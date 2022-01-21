Nature’s Bounty probiotic vs. Florastor probiotic

Probiotics used in Nature’s Bounty and Florastor supplements also occur naturally in fermented foods, such as yogurt, kombucha, sour pickles and more.

Which Nature’s Bounty or Florastor probiotic is best?

Probiotics are just bacteria and yeast that help keep your digestive and immune system healthy. Nature’s Bounty and Florastor are two different brands that slightly differ in the way they make probiotics. Florastor probiotics contain a single good bacteria strain called Saccharomyces boulardii known to help with IBS and Crohn’s disease.

On the other hand, Nature’s Bounty probiotics contain as many as 10 strains of good bacteria, such as Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium lactis and more. What will work for you depends on your health needs.

What to know before you buy a Nature’s Bounty probiotic?

Nature’s Bounty claims that its probiotics contain up to 10 unique strains or species of friendly bacteria. It says that its nutritional supplements have been thoroughly researched and are among the best probiotics on the market.

Pros of Nature’s Bounty probiotics

Nature’s Bounty offers a wide variety of probiotics, so you can easily find the product that can satisfy your dietary needs. You can choose Nature’s Bounty probiotics with 2 billion, 4 billion, 10 billion, 20 billion or 25 billion live cultures per capsule or serving. A higher number of live cultures per serving is better and stronger than a lower number.

In addition, it offers bottles with a different number of capsules or gummies, making it easier for you to get a bottle that you can afford. It also uses natural flavors in its probiotics, but there are also flavorless options.

Its probiotics may help with conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis and more.

Cons of Nature’s Bounty probiotics

While its probiotics have up to 10 strains or species of bacteria, studies show that multi-strain probiotics are not more effective than single-strain probiotics. Some experts even indicate that having too many strains means that they will aggressively compete with each other, making them less effective.

Consumers may also be confused with terms such as “live cultures per serving” if it is their first time buying probiotics. If you see terms like 10 billion cultures per serving, it means that there are 10 billion bacteria per serving or capsule.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nature’s Bounty probiotic

You can get bottles containing 120 tablets for $5 and about $15 for a bottle containing 120 chewables. Bottles with more than 120 tablets or chewables come at a higher cost. The probiotic with more than 10 billion live cultures per serving costs about $13 for 30 capsules, $32 for a bottle of 70 capsules, and $65 for a bottle of 140 capsules.

In general, stronger Nature’s Bounty probiotics cost between $13-$100.

What are the best Nature’s Bounty probiotics to buy?

Nature’s Bounty Ultra-Strength Probiotics

You only need to take one capsule a day because it is a powerful probiotic. This vegetarian option has about 20 billion live probiotic cultures from 10 different species of friendly bacteria. It was designed to help improve upper respiratory, digestive and immune health.

Nature’s Bounty Acidophilus probiotic: iHerb

Experts claim that the acidophilus strain of bacteria not only improves your gut health, but may also enhance weight loss and help reduce cholesterol. The acidophilus probiotic has 100 million live cultures and has no added flavors or colors.

Nature’s Bounty Controlled Delivery Probiotic

With over 2 billion live cultures of six strains of friendly bacteria, Nature’s Bounty CD is one of the most powerful probiotics on the market. The probiotics are enrobed in a special gel that protects them from gastric acids and delivers organisms to targeted areas in your digestive system.

What to know before you buy a Florastor probiotic

Unlike Nature’s Bounty, Florastor probiotics contain a single strain or species of bacteria. Florastor claims that its probiotics maintain a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria, help your body absorb nutrients and stimulate your immune system.

Pros of Florastor probiotics

They are not only vegetarian friendly, but also non-GMO, titanium dioxide-free and gluten-free. It also offers probiotic brands that have fiber in addition to good bacteria to help prevent constipation. They also offer probiotics for children and babies.

Cons of Florastor probiotics

The fact that it contains lactose and soy means that it may cause stomach pain, bloating, nausea or vomiting if taken by people who are lactose-intolerant or allergic to soy. Another issue is that, unlike Nature’s Bounty, the available count sizes for Florastor probiotics are only 30, 50 and 100. In addition, Florastor probiotics are slightly more expensive than even some of the most popular brands in existence.

How much you can expect to spend on a Florastor probiotic

Their count sizes determine the price of these probiotics. So, for 30 to 50 capsules, you pay between $22-$35 per bottle. For Florastor probiotics with added vitamins, a pack with 30 capsules starts at $24. If a bottle has 50 or more capsules, you pay between $50-$64.

What are the best Florastor probiotics to buy?

Florastor Daily Probiotics supplement

Florastor claims it’s one of the top-selling probiotics on the market. Each of its vegetarian capsules contains 250 mg of its unique probiotic organism, which it says is larger and stronger than other probiotics. Some benefits you may experience include weight loss, a healthy digestive system, reduced acne and more.

Florastor Daily Probiotic Supplements Kids

Instead of pills or capsules, this probiotic comes in the form of powder-filled sachets and is targeted at kids ages 2 months and up. The powder is lightly sweetened with tutti frutti flavoring and can be mixed into your child’s food or beverage.

Florastor Daily Probiotic Supplement Immunity boost

It is similar to the normal Florastor Daily Probiotic Supplement, but also contains a blend of vitamins, such as vitamin D3, vitamin C and zinc. All its ingredients are non-GMO, gluten-free and do not require refrigeration. This probiotic is ideal for both men and women.

Should you buy Nature’s Bounty or Florastor probiotics?

Nature’s Bounty offers variety with its probiotics, making them accessible to more people. Its probiotics also come in more affordable bottles and packs. On the other hand, Florastor offers probiotics in less confusing packaging, so that people new to taking probiotics know what they are getting. Both are quality brands and have good reputations, which means that you may have to try all of them to get one that works best for you.

