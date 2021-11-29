Most breathable face mask for glasses

Always wash or sanitize your hands before and after handling your mask.

Which breathable face masks for glasses are best?

Since face masks became the norm, eyeglass wearers nationwide have encountered the same problem: fogging. So what is the best mask for those who wear glasses? What materials are the most breathable? And how can we achieve a good fit?

For most glass wearers, Base Camp Reusable Cloth Face Masks are the top choice, due to their adjustable straps, malleable nose wire and comfortable chin cup.

What to know before you buy a breathable face mask for glasses

Why do glasses steam up when I wear a face mask?

This is primarily due to an ill-fitting mask. If your breath can escape from the top of your mask, the warmth in this air is likely to form condensation on your glasses’ cold lenses.

Who needs to wear a face mask?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that anyone 2 years old and above who is not fully vaccinated should wear a face mask in indoor public spaces. They also declare that fully vaccinated persons should wear a mask in indoor public places if they are in a region with substantial transmission. Those with a weakened immune system should also cover their faces in public areas. As these guidelines are constantly changing, you should always refer to the CDC’s website for the most up-to-date advice.

What types of face masks are officially accepted?

Both cloth and disposable masks are accepted as providing adequate protection by the CDC. However, the fit of the mask is important. Masks should cover both your nose and mouth, and be close enough to the face to prevent leaks. They should have a nose wire to prevent gaps at the top of the mask and have multiple layers. Cloth masks should be made of tightly woven breathable fabric, while disposable masks should be made of non-woven material. Respirators such as N95s are also officially approved for use.

What to look for in a quality breathable face mask for glasses

Face mask nose wire

As well as being recommended by the CDC for adequate protection, the nose wire is one of the main aspects that will help your glasses remain fog-free. Opt for masks with metal nose bridges that extend across the top of the cheeks. When wearing the mask, you can mold the top to the shape of your face so no air can escape upward.

Face mask materials

Cotton, silk and satin are the top mask materials for eyeglass wearers. These fabrics are breathable enough to allow air to flow through the face covering, rather than blocking it and forcing your breath to escape from the top or sides.

Face mask straps

Whether you wear glasses or not, you want your mask to fit close to your face. Therefore, masks with adjustable straps are the best. These allow you to pull the covering flush with your cheeks and jawline to prevent your breath from leaking out. Some masks have elastic straps. These are more size-dependent than adjustable straps, and if they are too tight or too loose they will not be comfortable.

How much you can expect to spend on a breathable face mask for glasses

Disposable face masks cost roughly $25-$35 for a pack of 100. If you want a reusable mask, expect to pay $20-$80 for a decent quality one. Remember, if you opt for a reusable mask, you’ll need to buy at least two in order to have one available while the other is in the wash.

Face mask FAQ

How can I check if my mask is thick enough?

A. There are a couple of things you can do at home to check the efficiency of your face mask. One is the candle test. If you can blow out a candle while wearing a face mask, it’s not providing enough filtration. Another option is to hold your mask up to a light. Thick masks let very little light pass through, so if the light is clearly visible through your mask, it’s likely your mask is not providing adequate protection.

How often should I wash my mask?

A. The CDC recommends washing reusable face masks daily, or sooner if they become dirty. Disposable masks should be discarded after each use.

How can I store a mask temporarily?

A. To store your mask temporarily, with the intention of reusing it later, it’s best to keep it in a dry, breathable bag. Paper and mesh bags are an excellent choice. This will help keep your mask clean and fresh while protecting other items in your purse or backpack from contamination.

What are the best breathable face masks for glasses to buy?

Top breathable face mask for glasses

Base Camp Reusable Cloth Face Masks

What you need to know: These fantastic masks are ideal for eyeglass wearers with small and medium-sized faces.

What you’ll love: They have three layers of cotton fabric to provide protection while remaining breathable. The masks have an unusual shape that helps them to cup the chin comfortably. Plus, the nose wire stops air from leaking out of the top.

What you should consider: These aren’t the best choice for people with wide faces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top breathable face mask for glasses for the money

WWDoll KN95 Face Masks 50 Pieces

What you need to know: These disposable masks are a great choice for those with a larger face.

What you’ll love: These masks have five layers to prevent particles from penetrating and to impede moisture build-up. They come in five colors and the mouth area sits away from the mouth so they don’t feel as restrictive as some other selections.

What you should consider: Each mask is not individually wrapped and the ear loops aren’t adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tianlu Breathable Face Masks

What you need to know: These masks can be adjusted to create a truly snug fit.

What you’ll love: These five reusable masks feature filter pockets and come with five disposable filters. Metal nose wires let users manipulate each mask to the contours of the nose, forming a tight seal to prevent glasses from fogging.

What you should consider: You’ll need to purchase new filters separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Catherine Bushen writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.