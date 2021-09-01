The best whole-body detox cleanse

With any whole-body detox cleanse, it’s crucial to drink plenty of water. In addition to impurities and other waste, the cleanse flushes water from your body, so you may be at risk for dehydration.

Which whole-body detox cleanses are best?

If you’ve been feeling run down, tired or bloated, making changes to your diet and lifestyle can often help you feel better. A whole-body detox cleanse can be the perfect way to jumpstart your health journey and ensure your body is performing at peak levels.

A whole-body detox cleanse can help your body get rid of toxins and impurities, which may help increase your energy levels and immune response. If you’re looking for a comprehensive cleanse that takes less than a month to complete, the Nature’s Way Thisilyn Cleanse is the top option.

What to know before you buy a whole-body detox cleanse

Detox goals

Before shopping for a whole-body detox cleanse, it’s important to identify your detox goals. For many people, a detox cleanse is part of a weight-loss journey. However, a cleanse can also help improve your energy levels, optimize organ function and balance your digestive system.

If your main goal is weight loss, choose a detox cleanse with plenty of fiber and natural diuretics and laxatives to decrease bloating and encourage better eating habits. If you want a detox cleanse that can provide more energy and make you feel better overall, look for a formula that contains high amounts of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and probiotics.

Keep in mind that some studies suggest that whole-body detox cleanses aren’t really necessary and may actually cause health issues. According to Mayo Clinic, you should check with your doctor before beginning a cleanse, especially if you have health problems like heart or kidney disease.

Ingredients

While detox formulas can contain a wide range of ingredients, there are some common ingredients that most cleanses should feature.

Milk thistle is an antioxidant that helps cleanse the liver, reduce inflammation and improve digestive function.

is an antioxidant that helps cleanse the liver, reduce inflammation and improve digestive function. Dandelion root can work as a diuretic and help detoxify your liver. It can also make your bowel movements more regular and reduce bloating.

can work as a diuretic and help detoxify your liver. It can also make your bowel movements more regular and reduce bloating. Psyllium husk serves as a gentle, natural laxative and can help you feel more full to aid weight loss. It may also help control blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol.

serves as a gentle, natural laxative and can help you feel more full to aid weight loss. It may also help control blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol. Lactobacillus acidophilus is a probiotic that aids in improving digestive health by reducing harmful gut bacteria. It can also help fight off urinary tract infections, treat diarrhea, improve the immune response and even encourage weight loss.

is a probiotic that aids in improving digestive health by reducing harmful gut bacteria. It can also help fight off urinary tract infections, treat diarrhea, improve the immune response and even encourage weight loss. Aloe vera has plenty of vitamins and minerals and can encourage regular bowel movements. It can also help soothe digestive problems, including acid reflux, heartburn and gas.

has plenty of vitamins and minerals and can encourage regular bowel movements. It can also help soothe digestive problems, including acid reflux, heartburn and gas. Acai berries are rich in antioxidants and can help with healthy digestion and reduce gastrointestinal inflammation.

are rich in antioxidants and can help with healthy digestion and reduce gastrointestinal inflammation. Flaxseed works well for a digestive cleanse because it contains both soluble and insoluble fiber. It’s rich in omega-3 fatty acids and can help reduce inflammation throughout the body and encourage healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels.



Detox length

The length of a whole-body detox cleanse varies depending on the formula. Some only take a few days, while others require a month or longer.

Detoxes that only require 1-2 weeks are usually formulated to cleanse the digestive tract. They can be a good option if you want to address bloating and constipation issues or a general sluggish feeling. Quick detox cleanses are sometimes effective for helping you shed a few pounds too.

Detox cleanses that require 2 weeks or longer don’t usually have as strong an effect on your digestive system. Instead, they’re used to get rid of excess toxins and impurities while offering support for your organs. These formulas generally contain a combination of antioxidants, probiotics, fiber, vitamins and minerals to help nourish your body as it cleanses. They can work well if you want to jumpstart a lifestyle change or are experiencing an overall run-down feeling.

What to look for in a quality whole-body detox cleanse

Complete detox guide

For quick, simple whole-body detox cleanses, you usually don’t need more instructions than simple dosage explanations. If you’re looking to make a long-term lifestyle change, you may prefer a cleanse that comes with a complete detox guide that includes dietary tips and other advice to help you meet your health goals.

You can even find some whole-body detox cleanses that come with an e-book to help you lead a healthier lifestyle.

Added nutrients

If you’re using a whole-body detox cleanse to help you lose weight, there’s a good chance you may be eating a low-calorie diet. However, to make sure you’re not missing out on any essential nutrients, it helps to choose a detox cleanse that’s supplemented with iron, zinc, calcium, vitamin B12, omega-3 fatty acids and other nutrients to fill in any gaps.

Pill size and dosage

For those who have trouble swallowing pills, the size of the pills in whole-body detox cleanses can be an important feature, especially if you have to take multiple doses a day.

Small pills are usually easier to swallow, but some cleanse kits require you to take multiple pills for different actions, which can be difficult even if they’re small. If you don’t like the idea of having to take multiple pills, look for a cleanse that provides all the detox ingredients in just one pill.

How much you can expect to spend on a whole-body detox cleanse

You’ll typically pay $8-$30 for a whole-body detox cleanse. Detox cleanses that only take a week or two usually cost $8-$12, while those that require 2-4 weeks generally range from $12-$17. Formulas with high-quality natural ingredients are the most expensive, costing $17-$30.

Whole-body detox cleanse FAQ

Is it safe to use a whole-body detox cleanse?

A. In most cases, a whole-body detox cleanse is safe. However, if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding or are allergic to any of the ingredients, you should avoid a cleanse. It’s always a good idea to speak with your doctor before adding any supplement or detox formula to your diet, especially if you have medical conditions like kidney or heart disease.

How often should I use a whole-body detox cleanse?

A. It really depends on the formula. Short-term detoxes can be pretty potent, so they shouldn’t be used too often. Longer-term detoxes are usually gentler, allowing you to use them regularly. In general, it’s best to limit your use of a whole-body detox cleanse to once a month. Always check the manufacturer’s instructions to verify that it’s safe to use the cleanse that frequently.

What’s the best whole-body detox cleanse to buy?

Top whole-body detox cleanse

Nature’s Way Thisilyn Cleanse

What you need to know: This three-phase cleanse offers whole-body detox effects in just 15 days.

What you’ll love: The detox contains a six-fiber prebiotic boost and an herbal digestive cleanser. It doesn’t have any sugar, yeast, wheat, gluten, soy, dairy, artificial colors or flavors. It won’t interfere with your daily routine like some other cleanses.

What you should consider: Some users report cramping and diarrhea when using the cleanse.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top whole-body detox cleanse for the money

Enzymatic Therapy Whole Body Cleanse

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a gentle cleanse that’s perfect for beginners, this formula is an excellent option for anyone unsure about the detox process.

What you’ll love: The formula is extremely gentle. It can help reduce bloating and other puffiness. The detox also helps boost your energy levels and can aid in weight loss. It doesn’t contain any harsh stimulant laxatives.

What you should consider: The pills are fairly large, so they can be tough to swallow.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Flora FlorEssence Gentle Detox for the Whole Body

What you need to know: Another gentle detox cleanse, this formula uses herbal and organic ingredients to help support the body’s natural elimination process.

What you’ll love: It contains non-GMO kosher tea that helps the body naturally eliminate toxins and impurities. It features organic burdock root and slippery elm bark. The dose is customizable, so you can increase it from two to three to see bigger results.

What you should consider: Making the tea can be a somewhat complicated process.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.