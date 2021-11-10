Best vegan collagen

Which vegan collagen is best?

Collagen is a naturally occurring protein found throughout the body that works to aid in the health and strength of bones, skin, muscles, hair and joints. Vegan collagen is formulated with plants instead of animal products and comes in many forms. If you are looking for skin-perfecting collagen that is blended with peptides and proteins to support overall well-being, Your Super Plant Collagen is the top choice.

What to know before you buy vegan collagen

Form

The form in which you purchase vegan collagen will determine what it is mixed with and how it is mixed. Users should not exceed the recommended serving suggestion for best use.

Powdered collagen: Powdered collagen comes in the form of a loose powder and commonly features a measurement scoop. This collagen is easily digested when mixed with other food or drinks. Powdered collagen can be mixed with smoothies, oats, water or can be sprinkled on top of items (depending on the flavor).

Supplements: Collagen supplements will come in the form of a pill, chewable tablet or gelatin-free gummy. These items are harder to digest than powder but are more convenient to take. Gummies that contain gelatin are not vegan and cannot be considered a vegan form of collagen. This is because gelatin comes from boiling animal bones and tendons. Consider the size of the supplement before purchasing it if you have trouble swallowing pills.

Creamer: Vegan collagen that does not come in the form of a powder and a pill can be utilized as a creamer. Though less common than the other two ways to intake vegan collagen, creamer can be put in any beverage that requires creamer and serves the same benefits. It is easily digested and the flavors can serve as a great mixer with coffee.

Ingredients

Collagen is commonly made using ingredients from animals, but vegan collagen uses plants. The most popular vegan collagen powders are derived from mushrooms. A lot of vegan collagen items will feature vitamin C, other added vitamins, peptides and protein that all work together in the best interest of building collagen. Before purchasing a vegan collagen product, check the product description to see what the item is made from.

Flavor

Before purchasing vegan collagen, consider the flavor that you are purchasing. The flavor of the collagen will determine some of the flavorings of the object that you are mixing it with. For example, if you have plain oatmeal and mix in vegan vanilla collagen, the oatmeal will taste like vanilla. Those who prefer not to taste their collagen will want to opt for a natural or unflavored item.

What to look for in quality vegan collagen

Health benefits

Quality vegan collagen has been known to help grow hair and works to reverse aging effects over time. The production of collagen works to promote skin elasticity which makes it harder for wrinkles to form. Collagen has been known to promote hair growth and prevent loss while also helping to grow the nails. This is especially true with products that also feature hyaluronic acid, biotin and vitamin C. A healthy amount of hyaluronic acid will also ease gut irritation and serve as a protein to build cellular hydration and strengthen muscles.

Sustainable manufacturing

The best vegan collagen will be sustainably sourced from the areas where the ingredients grow. For example, some brands will give back and aid the local communities from which they gathered the collagen and other various ingredients. Vegan collagen produced and shipped without carbon will be the most sustainable option.

How much you can expect to spend on vegan collagen

The best vegan collagen is priced anywhere from $20-$45 depending on the brand, other ingredients and how much is in the supply. A large supply of collagen that is made from a popular brand and features the best ingredients will be the most expensive.

Vegan collagen FAQ

What can I mix collagen with?

A. Vegan collagen can be mixed with a variety of foods and drinks. Users can blend powder collagen in smoothies, coffee, and oats, among other things. They can also sprinkle it on top of multiple foods. If the product is in the form of a pill, it will not be mixed with anything. Users can mix collagen with water for post-workout protein use.

What foods naturally contain collagen?

A. Collagen naturally occurs in several fruits and vegetables. In terms of fruit, citrus fruit and berries both contain collagen. There are also several vegetables that contain collagen, including avocados, tomatoes and bell peppers.

What’s the best vegan collagen to buy?

Top vegan collagen

Your Super Plant Collagen

What you need to know: This collagen comes in the form of a coffee creamer and features pea protein, aloe vera and other skin-perfecting ingredients. It is vanilla flavored.

What you’ll love: This collagen noticeably improves skin texture and elasticity, reducing the formation of wrinkles. It is all-natural and can be added to various different foods and drinks. This collagen creamer is low in calories and there are no artificial additives. The ingredients to make this product were ethically sourced.

What you should consider: The container is not all the way full with the creamer upon opening and it is on the expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vegan collagen for the money

Garden of Life Organic Plant-Based Collagen Builder

What you need to know: This item is gluten-free, vegan and works to benefit the well-being of the hair, skin and nails. It is made carbon-free and helps restore elastin in the skin.

What you’ll love: This product does not contain magnesium stearate and is all-natural. It features other vitamins such as biotin, green tea, and pomegranate to aid immunity. It is organic and is considered a whole food supplement.

What you should consider: The tablets are very large and can cause nausea upon ingestion.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Sunwarrior Collagen Building Protein Peptides

What you need to know: This collagen powder comes in the form of a powder that can be mixed with many foods and drinks. It serves as an anti-aging supplement to benefit the hair, skin and nails. This product can also be used for hydration purposes and to build muscles.

What you’ll love: This product was sustainably sourced and uses only eco-friendly ingredients. This collagen is also KETO friendly and is sweetened with stevia, making it low in sugar. It is all-natural and can also be used to provide the user with extra energy.

What you should consider: The natural flavored option has an extra earthy flavor that some users are not fond of.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

