by many individuals, some people shouldn’t take it.

Ginkgo biloba should not be taken by pregnant women, as it may induce early labor or cause increased bleeding during labor. Some studies also advise against breastfeeding women from taking Ginkgo biloba.

Individuals managing bleeding disorders should avoid Ginkgo biloba because it may increase the risk of bleeding.

Safety considerations

Before taking Ginkgo biloba supplements, it’s strongly recommended to consult with your doctor for safety reasons. Here are a few expert considerations:

Ginkgo biloba may interact with certain medications, including blood thinners, diabetes medications and NSAID painkillers.

Unprocessed Ginkgo leaves and fresh Ginkgo seeds may be toxic and you shouldn’t take them under most circumstances.

Some individuals may be allergic to Ginkgo biloba products.

It has been reported that side effects of Ginkgo biloba may include dizziness, nausea, palpitations and skin reactions.

Although Ginkgo biloba is an FDA-regulated substance and may be safe for some individuals, recent research on the supplement indicates it’s unclear whether it may improve cognitive function.

What to look for in a quality Ginkgo biloba supplement

Types of formulas

Ginkgo biloba supplements are available in tablet, capsule, liquid, powder and tea formulas. Tablets and capsules remain the most common choice, though they’re not ideal for individuals who experience difficulty swallowing or digesting pills. Liquid and powder formulas offer a gentler method of taking Ginkgo biloba since you can add them to foods and beverages. Ginkgo biloba tea, available in several varieties and flavors, is often blended with herbal infusions such as chamomile and goji berry.

Potency

There is no standard dosage amount for Ginkgo biloba supplements, though most formulas offer 40-500 mg per dose. Extra-strength varieties push nearly 2,000 mg per dose, though they’re less popular and harder to find. Low-dosage Ginkgo supplements, often available in liquid forms, may offer as little as 14 mg per dose.

Formula varieties

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of Ginkgo biloba supplement varieties on the market. Several of them are now non-GMO, organic, cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free Kosher or keto. Others may not have some of these labels, but instead, they advertise high-quality assurance measures that check for heavy metals, potency and purity. There are a handful of Ginkgo biloba supplements made with cold-pressed extracts.

How much you can expect to spend on Ginkgo biloba supplement

Entry-level Ginkgo biloba supplements cost $6-$12 per bottle, namely low-dosage tablets and teas. Most liquid supplements cost $12-$25. Higher-quality formulations, such as organic and non-GMO varieties of Ginkgo biloba supplements, cost $15-$40.

Ginkgo biloba supplement FAQ

Why are Ginkgo biloba supplements being studied by the National Toxicology Program?

A. Like many supplements and herbal products, there is limited information on the toxicology and long-term effect of Ginkgo biloba. As a result, it’s one of many substances being evaluated by the National Toxicology Program for “potentially hazardous substances.” Findings and reports are published frequently on the NTP’s website.

What is the shelf life of Ginkgo biloba supplements?

A. Shelf life varies considerably among these supplements, with some lasting as little as three to six months. Other Ginkgo biloba supplements, particularly those with preservatives, may last up to 2 to 3 years in a sealed bottle away from sunlight. All quality supplements, however, have expiration dates printed on the bottle.

What are the best Ginkgo biloba supplements to buy?

Top Ginkgo biloba supplement

Doctor’s Best Extra Strength Ginkgo Veggie Caps

What you need to know: These bestselling capsules, which contain 120 mg of Ginkgo extract, have undergone rigorous quality assurance testing.

What you’ll love: The vegan capsules are also non-GMO, soy-free and gluten-free. Users report the supplement gives them noticeable energy and cognitive boost during the day. The formula is easy to digest.

What you should consider: Some people were sensitive to the formula, with headaches among the most common side effects.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top Ginkgo biloba supplement for the money

Nature’s Answer Ginkgo Leaf Fluid Extract

What you need to know: As a liquid formula, this Ginkgo biloba supplement is ideal for those who are looking for an alternative to tablets and capsules.

What you’ll love: You can add this extract to food or beverages without impacting flavor. It’s an alcohol-free, non-GMO supplement that is also gluten-free and kosher. Several users indicated they felt they had better focus after taking it for a few weeks.

What you should consider: The bottle has to be shaken well before dispensing because the ingredients may separate.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Gaia Herbs Ginkgo Lead Vegan Liquid Capsules

What you need to know: These vegan capsules are said to have a clean formula from a high-quality validation and ingredient sourcing process.

What you’ll love: The certified-organic ingredients are sourced from farms whose soils are free of heavy metals and pesticides. The capsules are designed for quicker, easier absorption. Product information is more transparent than comparable Ginkgo supplements.

What you should consider: There were a few isolated reports that the capsules appeared different than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

