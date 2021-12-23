Best banaba supplement

Banaba leaf extract works in your body to regulate blood-sugar levels and increase the viability of insulin.

Which banaba supplements are best?

Banaba is a tree native to Southeast Asia. Its leaves are most commonly used to help treat diabetes. Banaba leaf extract has a range of antioxidant and anti-diabetic properties and it has been used for centuries to lower blood sugar levels, cholesterol and for its anti-obesity effects.

If you’re looking for the best of the best, Paradise Herbs Banaba Leaf Whole-Spectrum Extract is a vegetarian, high-potency capsule that is a true full-spectrum supplement, meaning it retains the full benefits of the plant and all of its compounds.

What to know before you buy a banaba supplement

What is banaba?

Banaba is a tree native to Southeast Asia and is scientifically known as Lagerstroemia speciosa. The tree is most common to the Philippines. Banaba-leaf supplements are taken orally and made with banaba-leaf extract to treat weight loss, prediabetes and diabetes. The banaba tree also contains medicinal benefits in its bark, root and fruit extract. Its bark is often used to treat diarrhea, while its root and fruit extract is known for its rich antioxidants.

What are the benefits of banaba?

Banaba leaf extract helps regulate and lower blood sugar levels in the body. The bioactive compounds in banaba leaves contain ellagitannins and corosolic acid that are rich in both antioxidant and anti-diabetic properties. Its antioxidants, such as flavonoids, protect your body from damage by neutralizing the free radicals that lead to disease.

Below are some potential health benefits of banaba supplements.

Anti-diabetic: The ellagitannins and corosolic acid found in banaba leaves help regulate blood sugar levels in the body. Ellagitannins improve blood sugar levels while corosolic acid helps insulin work more effectively by increasing the body’s sensitivity to insulin. Corosolic acid also helps the body digest carbs by enhancing the body’s glucose uptake, according to Examine.

The ellagitannins and corosolic acid found in banaba leaves help regulate blood sugar levels in the body. Ellagitannins improve blood sugar levels while corosolic acid helps insulin work more effectively by increasing the body’s sensitivity to insulin. Corosolic acid also helps the body digest carbs by enhancing the body’s glucose uptake, according to Examine. Anti-obesity: Banaba leaf is often used for its anti-obesity properties. It can help to limit the formation of fat cells and molecules in the body, aiding in obesity prevention and treatment.

Banaba leaf is often used for its anti-obesity properties. It can help to limit the formation of fat cells and molecules in the body, aiding in obesity prevention and treatment. Lower cholesterol: Banaba supplements lower cholesterol in the body, curbing the risk of heart disease. High cholesterol is one of the leading causes of heart disease.

It’s important to note that studies on the effects of banaba leaves in the human body are limited and require more research.

What are the side effects of banaba supplements?

Banaba supplements are generally considered safe. If you have an underlying health condition or are taking other medications to treat diabetes, consult with your doctor before taking banaba supplements, as they may lower your blood sugar to an unsafe level. Also, if you have allergies to Lythraceae plants, such as pomegranate, take banaba supplements with caution. Certain people may be more sensitive to the allergens in banaba leaves than others.

What to look for in a quality banaba supplement

Banaba supplements with organic ingredients

Health supplements made with organic ingredients are generally considered to be higher quality. They are made without preservatives or other chemicals, making them safe and more trustworthy than supplements made with other additives.

Vegetarian banaba supplement capsules

Some capsules are made with gelatin, an animal by-product. If you are vegetarian or vegan, make sure to check the supplement’s ingredient list to ensure it is gelatin-free.

Forms of banaba supplements

Banaba supplements come in tea, capsule or powder form. Capsules are the most readily-available form of banaba leaf extract and come in a variety of dosages and quantities. Look at the directions on the supplement to know how often to take the capsule and if it needs to be taken with a meal or on its own. If you have difficulty swallowing pills, capsules may not work for you. Powders can be mixed into your favorite smoothie or shake and consumed once daily, depending on dosage.

Banaba supplement dosage

For maximum benefits, a dosage of 32 to 48 milligrams daily is advised. Studies show that over a 2-week period, this dosage lowered blood sugar levels in patients. For tea, look at the amount of extract per serving to know the correct dosage. Most find drinking 2 cups a day to work.

How much you can expect to spend on a banaba supplement

Banaba supplements are on the more expensive side of herbal supplements. They range in price from $10 to over $25 depending on quantity and quality of product.

Banaba supplement FAQ

How long does it take a banaba supplement to work?

A. Allow two weeks for a banaba supplement to take effect. Over a two-week period, a dosage of 32 to 48 milligrams of banaba leaf extract taken daily was shown to reduce blood sugar levels.

What are other ways to eliminate sugar from your body?

A. Drinking six to eight glasses of water daily helps regulate the oxygen levels in your body and eliminate waste. It also flushes out excess sugar from your body. Green tea and green tea extract may also help lower blood sugar in the body.

What are the best banaba supplements to buy?

Top banaba supplement

Paradise Herbs Banaba Leaf Whole Spectrum Extract

What you need to know: This capsule is 12:1 concentration for high potency and is ethically sourced without the use of chemicals or preservatives.

What you’ll love: It’s vegetarian and its full-spectrum extract contains all of the banaba leaf’s naturally-occurring health benefits.

What you should consider: This supplement is more expensive than other banaba leaf extract capsules.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top banaba supplement for money

Swanson High Potency Banaba Extract

What you need to know: This cost-effective capsule contains 60 milligrams of banaba leaf extract per serving.

What you’ll love: It’s a potent extract with 2% corosolic acid and is formulated no more than 24 months from the date of manufacture for quality and safety.

What you should consider: It is not vegetarian and uses gelatin to form the capsule.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Banaba Queen of Flower Powdered Extract

What you need to know: This 4:1 banaba-leaf extract powder is ethically harvested and contains 1,000 grams of powder per package.

What you’ll love: If you have trouble swallowing pills, this powder is a great alternative and packs the same potent punch as other banaba supplements.

What you should consider: This powder is $72 and on the expensive side of banaba supplements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

