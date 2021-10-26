Best medical bracelets

When you wear a medical bracelet, you can trust that any medical professionals helping you will know what your medical conditions and issues are.

Which medical bracelet is best?

When you are managing a chronic medical condition, you need to be prepared for health emergencies where you might not be able to communicate to emergency personnel and medical professionals. When you wear a medical bracelet, you can trust that any medical professionals that help you will know what your medical conditions or complications are, so that they can give you the right treatment.

Medical bracelets look like regular bracelets, but they are embossed or engraved with specific allergic or medical conditions that ER staff and EMTs need to know about in the case of an emergency. You can find medical bracelets in a wide range of different styles and materials.

What to know before you buy a medical bracelet

Medical bracelet benefits

There are plenty of benefits to wearing a medical bracelet. Medical bracelets offer information about your medications, medical issues and allergies that can be helpful to first responders in the case of a medical emergency where you are unable to speak. Still, the biggest benefit is that any EMTs that arrive on the scene will be able to give you the right emergency care.

Materials

The most common medical bracelet materials are rubber, silicone, leather, precious metal and stainless steel. Stainless steel is highly durable, while precious metals look great and are less likely to irritate the skin. Leather feels soft and comfortable against the skin, and silicone and rubber are comfortable, durable and waterproof.

Pre-formatted vs. customizable bracelets

Pre-formatted medical bracelets come with pre-formatted inscriptions with common medical conditions like nut allergies or diabetes. These bracelets work well for those with a sole medical condition that’s easy to understand. But if you have more complex conditions or want to provide more information, customizable medical bracelets might work better for you. These bracelets allow you to fully customize your inscription.

What to look for in a quality medical bracelet

Size

It’s crucial to find the right medical bracelet size, as it won’t be comfortable if it’s too small and it might fall off if it’s too large.

Style

Medical bracelets come in a wide variety of styles, including casual, polished, simple, decorative and ornate.

Closure

Some medical bracelets have clasps that you need to open and close, while other bracelets simply slide on and off your wrist.

How much you can expect to spend on a medical bracelet

You can expect to spend anywhere from $3-$200 for a medical bracelet. The most basic medical bracelets range in price from $3-$18, while mid-range medical bracelets go for $18-$55 and high-end medical bracelets cost about $55-$200.

Medical bracelet FAQ

How do you know if you need a medical bracelet?

A. You should wear a medical bracelet if you have a medical condition that could lead to an emergency where you lose consciousness, including conditions like kidney failure, heart disease, epilepsy and other seizure disorders and type 1 and 2 diabetes.

You should also wear a medical bracelet if you are allergic to specific insects, drugs, food or items that might need specific treatment or if you are a cancer survivor, cancer patient or someone who has had organic transplants.

Medical bracelets also work well for those with conditions, like Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, that could impair their memory or their ability to identify themselves. You can also wear a medical bracelet if you take specific medications that might impact emergency treatment.

What information should a medical bracelet contain?

A. Your medical bracelet should include any chronic medical conditions you have, including epilepsy, asthma or diabetes. The bracelet should also list the names of any medications you take, particularly blood thinners which could lead to internal bleeding in the case of an accident.

You can also include information about medical devices you have, including defibrillators and pacemakers. You might also want to list any transplanted or removed organs, your blood type, do not resuscitate orders and contact instructions for emergencies.

What’s the best kind of medical bracelet if you play sports or lead an active lifestyle?

A. You should wear a lightweight and comfortable medical bracelet that’s fairly easy to clean if you play sports or lead an active lifestyle. Nylon, rubber and silicone slip-on medical bracelets usually work well.

What’s the best medical bracelet to buy?

Top medical bracelet

Smarter Lifestyle Surgical-Grade Steel Medical Alert ID Bracelet

What you need to know: This functional and attractive medical bracelet from Smarter Lifestyle features a top design and durable material.

What you’ll love: Considered the best of the best, this aesthetically pleasing Smarter Lifestyle medical bracelet can be engraved with different medications and conditions. The bracelet is composed of surgical grade steel, so it’s crafted to last and resist corrosion.

What you should consider: Some customers say that the clasp of this medical bracelet is hard to open and close.

Top medical bracelet for the money

Jude Jewelers Blue Silicone Rubber Medical Awareness Alert Bracelet

What you need to know: This lightweight medical bracelet from Jude Jewelers is an excellent option for those who want both comfort and affordability.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly and practical Jude Jewelers medical bracelet feels comfortable and soft on the wrist and comes with the option of different medical conditions. It’s also made of medical-grade silicone, which is waterproof and lightweight.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that the print on this medical bracelet might fade over time.

Worth checking out

Universal Medical Data Silicone SPORT Medical Alert ID Bracelet

What you need to know: This medical bracelet from Universal Medical Data is the perfect choice for casual and everyday wear.

What you’ll love: This comfortable and lightweight medical bracelet comes in multiple different colors with a waterproof and sporty looking silicone band. The stainless steel plate has plenty of space for up to six lines of custom engraving.

What you should consider: It’s important to consider that this medical bracelet’s casual design might not be proper for all occasions.

