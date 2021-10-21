Best ovulation test

It’s crucial to select an ovulation test that will offer the most accurate results that are simple to interpret.

Which ovulation tests are best?

Conceiving a child can be a challenging process for many people. Still, ovulation tests can help make the process a little easier, whether you are having trouble conceiving or just want to identify your most fertile days. That said, it’s vital to select an ovulation test that will offer the most accurate results that are simple to interpret. There are so many ovulation test kits out there, and some are better than others.

What to know before you buy an ovulation test

Understand how ovulation tests work

Also known as ovulation prediction kits, ovulation tests can help detect hormones in your urine that allow you to know when you’re about to ovulate. Some ovulation tests detect surges in luteinizing hormone, also known as LH, that arrive just before you ovulate, but more advanced ovulation tests detect both estrogen and luteinizing hormone.

Surges in your luteinizing hormone usually happen about 36 hours before you ovulate, so you have the best chance of conceiving in the two days before ovulation. Ovulation tests work a lot like home pregnancy tests. You either need to pass urine over the indicator strip or dip the end of the indicator into your urine, depending on the kind of test you choose.

Learn about the different kinds of ovulation tests

There are a few different kinds of ovulation tests, including basic ovulation tests and digital ovulation tests. Basic ovulation tests are simple paper strips that let you know whether you’re about to ovulate by comparing the control line to the test line. Digital ovulation tests, on the other hand, are plastic sticks with digital display windows that show a tick, a smiley face, a yes or another indicator to show that you are currently fertile.

Consider your budget

It’s essential to consider your budget when purchasing an ovulation test kit, especially if you are low on cash. Luckily, there are many budget-friendly ovulation test kits out there with individual test strips priced at 10 cents per test.

What to look for in a quality ovulation test

Easy-to-read results

It’s crucial to find a quality ovulation test with easy-to-read results. Some basic ovulation tests can be difficult to interpret because you need to figure out the color of the test line. Digital ovulation tests don’t require any interpretation because they usually have a clear yes or no.

Testing time of day

Many ovulation tests will give you accurate results at any time of the day, but some ovulation tests are the most accurate when you take them in the afternoon. If taking an ovulation test in the afternoon would be difficult for you, you should choose an ovulation test that you can take any time of the day.

Time required

It’s crucial to check how long it takes for the ovulation test to show a result before you make your purchase. Some ovulation tests only take a minute or two, while others can take five minutes or more.

How much you can expect to spend on an ovulation test

You can expect to spend anywhere from 10 cents per ovulation test to $2 per test. The most basic paper test strips range in price from 10-50 cents per test, and larger ovulation test strip kits will give you a lower price per individual test. Digital ovulation tests, on the other hand, cost about $1-$2 per test.

Ovulation test FAQ

Do you need to use ovulation tests to get pregnant?

A. It’s not necessary to use ovulation tests to get pregnant, but they can be beneficial in the process of conceiving. If you don’t know exactly when you’re ovulating, then it’s best to have intercourse every other day for your best chance of getting pregnant. Using ovulation tests regularly can improve your chances of conceiving by helping you figure out exactly when you’re ovulating.

Which day of your cycle should you take an ovulation test?

A. The first day of your cycle is the first day of your period, and you should take your first ovulation test on day 10 of your cycle, then continue taking one ovulation test a day until you receive a positive result. If your menstrual cycle is shorter than average, you should start using the ovulation tests from the first day after your period ends.

What should you do if you’ve taken an ovulation test every day of your cycle after your period ended but haven’t had a positive result?

A. If you take an ovulation test every day after the end of your period and don’t see any positive results, this could mean that either the tests are not working or you are not using the tests properly.

You should try the process again with a new ovulation test kit during your next menstrual cycle. If you try again and still don’t receive any positive results, then you should make an appointment with your gynecologist for a check-up.

What are the best ovulation tests to buy?

Top ovulation test

Easy@Home 50 Ovulation Test Strips and 20 Pregnancy Test Strips Kit

What you need to know: This ovulation test strip kit from Easy@Home also comes with some bonus pregnancy test strips.

What you’ll love: This Easy@Home ovulation test strip kit is straightforward to use and features 20 pregnancy test strips. The test line on the strip works by getting darker as your luteinizing hormone, also known as your LH, builds up and you get closer to ovulation.

What you should consider: Some customers say that the pregnancy test strips gave them false positives.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ovulation test for the money

Clinical Guard Ovulation Test Strips

What you need to know: These Clinical Guard ovulation test strips will give you plenty of bang for your buck, especially if you have a long cycle and need to test more often.

What you’ll love: These budget-friendly ovulation test strips from Clinical Guard offer accurate results and come with individually sealed test strips. They are also effortless to use and come at a more affordable price than competitors for the same number of strips.

What you should consider: Some customers say they had defective test strips where the control line did not appear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Clearblue Digital Ovulation Test

What you need to know: These Clearblue digital ovulation tests might be more expensive than competitors, but they take all of the guesswork out of your ovulation test.

What you’ll love: This Clearblue digital ovulation test is considered more than 99% accurate and detects the two most fertile days in your cycle. The test strip reader gives you the results, so you don’t need to interpret the lines on your own.

What you should consider: These ovulation tests are much more expensive than the regular test strips.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

