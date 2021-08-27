Herbal detoxes or supplements do not have to be reviewed for safety and effectiveness by the Food and Drug Administration before being sold.

Which body cleanse is best?

The goal behind a successful body cleanse is to give the digestive system a break from breaking down solid foods so that it can continue to do so more effectively once the cleanse is over. The toxins are then eliminated through feces, urine and sweat. Though there is no conclusive evidence that body cleanses and detoxes actually remove toxins from the body, many users feel less stressed and healthier once they’ve gained the experience.

When purchasing a body cleanse, it is important to consider personal food sensitivities, the amount of exercise that you get and the reason for starting the cleanse in the first place. Topping the list of best body cleanses is the NB Pure MagO7 Cleanse. It remains a crowd favorite because of its non-toxic make and quick results toward a healthier lifestyle.

What to know before you buy a body cleanse

Digestive Health

The main feature of a body cleanse is to alleviate the digestive system from constantly breaking down solid foods and substances. When the digestive system has to process less solid foods, it allows for better absorption of nutrients when future solid foods are consumed. Unfortunately, there are no factual studies to show whether this truly happens when doing a body cleanse.

Preparation

Before a cleanse, eat raw foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. Starting the day off with a glass of warm lemon water and eating one raw meal a day will kick off digestion and strengthen the immune system in preparation for the cleanse. These practices will prepare the body for the detox that is about to take place and leave you feeling stronger during the process.

Level of exercise

When doing a body cleanse, decrease the amount of daily exercise, if any. During a cleanse, the body is working double-time to provide energy and alertness. Therefore, it is important to get no more than 30 minutes of exercise a day on the days you are doing the cleanse to reserve energy.

What to look for in a quality body cleanse

Form of body cleanses

Body cleanses come in the form of capsules, powders or teas. Capsules are very convenient to consume unlike powder options, which can be messy since you need to mix them with water or drinks to prepare your daily intake. However, their ingredients are activated faster than those in the capsules. On the other hand, teas make no difference in their preparation compared to regular tea bags — you brew the tea bag in hot water and leave it for several minutes to release the beneficial ingredients. Avoid consuming it before bedtime, as some might contain caffeine.

Allergens

When researching the best body cleanse, consider a brand that avoids common allergens and uses all-natural ingredients that don’t cause an allergic reaction. If a product is consumed for detoxification purposes and the user is allergic to a few ingredients, this can cause bowel irritation and bloating. Body cleanses are beneficial to target-specific allergens when giving up certain foods for multiple days in a row. Hence, users learn what food has triggered their allergy and how much their bodies benefited from being stripped of it for a few days.

Weight Loss

Body cleanses are successful at providing temporary weight loss. However, these cleanses are not effective in decreasing weight in the long run because what you actually lose is water and carbohydrates. These will immediately return when you have resumed your normal diet. To find out more about body cleanses and their potent ingredients, check out the body cleanses buying guide on BestReviews.

How much you can expect to spend on a body cleanse

Body cleanses vary in price, but you can likely find one that fits your needs and budget. The least expensive cleanses, which are least effective, will cost anywhere from $20-$40. Mid-range body cleanses will fall within the $50-$80 range and provide noticeable health benefits. However, non-toxic cleanses that give the best results typically average $90-$150.

Body cleanse FAQ

What is the difference between fasting and cleansing?

A. A body cleanse targets specific toxins and areas of the body and typically lasts multiple days, while a fast requires participants to go without food for only hours at a time. Fasts are typically more frequent than cleanses and do not target a specific area of the body.

Are body cleanses harmful?

A. Body cleanses that last for multiple days and consist of only liquids can cause electrolyte imbalance, vitamin deficiencies, fatigue and other stomach problems. To avoid the negative effects of body cleanses, stay hydrated and consider shorter cleanses.

What’s the best body cleanse to buy?

Top body cleanse

NB Pure MagO7 Cleanse

What you need to know: This oxygen-based detox works overnight to cleanse and restore the digestive system. It is certified vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and cruelty-free.

What you’ll love: This body cleanse improves slow, sluggish digestion to create a healthier gut and relieves occasional constipation.

What you should consider: This product can make the stomach feel uneasy from the first day.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top body cleanse for the money

Garden of Life RAW Cleanse

What you need to know: This cleanse is a fast-acting 7-day formula for total digestive cleansing. It is gluten-free, binder-free and does not contain any harsh laxatives.

What you’ll love: This product provides natural organ detoxification support through the use of raw ingredients. It reduces the toxic load and supports bowel health.

What you should consider: Some users report extra bloating and gas in the GI tract during and after the cleanse.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Zero Tea 14-Day Detox Tea

What you need to know: Zero Tea aids in restoring the metabolism and promotes proper digestion. It stimulates the body’s ability to process excess fats and provides essential antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

What you’ll love: This cleanse helps get rid of excess water and reduces stress. The tea doesn’t include the natural laxative and supports the positive bacteria in the gut. It also reduces bloating and supports healthy colon levels.

What you should consider: Some users have experienced an increased amount of gas while using this product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

