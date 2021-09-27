The most comfortable face masks for the office

The CDC offers guidelines for wearing masks to limit exposure to respiratory droplets and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wearing a face mask may limit exposure to respiratory droplets.

Stay comfortable while wearing a face mask in the office

If you’re heading back to the office for the first time or just looking to up your protection from COVID-19 with some fresh new masks, you’ll find an abundance of options. CDC guidance is constantly evolving, and the most recent recommendations are for everyone, including those who are vaccinated, to mask up in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If you haven’t seen your masks since May, updating your mask collection to return to the office or begin masking again is as simple as determining which style of mask you’re most comfortable in and what colors or prints you like. You may find that you’ll have to continue wearing them, at least sometimes, for the foreseeable future, so it’s absolutely worth investing in masks that you feel safe wearing.

Considerations when buying a face mask for the office

Snug fit

When buying a face mask for the office, look for masks that fit snugly on your face. A snug fit is required in order for a mask to effectively block particles. Elastic ear loops are ideal for ensuring your mask stays situated on your face.

Multiple layers

When shopping for a face mask for the office, look for masks with fabric layers. According to the CDC, masks with multiple layers of fabric are more effective at preventing the transmission of particles. Look for a mask featuring three to five layers of fabric for maximum protection.

Filter pocket

You can look for a comfortable face mask for the office with a built-in pocket designed for inserting your own disposable filters.

Disposable filters are inexpensive and add fresh protection whenever you need it.

Wearing a mask if you wear glasses

If you’ve worn glasses throughout the pandemic, you’re likely at your wit’s end with the constant fogging up of your glasses due to your mask. To prevent this issue, look for a face mask for the office with a built-in adjustable metal nose wire, which forms a tighter seal at the top of your mask to prevent your breath from traveling up through your mask and fogging your glasses.

Some people also suggest diluting a small amount of hand soap in water and applying a thin film to your glasses to prevent fogging.

When to wear a mask at the office

If you’re going back to the office and wondering whether to mask up, there are a few major points to consider. First, look to the CDC for its most recent guidance on masking.

Second, look to your employer for their guidelines. As variants of COVID-19 spread, many businesses are going back to requiring masks for all employees and customers, not just those without the vaccination. If your employer requires you to wear a mask inside the office, it’s important to follow this guideline.

Lastly, if there aren’t currently guidelines in place for your office, look to your own comfort level when determining whether to wear a mask. If you feel more comfortable masking, then it’s prudent to do so.

Will double masking make me safer?

The CDC suggests doubling up on masks in order to prevent respiratory droplets from entering your mask.

In order to double mask effectively, you should wear a disposable mask underneath your cloth mask. Disposable masks are an affordable, lightweight solution for preventing the transmission of COVID-19.

Most comfortable face masks for office

Top comfortable face mask for office

Hope Love Shine Cotton Face Masks, 4-Pack

What you need to know: Coordinate your masks to your work outfits with this set of fashionable and hygienic masks.

What you’ll love: The most striking thing about these masks is their soft, 100% cotton fabric. Triple layered for added protection and featuring an additional filter pocket for inserting a disposable mask or other protection. Handmade with attractive patterns to easily add color to your outfit.

What you should consider: These masks don’t have a nose wire. Some customers find this to be more comfortable, but others find they lack as much support as those with a nose wire.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top comfortable office face mask for the money

Virtue Code Second Skin Cloth Face Masks, 4-Pack

What you need to know: Attractive and lightweight masks with a single layer of breathable fabric designed for all-day wear.

What you’ll love: The designers of these masks aimed for “buttery soft” protection, and they’ve succeeded. These masks contour to the shape of your nose and chin to allow you to move and speak without worrying about mask slippage for a barely there feel.

What you should consider: If you prefer masks with multiple layers of thicker fabric, you may find these masks lacking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth considering

EnerPlex Comfort 3-Ply Reusable Face Mask, 3-Pack

What you need to know: Durable masks with a three-layer design in a variety of chic colors ideal for everyday office wear.

What you’ll love: Soft, comfortable masks great for office work and for attending appointments and running errands. These masks provide superior protection with three layers of polyester and cotton that’s thick enough to keep you safe while feeling lightweight and comfortable.

What you should consider: While designed with a snug band, these masks sometimes slip below your nose and must be adjusted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

