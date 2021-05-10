The best black seed oil

When using black seed oil topically for the first time, test it in a small spot to ensure you don’t experience any irritation before applying it over a large area of your body.

Black seed oil

Black seed oil comes from Nigella sativa, a small flowering plant native to North Africa, Southwest Asia and Southern Europe. Thanks to its many wellness properties, it has been used as a traditional medicine in many cultures for generations.

If you have any questions about the various types of black seed oil and which one to buy, we’re here covering everything you need to make an informed decision.

If you simply came here to find the best one, look at our top recommendation, Amazing Herbs Black Seed Cold-Pressed. It is 100% pure, vegan-friendly, gluten-free and third-party tested to ensure quality.

What is black seed oil used for?

Wellness

One of the most popular uses for black seed oil is as an oral supplement for wellness reasons. It is high in antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation in the body, and is rich in thymoquinone, which has shown to help with many neurological and immune disorders. These conditions range from asthma, high blood pressure and high cholesterol to Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Some studies even show it may help with anxiety and depression.

Cosmetic

Black seed oil also has antifungal and antibacterial properties, potentially making it helpful for combatting various skin conditions. Some reports show it is beneficial in treating acne, psoriasis and eczema. People also use it as a moisturizer to get rid of rough and dry skin. While less studied, there are also claims that it can treat dandruff issues and potentially slow hair thinning.

Culinary

As a culinary ingredient, black seed oil can be added to dressings or drizzled over vegetables and other foods to give them a unique flavor profile. The taste is notably bitter, though, so you’ll want to be careful not to add too much. If adding it to foods solely for health benefits, you should avoid exposing it to much heat, as this can negate most of its wellness properties.

What to consider when buying a black seed oil

Liquid or capsule

If you plan on taking it as an oral supplement for wellness reasons, most will find capsules to be the easiest to take regularly. If using it for culinary or cosmetic reasons, liquid is the best option.

Pressing method

Black seed oil is extracted from the seeds through either expeller pressing or cold pressing. During expeller pressing, oil is squeezed from the source using friction and continuous pressure. This can generate a lot of heat, which may degrade the antioxidants and other healthy nutrients.

Cold pressing relies solely on crushing force and doesn’t generate heat. This keeps the oil at room temperature during the entire process, allowing it to retain all of its healthful properties.

Certifications

Since many people are using black seed oil for its health benefits, it makes sense to choose USDA-certified organic. Those concerned about GMOs can also select one with a non-GMO label. Depending on your needs, other certifications you may want to look for can include vegan and gluten-free.

Safety

Black seed oil is generally considered safe for most people, though it can potentially interact with some medications, specifically those processed through the cytochrome P450 pathway. So if you are currently taking these or any other medications, speak with your doctor before taking black seed oil supplements. Some reports have also found that it can be harmful to the kidneys or liver when taken in high doses and cause allergic reactions when used topically.

How much can you expect to spend on black seed oil

As with many supplements and cosmetic products, black seed oil ranges significantly in price depending on purity, certifications, origin and branding. You can expect to spend $0.10-$1 per capsule and $1.50-$10 per fluid ounce for the liquid form.

Black seed oil FAQs

How often can I take black seed oil?

A. Everybody’s needs are different, but you should always follow the manufacturer’s guidelines on safe usage. It is also a smart idea to start at half or less of the recommended dosage any time you try a new supplement to see how your body reacts to it.

Are there any side effects of black seed oil?

A. Currently, there aren’t enough studies to understand all the potential side effects of black seed oil, primarily when used for longer than three months. Though, there are user reports of nausea, vomiting and constipation. It may also increase the risk of seizures in some people.

How should I store my black seed oil?

A. To ensure the longest shelf life, it is best to store both the capsules and liquid form in a cool, dark place. You can also keep it in the refrigerator. If you notice the smell has changed notably, this is a good indication that it has gone bad, and you should throw it out.

What is the best black seed oil to buy?

Top black seed oil

Amazing Herbs Black Seed Cold-Pressed

What you need to know: This 100% pure, unrefined oil comes in a dark, BPA-free bottle to maximize its shelf life. You can use it topically or as a dietary supplement.

What you’ll love: It is guaranteed non-GMO and third-party lab-tested to ensure quality.

What you should consider: Some have reported severe itching and nausea when using it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top black seed oil for the money

Zhou Nutrition Black Seed Oil Capsules

What you need to know: With 650 mg of black seed oil per capsule, this supplement offers an easy way to get a high dosage without feeling like you are constantly swallowing pills.

What you’ll love: It is cold-pressed, non-GMO and comes in a dark bottle that gives it a 2-year shelf life when stored properly.

What you should consider: The capsules contain other ingredients that some may not want.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Healths Harmony Black Seed Oil Softgels

What you need to know: These vegetarian-friendly capsules are manufactured in the United States and come in a two-month supply for a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: A nitrogen bubble in each pill helps ensure the contents stay fresh, and they have added vitamin E to boost the antioxidants you get from each serving.

What you should consider: Some find it leaves a lasting aftertaste in their mouth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Brett Dvoretz is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.