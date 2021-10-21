Best pill splitter

You can cut pills precisely with a pill splitter. It is very easy to use and a budget-friendly device that is well worth the price.

Which pill splitter is best?

You probably needed to cut your pills into halves or quarters at some point in your life. And if you tried to cut the pills with traditional cutting tools like knives or scissors, the chances are that the pills didn’t cut very easily and the smaller pieces most likely ended up traveling in all different directions. You can cut pills more precisely with a pill splitter. Pill splitters are very easy to use, and they are budget-friendly devices that are well worth the price. For a top choice, check out the Equadose Pill Splitter.

What to know before you buy a pill splitter

Understand when and when not to cut pills

There are some safety issues to think about when it comes down to dividing the doses of your medications. Pill splitting can actually pose some risks, according to the FDA. But splitting pills can also be budget-friendly, doctor-approved and safe. Just make sure to get the approval of your doctor before you start cutting your pills.

The benefits of splitting your pills include saving money, the active ingredients stay the same, many doctors approve of and understand pill splitting and it can be very simple to do. The disadvantages are that some pills aren’t safe to split, the split pills can have a bitter taste and some pills aren’t practical to cut.

Learn about the different kinds of pill splitters

There are a few different kinds of pill splitters out there, including basic pill splitters, multi-functional pill splitters, multiple-pill splitters and dual-blade pill splitters. Dual-blade pill splitters use a sliding dual-blade mechanism to evenly split even the most difficult pills.

Multiple-pill splitters can cut more than one pill at a time. Multi-functional pill splitters include crushing mechanisms if you want the option of crushing your pills. And basic pill splitters tend to be affordable and simple to use.

What to look for in a quality pill splitter

Blade

The most essential part of the pill splitter is the blade, and the quality of the blade can impact how cleanly and evenly you split the pills. Aluminum and stainless steel blades tend to be durable and resist corrosion and rust.

Cutting mechanism

Some pill splitters have a blade on a lever-like mechanism that also acts as a lid, while other pill splitters have multiple blade systems that cut more than one pill at a time.

Guards

Pill splitter guards can help protect your fingers and keep your pills in place by blocking the sides of the blade and securing your pills while you are cutting them.

How much you can expect to spend on a pill splitter

Pill splitters vary in price, depending on the quality and the number of splitting options. The most basic pill splitters go for $4-$8, while mid-range pill splitters with a few more options cost $10-$15. The more high-end pill splitters range in price from $30-$40. These pill splitters usually provide more precise cuts, split multiple pills at a time and come with lifetime guarantees.

Pill splitter FAQ

Which features should you look for when selecting a pill splitter if the pills you are planning to cut are large and you are concerned about durability issues?

A. Durable hinges and stainless steel blades stand up well to cutting large pills. The pill guards on most pill splitters can accommodate tablets of different sizes, but you should avoid any pill splitters with tighter slots. Some multiple pill splitters that only fit smaller pills won’t work very well for your situation.

How should you get started if you want to try splitting pills to save money?

A. It’s important to talk to your doctor first since some pills can be cut safely, while other pills are dangerous to take in divided doses. If your doctor does say that it’s okay to cut your pills, then you should ask if your pills are hard or prone to crumbling since this information can help you select the best pill splitter for your particular situation.

Are expensive pill splitters with multiple-pill or unique designs hard to operate?

A. These pill splitters are slightly more difficult to master than basic lever-operated pill splitters. That being said, you can take time to read the instructions and better understand how the device works in order to quickly learn how to use the pill splitter.

What are the best pill splitters to buy?

Top pill splitter

Equadose Pill Splitter

What you need to know: This comprehensive pill splitter from Equadose provides a functional design, precision blades and superior craftsmanship.

What you’ll love: Considered the best of the best, this pill splitter features patented angled twin blades composed of aircraft-grade aluminum. The pill splitter is backed by a lifetime guarantee and can cut pills nearly any way that you want them.

What you should consider: It’s important to consider that this pill splitter is on the more expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pill splitter for the money

Acu-Life Pill Splitter

What you need to know: This solid and sturdy Acu-Life pill splitter will give you plenty of bang for your buck with its sturdy construction.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly pill splitter includes two convenient pill storage compartments and a straightforward mechanism that is simple to use. It can also be cleaned in the dishwasher.

What you should consider: Some customers say that this pill splitter doesn’t produce clean cuts on all kinds of pills.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pillcut Multiple Pill Splitter

What you need to know: This affordable and effective multiple pill splitter from Pillcut works well for splitting round and oval-shaped pills.

What you’ll love: This patented multiple pill splitter comes with a lifetime warranty, a blade guard for extra protection and a state-of-the-art design that splits seven pills at a time. The multiple pill splitter also produces precise cuts.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that this pill splitter doesn’t work with all kinds of pills, only oval and round shapes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

