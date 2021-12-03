Best paleo pancake mix

On a paleo diet, you can enjoy a hot plate of delicious, fluffy pancakes that are packed with nutritional goodness.

Which paleo pancake mixes are best?

The paleo diet is popular for weight loss and boosting overall health. It focuses on consuming plenty of fresh and natural foods such as fruits, vegetables, seafood, meat, nuts and seeds, and cutting out grains, dairy, legumes and processed foods.

People on this diet are always on the lookout for paleo-friendly products that taste good. A piping hot plate of fluffy pancakes that’s simple to make is on top of many paleo followers’ list. Skip the hassle of making grain-free pancakes from scratch with Birch Benders Paleo Pancake and Waffle Mix.

What to know before you buy a paleo pancake mix

Weight management

Paleo pancakes are great for those looking to lose weight but who don’t want to miss out on their favorite food. They have fewer carbs than regular pancakes and more protein and fiber to keep you full longer. Healthy unsaturated fats from their nut flours also will keep you satisfied and help regulate your appetite. If weight loss is one of your goals, choose low calorie toppings or skip them altogether.

Cooking

The key to making tasty paleo pancakes is cooking them properly. These tips will help you get just the right texture and warmth:

Choose a paleo pancake mix that appeals to your taste.

Use paleo-friendly cooking oils such as coconut or avocado oil.

Use low, slow heat to cook without browning.

low, slow heat to cook without browning. Since grain-free pancakes are heavier than wheat pancakes, avoid fiddling with them until they are ready to be flipped.

Topping

Most toppings used on traditional pancakes are not a good option as they aren’t paleo-friendly. Jams, chocolate sauce and regular syrup contain too much sugar. Replace them with paleo-friendly syrups like agave and maple syrup, raw honey, stevia dried leaf and yacon syrup. Drizzle them on top of your pancakes and add fruits such as berries and sliced bananas. Add crunchiness with toppings such as cacao nibs and nuts. For a rich, creamy texture, add a dollop of coconut cream or almond butter.

What to look for in a quality paleo pancake mix

Ingredients

Paleo pancakes are made with a grain-free blend of powders. The bulk of most blends is almond powder, arrowroot flour, coconut, cassava and tapioca powder. Their natural sweetness comes from raw honey, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon and monk fruit. A few contain flax seeds, dried egg whites, prebiotic flour and chia seeds.

Consistency

Gluten gives regular pancakes their chewiness and form. Its absence in paleo pancake mixes suggests that gluten-free pancake formulas will fall flat once cooked. If you want fluffy pancakes that rise, look for pancake mixes containing grain-free baking powder or arrowroot powder.

Packaging

Most paleo pancake mixes come in resealable bags that let you reclose the packaging. This keeps the mix fresh until you reach the bottom of the bag. The airtight seals are also essential in keeping bugs out and preventing the flour from spilling and causing a mess in your pantry. Some mixes come in boxes that provide an additional level of protection.

How much you can expect to spend on a Paleo pancake mix

Paleo pancake mixes are more costly than regular pancake mixes because of their enriched nutrient-dense ingredients. A small bag costs anywhere between $10-$30. While the mixes are expensive, they can last a while because paleo pancakes are more filling than traditional pancakes.

Paleo pancake mix FAQ

Can I eat paleo pancakes if I’m on a ketogenic diet?

A. Yes. The main idea of keto is to eat foods that help your body reach a state of ketosis to burn more fat. Grain-free paleo pancake mixes contain ingredients low in sugar and refined carbs, making it easier for the body to reach that state.

Are paleo pancakes healthy?

A. Paleo pancakes are packed with nutritional goodness, making them a healthier choice than regular pancakes. Some of the benefits are:

No refined sugar added: No processed sugars are added to the mixes. The hint of sweetness comes from natural ingredients.

No processed sugars are added to the mixes. The hint of sweetness comes from natural ingredients. A low-carb option: Paleo pancakes are low-carb because there are no refined or processed flours added, making them an excellent choice for those looking to lose weight, improve blood glucose control and lower blood pressure.

Paleo pancakes are low-carb because there are no refined or processed flours added, making them an excellent choice for those looking to lose weight, improve blood glucose control and lower blood pressure. A healthy source of protein: Traditional pancakes made with enriched flour hardly have any protein. Paleo pancakes are made with protein-rich nut flours, and sometimes dried eggs and soybean oil.

Traditional pancakes made with enriched flour hardly have any protein. Paleo pancakes are made with protein-rich nut flours, and sometimes dried eggs and soybean oil. Healthy fats: Paleo pancake mixes that contain coconut-based ingredients such as coconut oil and flour contain healthy fats called medium-chain triglycerides. These fats are an energy source that powers up the brain, promotes fullness and boosts gut health.

What are the best Best Paleo pancake mixes to buy?

Top paleo pancake mix

Birch Benders Paleo Pancake and Waffle Mix

What you need to know: These pancakes pack a lot of protein and fiber with a hint of natural sweetness.

What you’ll love: Birch Benders contains a blend of coconut flour, almond flour and cassava flour, producing fluffy pancakes that are nutrient-dense. Two pancakes contain 5 grams of fiber, 7 grams of protein and 140 calories, making it an excellent option for those looking to lower their calorie and sugar intake. The mix is both keto- and paleo-friendly.

What you should consider: Some users said it takes a while for the pancake to cook.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top paleo pancake mix for the money

Bob’s Red Mill Paleo Pancake and Waffle Mix

What you need to know: Create fluffy, satisfying grain-free pancakes with this paleo pancake and waffle mix.

What you’ll love: The mix contains a blend of coconut flour, almond flour, arrowroot starch and coconut sugar to create a sumptuous stack of warm pancakes. The pancakes require only a few minutes to cook and each serving is four to six pancakes.

What you should consider: The pancakes are gritty and have a strong coconut flavor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pamela’s Grain-Free Pancake Mix

What you need to know: This is a mix with a deliciously nutty flavor that contains a blend of wholesome low-carb flours.

What you’ll love: This mix differentiates itself from other paleo pancakes by adding ingredients such as walnut and pecan flour. They blend perfectly with its almond and coconut flour to create a delectable taste and texture. The addition of psyllium increases the fiber content and makes the pancakes extra filling.

What you should consider: Some users said the pancakes stick to the pan if eggs aren’t added

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

