Best No Cow protein bar

Depending on your activity level, the average person should consume somewhere between 40 grams and 70 grams of protein every day.

Which No Cow protein bars are best?

If you follow a vegan diet, it can be difficult to find a high-quality, great-tasting protein bar that’s not loaded with sugar. It’s even more difficult if you’re also avoiding soy and gluten.

No Cow is one of several new companies to introduce entirely plant-based, gluten-free protein bars, but those new to the brand may not know where to start. The No Cow Protein Bar Best Seller Trial Pack is a great choice because it comes with four of the company’s most popular flavors.

What to know before you buy a No Cow protein bar

What are vegan protein bars?

Whether you need a boost at the gym or a quick snack on the go, protein bars are what many people reach for when they feel hungry in between meals. These bars often use whey, a dairy byproduct, as their protein source, but with an estimated 68% of the world’s population living with some degree of lactose sensitivity, many people try to avoid whey protein because regular consumption can lead to stomach pain and bloating. Vegan bars are different because they use natural ingredients like peas, hemp and brown rice to deliver healthy amounts of plant-based protein.

Benefits of protein

Like fruits and vegetables, protein sources are an integral part of a healthy, balanced diet. Your body uses protein as fuel, and regular consumption (or lack thereof) can have a massive impact on how you look and feel. Among other things, protein can build muscle, boost your metabolism, repair your cells and even lower your blood pressure.

Protein bars vs. protein powders

Instead of grabbing a protein bar, many people choose to add protein powder to their morning smoothies or oatmeal. While powders can still be a great source of protein, protein bars are much easier to travel with and come in a wider variety of flavors. Whether you’re at the office or the gym, eating a protein bar is a much more convenient way to get your recommended protein intake.

What to look for in a quality No Cow protein bar

Flavors

Protein bars come in a wide variety of different flavors, like chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter and even lemon meringue pie. Certain No Cow protein bar flavors also incorporate spices and dried fruit into their bars for extra flavor.

Ingredients

Avoid soy-based protein bars, as these can cause stomach pain in many people. Some protein bars load their products up with sugar to add flavor, so look carefully at the nutritional facts before settling on a particular brand. Other ingredients to avoid include high fructose corn syrup, carrageenan and other synthetic products. No Cow is popular among users because the ingredients are natural, each bar only contains 1 gram of sugar and they don’t use any soy products.

Quantity

If you’re shopping for protein bars online, you’ll probably come across many options for buying the products in bulk. This can be a great way to save money, but make sure you like the included flavors before purchasing. Otherwise, you could end up with a large quantity of protein bars that you don’t want to eat. If you’re new to a brand, see if they sell a trial pack of their most popular flavors.

How much you can expect to spend on a Now Cow protein bar

Depending on how many you want to buy, No Cow protein bars are relatively affordable. Expect to pay $2-$3 for a single bar, or $25-$30 for a pack of twelve.

No Cow protein bar FAQ

Are protein bars good for weight loss?

A. Protein bars can be great for curbing appetite and making you feel full in between meals, thereby reducing the urge for casual snacking.

Are protein bars okay for kids?

A. Parents should generally avoid giving protein bars to kids because they’re sometimes high in sugar and low in other valuable nutrients. However, if your child is prone to eating junk food in between meals, half of a protein bar alongside a fruit or vegetable can be a healthy and filling snack.

What’s the best No Cow protein bar to buy?

Top No Cow protein bar

No Cow Protein Bar Best-Seller Trial Pack

What you need to know: This trial pack includes four of No Cow’s most popular flavors.

What you’ll love: Perfect for people wanting to try No Cow without buying a large quantity, this popular trial pack includes peanut butter chocolate chip, chocolate fudge brownie, birthday cake and chocolate chip cookie dough. Each bar has 21 grams of protein and only 1 gram of sugar.

What you should consider: Some users didn’t enjoy every flavor included in the trial pack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top No Cow protein bar for the money

No Cow Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bar

What you need to know: If you only want to try one flavor before making a commitment, try a single protein bar.

What you’ll love: One of No Cow’s most popular flavors, this chocolate chip cookie dough bar is a delicious and healthy way to get your recommended protein intake. The protein blend includes pea protein and brown rice protein.

What you should consider: The bar is sweetened with stevia, adding a flavor component that some people don’t enjoy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

No Cow Protein Bar 12 Flavor Sampler Pack

What you need to know: This sampler pack features twelve bars at a great value.

What you’ll love: Great for No Cow fans who are already familiar with the brand, this sampler comes with twelve delicious protein bar flavors, including the recently introduced chocolate glazed donut and sticky cinnamon roll.

What you should consider: Some users didn’t receive every advertised flavor in the pack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

