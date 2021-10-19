Best paleo meal prep products

Going paleo doesn’t mean that you have to give up your favorite dishes. It simply means that you’ll have to get creative and find suitable substitutes.

Which Paleo meal prep product is best?

Meal prepping on a busy schedule can always be challenging. Adding on a particular dietary plan like paleo can make it even harder. However, the paleo approach can make meal prep simpler because there are fewer food groups to consider. That means you can create more variety in the same amount of time.

The paleo diet is a popular diet where followers cut out grains, dairy, refined sugar, legumes and processed foods from their diet and instead eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, proteins and healthy fats. For most paleo-followers, this results in weight loss and a boost in overall health.

For those new to paleo and intimidated by the thought of following this caveman-inspired diet, a few simple ideas can help streamline the selection process, from shopping, chopping and everything else that goes into preparing a dish in advance. Using kitchen accessories like the Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Bento Box Containers will help you save time while cooking healthy and delicious paleo-friendly meals.

How to stock a paleo pantry

1. Understand what foods you need to eliminate: Before you stock up your paleo pantry, you need to have a clear understanding of what you can and can’t eat. In general, paleo encourages us to eat what our caveman ancestors eat, which are natural, whole foods with little-to-no processing. This includes dairy, grains, legumes, refined sugar, processed foods, excess starches, vegetable and seed oils and sugary drinks and sodas

2. Clean out your fridge and pantry: When starting with the paleo diet, you need to make room for your new food’s ingredients in your fridge, pantry and freezer. Take an inventory of what you currently have by reading the labels of every jar, can and food package to see which ones contain paleo no-nos like grains, gluten and refined sugar that you need to get remove from your pantry.

3. Shop and stock up on what you can eat: There’s still plenty of great-tasting, nutritious and delicious meals that you can make with paleo ingredients. When you’re at the grocery store, make sure you load up on vegetables, fruits, eggs, meat, seafood and poultry, nuts and seeds, healthy oils, animal fats and paleo-friendly beverages like coconut water and nut milk.

4. Have paleo-friendly snacks on hand: Whether you need a snack to perk up after a long day at work or to take with you when you’re on the go, you’ll want to grab something easy and quick. Instead of eating convenient packaged processed foods, have paleo-friendly snacks such as nuts, avocados, fruits, baby carrots, beef jerky and paleo bars stashed away in your pantry.

5. Find paleo-friendly substitutions: Going paleo doesn’t mean that you have to give up your favorite dishes. It simply means that you’ll have to get creative and find suitable substitutes. For instance, instead of pasta, opt for kelp noodles, spiralized veggies, spaghetti squash. Instead of using wheat flour for baking, use almond or coconut flour and arrowroot powder.

Best paleo meal prep products

Top paleo meal prep tools

Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Bento Box Containers

What you need to know: This versatile and easy-to-use food storage container is perfect for those with an active lifestyle and those who have to eat on the go.

What you’ll love: The container is Borosilicate Glass, one of the most robust glasses in the market, which means that you can carry it everywhere and store it in the fridge without worrying about breaking and cracking. The lid uses “smartest lock” locking lid technology, which locks food in an airtight seal, making for secure and leak-free storage. The three-compartment containers make meal prep and portion control easier.

What you should consider: A few buyers found it challenging to open and close the lid as it creates suction on the glass bottom.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Magnetic Blackboard Menu Board Set for Kitchen Refrigerator

What you need to know: Easily organize and plan your meals with this magnetic blackboard menu planner and three neon-bright liquid chalk markers.

What you’ll love: This combo blackboard set includes one magnetic meal planner and two magnetic boards that fit most size refrigerators. The nano premium erase film makes it easy to write on and wipe off after use. The menu board has a date box for each day of the week and two smaller boards where you can add notes and your grocery list.

What you should consider: The markers dry up quickly, so it’s critical to close the rid immediately after use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top paleo meal prep ingredients

Birch Benders Paleo Pancake & Waffle Mix

What you need to know: With this perfect blend of rich paleo-friendly flours, you can create delicious homemade pancakes and waffles.

What you’ll love: This coconut flour, cassava flour and almond flour blend create the fluffiest pancake and crispiest waffles. This mix delivers low-carb, low-glycemic, prebiotic nutrition combined with fiber, protein and a hint of sweetest. It’s perfect for anyone looking for foods with a balanced macronutrient profile that provides fuel for a high-performance lifestyle.

What you should consider: Some buyers found the pancakes too grainy in texture and dense.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Power Up Trail Mix, Protein Packed Trail Mix

What you need to know: This protein-packed fruit and nut mix, made from high-quality ingredients, makes an excellent pre or post-workout snack and a healthy treat.

What you’ll love: The trail mix contains a delicious blend of premium whole nuts and seeds, including crispy almonds, crunchy peanuts, creamy cashews and nutritious pumpkin seeds, combined with dried fruits like tangy raisins and tart cherries. This gluten-free snack has no artificial ingredients and is project verified non-GMO and certified Kosher.

What you should consider: Some consumers might find the trail mix too sweet and sugary for their liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

PaleoPro Protein Powder

What you need to know: Feed your muscles with this delicious protein powder made with simple and pure paleo ingredients that provide 26 grams of protein per serving.

What you’ll love: This is a minimally processed powder made with grass-fed pasture-raised beef and non-GMO cage-free egg white protein. It’s enhanced with delicious and varied flavors such as cocoa powder, monk fruit extract and sunflower lecithin. The product does not contain whey and soy, ingredients commonly found in protein powders.

What you should consider: A few buyers said that drinks made with the powder had a bitter aftertaste and a chunky consistency.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top paleo meal prep cookbooks

Practical Paleo

What you need to know: Dubbed “The Paleo Bible” by readers and with over half a million copies sold, this book has revolutionized our approach to the way we eat and the way we think about food and our bodies.

What you’ll love: The book provides a step-by-step process to transition into the Paleo-style of eating and offers tips and suggestions on maintaining the lifestyle. It comes with three 30-day meal plans and over 40 delicious recipes from breakfast foods to weekend meals that cater to all taste buds and budgets.

What you should consider: Compared to other cookbooks, it focuses more on advice for paleo eating and navigating the lifestyle and less on recipes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cook Once, Eat All Week: 26 Weeks of Gluten-Free, Affordable Meal Prep to Preserve Your Time & Sanity

What you need to know: This cookbook has become a staple for anyone looking to whip up healthy and delicious gluten-free meals while also saving money and time.

What you’ll love: It’s filled with tried-and-tested methods of batch-cooking with a few essential ingredients. It comes with 26 weeks’ worth of diverse and affordable meals for you and your family that you can make in minimal time. The recipes work for anyone who wants plenty of meal options that provide the right proportion of protein, vegetables, fats and starch.

What you should consider: Some buyers say that the cooking time to prepare meals from the book was longer than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Paleo for Beginners: Essentials to Get Started

What you need to know: This New York Times bestselling Paleo cookbook is ideal for beginners looking for simple directions to start paleo and a meal plan they can start right away.

What you’ll love: The cookbook follows the basic tenet of paleo by focusing on low-carb and high proteins and removing processed foods. It includes an extensive list of 145 Paleo-friendly foods, 114 easy, delectable recipes for every meal and a 7-day step-by-step plan with a paleo shopping guide.

What you should consider: Some users found the recipes hard to follow because they didn’t provide clear direction.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

