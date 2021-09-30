Don’t be afraid to use your grapeseed oil in your kitchen instead of just your health routine. Grapeseed oil has a high smoking point and is very heart healthy and virtually flavorless, making it perfect for substituting out olive or vegetable oil.

Which grapeseed oil is best?

Grapeseed oil is an incredibly versatile oil, capable of being used in all manner of health-care routines and all around your kitchen. It’s alleged to be particularly good for the skin, thanks to its high concentration of vitamin E, although these claims have not received any full scientific studies.

The best grapeseed oil is the Maple Holistics Pure Grapeseed Oil for Hair, Face & Acne. This oil is an excellent choice for home remedies for many skin conditions and, thanks to its lightness, won’t clog pores. It’s also a top-quality option for cooking and even for repairing split ends in your hair.

What to know before you buy grapeseed oil

Extraction method

Solvent: A chemical solvent, like hexane, is introduced to the grape seed followed by a high heat to draw out all the oil. Overheating during extraction will change the flavor of the oil and it is also believed to adversely affect the natural fatty oils and antioxidants inside the oil.

Cold-pressed: A much simpler and generally considered to be superior method of oil extraction. All you do is press the seeds with a steel press. No chemicals or heat are added, which preserves the natural qualities of the oil.

Grapeseed oil uses

Moisturizer: Grapeseed oil is typically used to moisturize the face and hair. It’s lightweight, so it won’t give your face that heavy, oily feeling and absorbs very quickly. In terms of hair, the antioxidants, fatty acids and vitamins can work wonders for conditioning and general longevity.

Massage Oil: When absorbed into the body’s skin, grapeseed oil can reduce stretch marks, ease muscle pain and heal irritation. This is what makes it a very popular pick for massages.

Medicinal: In addition to the previously mentioned benefits, grapeseed oil is considered to aid in the healing of minor wounds like cuts and scrapes, even burns.

Components and their potential benefits

Grapeseed oil has a multitude of components all with their own benefits, such as various acids, but chiefly vitamin E. Most of these positives have received little to no scientific studies to prove their effects.

What to look for in a quality grapeseed oil

Scent

Grapeseed oil has an inherent smell of nuttiness and a mild sweetness. If your grapeseed oil smells differently than this, it has probably been mixed with other oils and ingredients.

Dispenser type

Grapeseed oil typically comes in a bottle, dispensed by either a dropper, a pump top, in pill form or with a simple screw-top lid. For most skin-care routines, it’s generally preferred to have a dropper dispenser to carefully measure your usage.

Consistency

Grapeseed oil has a very light consistency that absorbs quickly into the skin, so you don’t need more than a few drops. It also has a yellowish color with hints of green.

How much you can expect to spend on grapeseed oil

Grapeseed oil generally falls in line with the pricing of most other oils. An inexpensive, low-quality grapeseed oil can be found for $10 or less, while top-shelf bottles could be $20 or more.

Grapeseed oil FAQ

Are there any cases where one should avoid using grapeseed oil entirely?

A. Besides the obvious reason to avoid it if you’re allergic to grapes, you should be aware there are incredibly few scientific studies concerning the benefits and risks of using grapeseed oil. To be safe, avoid participating in grapeseed oil treatments if you’re taking blood thinners or are scheduled for a surgery.

Is grapeseed oil safe for sensitive skin? How about for dermatitis or eczema?

A. Grapeseed oil is non-comedogenic, which means it won’t clog the pores of your skin, making it perfect for all skin types, sensitive or not. Concerning dermatitis and eczema, grapeseed oil contains linoleic acid, which is believed to help with those and other skin conditions.

What’s the best grapeseed oil to buy?

Top grapeseed oil

Maple Holistics Pure Grapeseed Oil for Hair, Face & Acne

What you need to know: This pure grapeseed oil is absorbed by the skin quickly for fast results.

What you’ll love: The oil is nice and light and won’t clog your pores when applied to your skin.

What you should consider: This grapeseed oil isn’t a substitute for healthy lifestyles, but it can be helpful as a supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top grapeseed oil for the money

Sky Organics Multi-Use, 100% Pure Cold-Pressed Grapeseed Oil

What you need to know: This grapeseed oil is also perfect for cooking-related uses outside of the standard application to skin and hair.

What you’ll love: This grapeseed oil mixes very well with other ingredients for a customized use.

What you should consider: The bottle itself can be a bit too thin for some consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Handcraft Blends Pure Grapeseed Oil

What you need to know: This grapeseed oil is all natural and hexane free.

What you’ll love: Many therapeutic ingredients make this grapeseed oil perfect for massage and moisturization.

What you should consider: It may not be as highly fragranced as you would want for aromatherapy purposes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.