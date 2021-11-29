Astragulus benefits

Astragalus is one of the 50 fundamental herbs used in traditional Chinese medicine and is commonly used to treat respiratory infections and other viruses.

Does astragalus have health benefits?

It’s more important than ever to keep your immune system in check, and there’s a number of natural plants and herbs that have purported immune system benefits. Astragalus is one of them.

This wild plant native to Asia is a fundamental herb used in traditional Chinese medicine and known for its range of health benefits. Many scientific studies have found these benefits as well. Astragalus may boost the immune system, fight off respiratory viruses, treat allergy symptoms and more.

What is astragalus?

Astragalus, also called milk vetch, is a wild flowering plant in the legume family that’s native to parts of Asia, including China, Mongolia and Korea. Astragalus is known for a range of medicinal benefits and is one of the 50 fundamental herbs used in traditional Chinese medicine.

The entire plant is edible, but astragalus roots are most commonly used for medicine. The root is often dried and used to make teas, extracts and other products. Astragalus is readily available as a dietary supplement in the form of capsules, tinctures and powders. You can also find the root in its whole dried form, which you can steep into tea using a tea infuser.

Health benefits of astragalus

Supports the immune system

Astragalus has been used in traditional Chinese medicine as a natural way to support the immune system and fight the common cold and other viruses. Scientific studies also suggest that astragalus may have positive effects on the immune system. Several studies have found that astragalus may increase the body’s natural production of white blood cells, which are key to preventing illnesses. Its high levels of antioxidants are beneficial to the immune system as well.

Prevents respiratory illness

Astragalus is commonly used as a lung tonic in Chinese medicine. It may be useful in preventing and treating respiratory infections.

Adaptogenic

Astragalus may have adaptogenic properties, meaning it can fight stress in the body. Adaptogens are essentially stimulants that counteract the effects of stress on the neurological, endocrine and immune systems.

Antiviral

The root of the astragalus plant may be able to fight viruses and infections, including the common cold. Some research also suggests that astragalus can fight liver infections and some bacterial infections. Astragalus is also used to treat hepatitis in China.

Reduces allergy symptoms

Some studies have found that astragalus can reduce sneezing, runny nose and other symptoms associated with seasonal allergies. Astragalus is also one of the most common herbs used to treat allergies in traditional Chinese medicine.

Protects the kidneys

Astragalus may support kidney health and function. Studies have found that astragalus may improve proteinuria, a condition in which excess protein is found in the urine. It may also prevent infections in those with existing kidney disorders.

Reduces side effects of chemotherapy

Astragalus may help treat some of the unpleasant side effects associated with chemotherapy, including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It may also reduce fatigue in those undergoing chemotherapy treatments and improve overall quality of life.

Fights cancer

Some studies suggest that astragalus may have anti-cancer and anti-tumor properties. It’s been found to shrink tumors in various cancers including colon, lung, renal cell carcinoma and bladder cancer. It’s also been found to restore T cell function in some cancer patients. In China, astragalus is commonly used in combination with chemotherapy and other cancer treatments.

Anti-aging

Astragalus may have anti-aging effects due to a high level of antioxidants that fight free radicals and oxidative stress in the body. As astragalus can boost overall health and immunity, it may extend life and longevity through preventing the onset of degenerative diseases.

Heart health

Astragalus is commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat and prevent cardiovascular disease. Scientific studies also note that astragalus may reduce LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and increase HDL (“good”) cholesterol in the body. The antioxidants in astragalus, particularly flavonoids, may be responsible for this effect.

Lowers blood sugar

Astragalus may lower blood sugar, particularly in people with Type 2 diabetes. Though additional research is needed, astragalus shows promise as an adjunct therapy for Type 2 diabetes.

Does astragalus have any side effects?

Astragalus doesn’t have any reported side effects and is generally considered safe. However, some research suggests high doses of astragalus (more than 28 grams per day) may actually suppress the immune system. Those with autoimmune diseases should not take astragalus for this reason.

As with any dietary supplement, pay close attention to dosage instructions. And be sure to talk to your doctor or health care professional before taking astragalus to ensure that it’s safe for you and won’t interfere with any medications.

Best products for astragalus benefits

Gaia Herbs Astragalus Supreme

This daily supplement is made with astragalus root and schisandra berry for added immune support. It’s tested for purity and potency and is safe for daily use.

Sold by Amazon

Herb Pharm Astragalus Immune Support

You can use this certified organic astragalus tincture under the tongue or you can add it to your morning tea or coffee. The tincture is especially convenient for those who struggle to swallow pills.

Sold by Amazon

Eclectic Institute Kid Herbs Echinacea Astragalus

This kid-friendly astragalus tincture is orange-flavored to make it more palatable for kids. It also includes echinacea for added immune system benefits.

Sold by iHerb

