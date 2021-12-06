Best probiotic gummy

For the best results, store your probiotic gummies at room temperature, and try to keep them out of direct sunlight.

Which probiotic gummies are best?

Probiotics are one of the most widely used supplements in the world. Research keeps coming out on the importance of probiotics and maintaining good gut health. Probiotic gummies compete with other forms of probiotics like pills and capsules. One of the biggest pros to gummies is that they have a sweet flavor, and they’re much more palatable to children who think of them as a healthy candy.

The BeLive Probiotic Sugar Free Gummies are an easy recommendation, especially since they are both sugar-free and vegan-friendly. On top of that, they have a pleasant fruity flavor and a price point that matches most of the competition.

What to know before you buy probiotic gummies

Probiotic gummies vs. other probiotics

Probiotics need to live in a healthy environment that is protected from elements like humidity and sunlight. This is why capsules and pills work well and why it is suggested to keep them refrigerated. Gummies have a harder outer skin that protects the probiotic — artificial ingredients like food coloring and sugar can also help keep gummies stable.

The main advantage of gummies over pills and capsules is that they are more appetizing. They taste better and they’re chewable, unlike pills, which kids don’t tend to enjoy. Studies vary on which method is more effective, so it’s hard to truly recommend one over the other. The best option is to research each individual product, read reviews and see what works for you.

Prebiotics and probiotics matter

It’s easy to mix up prebiotics and probiotics, but they are different.

Think of prebiotics as fertilizer or supplements. Prebiotics are actually plant fibers that promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut. They are naturally obtained by many fruits and vegetables, as well as foods containing complex carbohydrates.

Probiotics are living organisms, which get added to the currently existing population of bacteria in the gut. Fermented foods like kimchi, yogurt and sauerkraut are great sources of probiotics.

Both prebiotics and probiotics are very important, and many supplements include both.

Listening to your body and different probiotic strains

There are many different strains of probiotics, and they serve different functions. It’s important to know what strain you are taking and what it helps with. If you are using probiotics to ease symptoms of IBS you may need a different strain than you would if you were trying to treat GERD. There is no one strain that can fix all gastrointestinal problems.

What to look for in quality probiotic gummies

CFU count

CFU stands for “a colony forming unit.” The higher the CFUs, the more healthy bacteria will enter your gut. Probiotics typically have anywhere from 100 million CFU to 10 billion CFU per serving. While a higher CFU count is typically a good thing, children usually require lower CFU counts, and some adults might benefit from a more mild probiotic as well. The general rule of thumb for adults is to try to get at least 1 billion CFU per serving.

Ingredients and flavor

Gummies usually have artificial ingredients in them as well as animal products like gelatin. People with no dietary restrictions may not need to worry too much, but it is still wise to limit sugar. Try to find gummies that not only match your dietary requirements but also contain less sugar and less artificial ingredients.

No Side effects

One of the most common side effects of probiotics is flatulence. A little gas might be natural, but if you are experiencing a lot of gassiness after taking a probiotic, consider switching brands. It’s always wise to consult with your doctor before taking a probiotic since the FDA assesses them as food products, not medicine. If you experience any severe side effects, seek medical attention immediately and consult with your doctor about taking probiotics and whether or not it is a good option for you.

How much you can expect to spend on probiotic gummies

One bottle of probiotic gummies usually contains anywhere from 50-90 gummies. Expect to pay between $10-$30 per bottle, but most bottles are under $20.

Probiotic gummies FAQ

Isn’t bacteria a bad thing?

A. It is a common misconception that all bacteria are harmful. Your body is covered with healthy bacteria, and your gut is no exception. Good bacteria maintains gut health and stops bad bacteria from damaging your digestive tract. Probiotics seek to add healthy bacteria to the gut biome.

Are probiotic gummies safe for children to consume?

A. Yes, but they are not safe for babies and very young children to consume. Look at the bottle or item description for each individual product for any age restrictions. Children should eat gummies made specifically for children since they contain slightly different ingredients as well as a lower CFU count.

What are the best probiotic gummies to buy?

Top probiotic gummies

BeLive Probiotic Sugar Free Gummies

What you need to know: Vegan probiotic gummies with 5 billion CFU and a delicious fruity flavor.

What you’ll love: Anyone can eat them including children. Each gummy has 5 billion CFU and is safe for vegans to consume. They come with a sweet berry flavor, and two gummies a day will promote good gut health.

What you should consider: Some of the competition offers 80 pills per bottle, making this slightly pricier.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top probiotic gummies for the money

Schiff Daily Probiotic Gummies For Digestive Health & Gut Health

What you need to know: Schiff combines quality with quantity and offers 80 gummies with 500 million CFU per dose for one low price.

What you’ll love: Some of the best tasting probiotic gummies available. One bottle will last one person almost two months. The BC30 strain does a lot to ease indigestion and stomach pain.

What you should consider: This probiotic does contain sugar and may cause some gas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nordic Naturals, Probiotic Gummies Kids, Merry Berry Punch, 60 Gummies

What you need to know: These gummies taste great, are tailor-made for children and come with 750 million CFU per gummy.

What you’ll love: They have a delicious berry flavor even kids will love. Adults can still consume these, especially if they enjoy a more mild CFU count. A prebiotic is included along with the Bacillus coagulans strain.

What you should consider: Some adults might want a stronger probiotic with a higher CFU count.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

