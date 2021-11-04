When buying prenatal vitamins with DHA, look for third-party labels that indicate the product has been tested and certified.

What is the best prenatal vitamin with DHA?

As an expectant mother, one of the best starts you can give your growing baby is taking a prenatal vitamin daily that contains key nutrients like DHA. Also known as docosahexaenoic acid, DHA is an essential fatty acid that is important in the development of your baby’s eyes and brain.

For the best results, DHA should be combined with other essential prenatal vitamins and minerals. If you’re looking for a supplement that contains these key prenatal nutrients, the One A Day Prenatal 1 Multivitamin is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a prenatal vitamin with DHA

Liquid softgels vs. Gummies

Most prenatal vitamins with DHA come either as liquid softgels or gummies. While softgels are tasteless, odorless, and easy to swallow, gummies are usually soft, sweet, and taste like a treat. Liquid softgels are made of a gelatin-based shell that surrounds a liquid filling—a makeup that is similar to gummies since most of them are also made of gelatin. However, gummies often contain sugar or sugar substitutes, which can cause problems in people sensitive to these ingredients.

Overall, choosing the right one depends on which option allows you to consistently adhere to your daily medication regimen. Discuss prenatal vitamin options with your doctor to know which is best for you.

Dosage

Taking the DHA you need in the right dosage is important because it is an Omega-3 fatty acid that plays a key role in the development of the skin, eyes, and brain. DHA is not only useful to your growing baby, but it is also beneficial to mothers. Research has shown that DHA may help boost moods in late pregnancy through the early postpartum period.

If you want to buy a prenatal vitamin with DHA, you should also take note of the recommended daily dose of DHA in pregnancy, which is at least 200 milligrams. Most prenatal vitamins with DHA contain this amount in each serving size, but always check the product label to be sure.

Certifications

When buying prenatal vitamins with DHA, look for third-party labels that indicate the product has been tested and certified to contain the ingredients stated on the package. For instance, if the supplement doesn’t contain GMO products or is gluten-free, you will find labels like “Non-GMO Project” and “Certified Gluten-Free” on the package. Another label may include a GMP seal on the package, indicating that the product has been manufactured in a Good Manufacturing Practice facility.

What to look for in a quality prenatal vitamin with DHA

Taste

If your prenatal vitamins taste bad, you may not take them as consistently as you should. This can cause you to fall short on key nutrients that are important for your pregnancy.

If you have trouble swallowing your prenatal vitamins, you should look for options that come in chewable forms or gummies, making them easier to take. However, one of the drawbacks of taking these types is that they may leave residue on your teeth, causing dental problems. To avoid this, brush your teeth after taking them.

Special diet

If you follow a specific diet or have food intolerances and allergies, make sure your prenatal vitamins are compatible with your pregnancy diet. Always look for labels that align with your dietary restrictions. For instance, there are a number of vegan-friendly prenatal vitamins with DHA. Gluten-free options are also available, as well as some that don’t contain corn starch.

Side effects

When you take a prenatal vitamin containing DHA, you may experience some side effects, such as bad breath, heartburn, and nausea. These side effects are especially common if the DHA comes in the form of fish oil, which can also leave a fishy after-taste.

How much you can expect to spend on prenatal vitamins with DHA

A bottle of prenatal vitamins with DHA usually costs between $10-$50. You should also consider the serving size when assessing the cost.

Prenatal vitamins with DHA FAQ

How long should I take prenatal vitamins?

A. Once you start trying to conceive, you can begin taking prenatal vitamins. Be sure your supplement contains folic acid, as it can lower your baby’s chances of having serious birth defects.

Are there supplements to avoid during pregnancy?

A. Most vitamins and minerals can help with the growth and development of your baby, but you should avoid taking some of these vitamins in high doses. Always check with your doctor about the proper dosage for you.

What’s the best prenatal vitamin with DHA to buy?

Top prenatal vitamins with DHA

One A Day Women’s Prenatal 1 Multivitamin

What you need to know: This multivitamin is designed to provide complete nutritional support from your pre-pregnancy stage through your postpartum period.

What you’ll love: It contains 100% of the daily recommended values of folic acid and DHA that you need during your pregnancy. It is also gluten-free and doesn’t contain artificial flavors or sweeteners.

What you should consider: The multivitamin has a fishy smell, which might be nauseating to some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top prenatal vitamins with DHA for the money

Enfamom Prenatal Multivitamin

What you need to know: These prenatal gummies are great-tasting and contain the essential vitamins and minerals that meet the needs of those pregnant and lactating.

What you’ll love: They come in a delicious raspberry-lemon flavor without artificial sweeteners or flavors. These gummies are also gluten-free.

What you should consider: The multivitamin doesn’t contain iron, which is a key prenatal supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rainbow Light Prenatal Daily Duo

What you need to know: These contain optimal levels of the essential prenatal nutrients that your body needs.

What you’ll love: Made with gluten- and dairy-free ingredients, this prenatal multivitamin also includes non-constipating iron, which makes it easy to take while combating fatigue and anemia.

What you should consider: Though dairy-free, they are not vegan-friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

