Best home blood pressure monitor

Do a few low-impact activities like brushing your teeth or making your bed before taking your blood pressure in the morning. This will ensure a more accurate reading than taking it first thing after you wake up.

Which home blood pressure monitors are best?

Knowing your blood pressure is an essential tool in managing your overall health. Many people only visit their doctor once or twice a year, which may allow potential problems to go unnoticed and undiagnosed for months. Getting your blood pressure taken is also stressful, which can result in a higher than usual reading when taken at your physician’s office.

Home blood pressure monitors allow you to take control of your health in a place where you feel relaxed and comfortable. The top pick, the Withings BPM Connect Blood Pressure Monitor, will even email your results directly to your doctor.

What to know before you buy a home blood pressure monitor

Wrist vs. upper arm

Home blood pressure monitors come in the wrist or upper arm monitors. Upper arm monitors are what you’ll find at your doctor’s office. The upside to wrist monitors is that they’re wireless, portable and smaller, as they simply wrap around your wrist. You can keep an extra on your desk at work or throw one into a suitcase when you travel.

The downside is that wrist monitors are much more challenging to use correctly and can give inaccurate readings if misused. While an upper arm monitor is more cumbersome, accuracy is what matters. Ask your doctor if they prefer one or the other.

Cuff size

If you choose an upper arm monitor, consider the size of your arm. Most models are one-size-fits-all, but you may not get the most accurate readings if you have a particularly small or large arm. Measure the circumference of your arm with string and compare it to the cuff dimensions offered.

Some home blood pressure monitors will come with multiple sizes of cuffs or will have an option to select a cuff size when you buy.

Ease of use

It’s essential to read the instructions carefully when you first unbox your home blood pressure monitor. Be sure you’re following the manufacturer’s advice about arm placement and sitting position. Some models take as little as 20 seconds to get a reading, while others may take a full minute.

Also, look into battery life. Some models are rechargeable, while others will require regular batteries that may or may not be included.

What to look for in a quality home blood pressure monitor

Accuracy

The Food and Drug Administration approves all home blood pressure monitors sold in the United States to have similar accuracy to clinical models. That said, if you’re misusing your device, government approval won’t matter.

The best thing to do is take your home blood pressure monitor with you on your next doctor’s visit. Have your doctor watch you take a reading and compare the results to their own machine. They should be able to adjust any mistakes or answer any questions you have.

App integration

Some home blood pressure monitors contain wireless Bluetooth technology that will automatically send your readings to an app on your smartphone or tablet. This is an easy way to chart your progress over time. Some apps will even send this information directly to your doctor at an interval of your choosing.

Some of these apps are better than others. Most will require a learning curve. If the main person using the monitor isn’t very tech-savvy, you may not need or may even want to avoid this feature.

Multiple users function

If more than one person is using your machine, look for a multiple users function. Models with this feature can easily switch between two or more people, saving a lot of counter space at home or suitcase space while traveling by combining machines.

Monitoring your blood pressure with a spouse, roommate or other loved one is also a great way to ensure accountability. It’s vital to take your blood pressure as often as your doctor recommends.

How much you can expect to spend on a home blood pressure monitor

Wrist home blood pressure monitors range from $15-$50. Be sure to check reviews and buy from a trusted brand. Low-end upper arm home blood pressure monitors are around $20-$40. Mid-range models with Bluetooth or wider cuff sizes are generally $50-$90. High-end models with advanced features will run you $90-$150.

Home blood pressure monitor FAQ

How many of my past readings should a home blood pressure monitor store?

A. If your prospective model works with an app, it should offer unlimited storage for past readings on your smartphone or tablet. For models that store past readings solely on the machine itself, it depends. Are you diligent enough to write down each reading in a notebook every time? If not, you’ll want a higher storage capacity for when you forget.

What are some tips to achieve an accurate reading?

A. Don’t exercise, smoke or drink caffeine half an hour before your reading. Sit upright with your back supported, and your feet planted firmly on the ground. Try to measure your blood pressure at the same time each day. Closely follow manufacturer and doctor instructions about cuff or wrist placement.

What are the best home blood pressure monitors to buy?

Top home blood pressure monitor

Withings BPM Connect Blood Pressure Monitor

What you need to know: This is a convenient and comfortable monitor full of advanced features.

What you’ll love: It connects to an app via Bluetooth and has a rechargeable battery that lasts for six months. It will also email your results to your doctor.

What you should consider: Data storage is not set up well for multiple people using the same machine.

Top home blood pressure monitor for the money

Omron Gold Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

What you need to know: This is an easy-to-use monitor from the biggest brand in the industry.

What you’ll love: It stores up to 120 readings for up to two users. The cuff fits larger arms, and it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa devices.

What you should consider: The machine is bulky compared to others on the market.

Worth checking out

MOCACuff Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

What you need to know: This is a good option for those who prefer a wrist monitor instead of an upper arm monitor.

What you’ll love: It stores up to 100 readings for one user, integrates with an app and comes with its own protective carrying case.

What you should consider: Some users report difficulties getting the monitor to sync with the Bluetooth on their devices.

