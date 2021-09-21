Best Quest protein bar

Quest bars pack a powerful protein-filled punch. They can assist in weight gain as well as weight loss when used appropriately.

Which Quest protein bars are best?

One of the best ways to increase your energy and pick you up during the afternoon slump hours is with a Quest protein bar. Each nutrient-packed bar is low in calories and sugar, and offers the perfect boost you need to get you through your day. If you are looking to try a variety of different flavors, the Quest Nutrition Protein Bar Variety Pack is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a Quest protein bar

Meal replacement

A protein bar typically replaces a meal such as breakfast because you can enjoy it on the go and it contains the necessary vitamins and minerals to start your day off right. When it comes to choosing the right protein bar, keep in mind that protein and carb levels differ from brand to brand as well as between flavors. Some also contain excess sugars depending on the ingredients used.

Muscle gain

If you are trying to gain some weight, incorporating a protein bar into your diet will help you to gain muscle mass. The protein works to build your muscles, providing you add endurance pre- and post-workout. Protein bars are not designed to replace the nutrients received from whole foods and should be used as a way to incorporate additional nutrients into your diet.

Carb content

Check the labels of the protein bar you choose to be sure it has the right amount of carbs, or you may be adding unwanted weight to your diet. Quest protein bars are available in numerous flavors that range from chocolate caramel pecan to mint chocolate chunk.

What to look for in a quality Quest protein bar

Protein rich

These small bars pack a powerful protein-filled punch. They can assist in weight gain as well as weight loss when used appropriately. A protein bar has a filling effect that can aid in weight loss by helping to curb your appetite.

Gluten-free

Quest bars are gluten-free, but some protein bar brands do contain gluten. Check the label if you have a food allergy to be sure it is not contained in the ingredients.

Flavor

The taste of a protein bar can satisfy a craving without the added sugar and offer a better alternative without compromising your nutritional goals. They make a healthier choice for a snack as well as a pre- or post-workout recovery boost.

How much you can expect to spend on a Quest protein bar

A Quest protein bar costs from $2 for a single bar to $25 for a multiportion box. When purchasing a box, check the cost per bar to determine if it is cost effective to purchase the larger quantity.

Quest protein bar FAQ

When should you eat a protein bar?

A. If you work out, your body will benefit the most from a protein bar pre- or post-workout. If you enjoy one before you go to the gym, it will aid in boosting your performance while after, it will assist in muscle recovery and growth. You should eat the protein bar within 45 minutes after your workout to help your body repair itself. Protein bars can be a meal replacement for breakfast as they are quick and easy to take with you on the go.

Are protein bars good for you?

A. Protein bars are a good way to add some extra protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals to your diet. They are designed to fuel your workout, giving you more energy and helping to repair your body post-workout. Some are high in fat and sugar, so read the label to be sure you are choosing one that is best for you.

What’s the best Quest protein bar to buy?

Top Quest protein bar

Quest Nutrition Protein Bar Variety Pack

What you need to know: If you are undecided as to which flavor you would like to go with, try the variety pack that includes six flavors and is available in a 24-pack.

What you’ll love: The multiple flavors included in this variety pack range from sweet to savory and have 20 or more grams of protein. The gluten-free, high-fiber bars offer a low-calorie meal replacement and contain no added sugar.

What you should consider: Some have reported the products are close to expiration upon receipt of shipment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Quest protein bar for the money

Quest Nutrition Birthday Cake Meal Replacement Bars

What you need to know: This flavor-filled bar packs a tasty punch when it comes to choosing a high-energy and low-carb celebratory alternative to a slice of cake.

What you’ll love: The top seller tastes like frosted cake, does not contain soy or gluten and is available in a 12- or 24-pack.

What you should consider: Some people have said the bars were crumbly upon arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Quest Nutrition Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars

What you need to know: This high-protein, low-carb bar offers a healthier alternative to a candy bar.

What you’ll love: Each gluten-free bar has 20 grams of protein and is available in a 12-pack. There are no added sugars and this Quest bar contains 13 grams of fiber.

What you should consider: Some have reported the bars to be hard upon arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kellie Speed writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.