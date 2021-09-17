Best face masks that feel like you’re not wearing a mask

Machine washable masks can make it easier to reuse at the same level of effectiveness every wear.

Which face masks are best?

With face masks required at most publicly shared locations, getting a mask that is both comfortable and effective is necessary. Since most casual users will not need a heavy-duty mask but rather a face mask that prevents the spread of significant germs, several different face masks can get the job done. There are masks that will work perfectly for being active, being dressed in a formal outfit or in tight spaces and much more. So, knowing how and when the face mask will be used makes a big difference.

Features to consider before buying a face mask

Effectiveness

The most important thing to consider for any face mask is how well it prevents the spread of germs and water particles. While most face masks provide a basic level of germ reduction, masks with a tighter fit or multiple layers can add significantly better protection for the people around the user and the user themself.

Material used

Another obvious feature to consider is the type of material the mask is made of. For masks with maximum comfort, materials such as cloth or polyester are usually used. On the other hand, disposable masks are usually made of specific paper or plastic-based materials and are usually less comfortable to wear over time.

Breathability

One of the larger concerns when looking for the best mask is breathability and comfort. It counts as the best invisible face mask not in terms of visibility, but in terms of not feeling like wearing one. The best breathable face mask offers easier breathing that keeps your face from getting sweaty or moist with breath, or trapped heat without being ineffective. Oftentimes, the tighter the fit, the easier it is to breathe from.

Style and design

Another feature when choosing a mask is its style and design. Some masks are more basic and offer shapeless horizontal face protection, while others are more contoured and fitted. At the same time, some masks come in basic colors, and some masks have elaborate designs and patterns on the front.

Additional features and filters

Outside of earlier features, there are still several extra options that may be important. The best way to secure a mask is by tying it with elastic restraints. Others work without any loops. There are even masks that come with slots for additional filters. To discover more about face masks, check the face masks buying guide on BestReviews.

Face masks that feel like you’re not wearing one

Top breathable and comfortable face mask

Lululemon Double Strap Face Mask

What you need to know: This face mask is built from high-quality, breathable material from a trusted name in athleisure wear.

What you’ll love: The mask has straps that fit around the top of the head and neck to provide secure support without pulling on the ears. The Lycra fiber is also lightweight, sweat-wicking and quick-drying, making it great for hot days and active users.

What you should consider: This mask falls within the higher price range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top breathable and comfortable face mask for the money

Fruit of the Loom Reusable Cotton Face Mask

What you need to know: This is an affordable and lightweight face mask made from 100 percent cotton for breathable wear.

What you’ll love: The mask comes in white or black for different outfits. The mask is also washable and reusable for up to 15 washes without deterioration.

What you should consider: The mask does not have a tapered fit, making it less fashionable, and it can run small for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

EYELOV Black Face Mask Covers with Elastic Ear Loop

What you need to know: A lightweight, breathable mask that is fitted nicely to the shape of your face.

What you’ll love: On top of reducing the spread of germs and water droplets, the mask also offers UV protection. The mask is also washable and reusable.

What you should consider: For users with glasses, the mask will still fog them up even with the more tapered fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Blue Bear Protection Sports Mask

What you need to know: This is a fashionable face mask with a form-fitting design and adjustable ear loops.

What you’ll love: The mask comes in five different colors to match with multiple outfits. The mask also has built-in fluid resistance for extra protection.

What you should consider: The elastic bands are fairly tight and can begin to hurt your ears after extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Quality Durables Unisex Washable Reusable Face Mask

What you need to know: These are incredibly affordable, lightweight face masks that come in a variety of colors.

What you’ll love: The masks have adjustable ear loops to fit users of any size. The masks also come in kids and adult sizes for even customized fit.

What you should consider: The mask lacks durability, and several users have reported it falling apart after multiple uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Weddingstar 3-Ply Adult Washable Cloth Face Mask

What you need to know: This is a high-quality face mask with adjustable ear loops and breathable fabric, perfect for any user. The mask also has a slot for filters.

What you’ll love: The mask offers several different patterns and colors that will work with any outfit or style. The mask also has a flexible nose bridge strip to prevent glasses wearers from fogging up.

What you should consider: The mask does not work in a washing machine and must be hand-washed and dried.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

COPPER LINE Face Mask

What you need to know: A breathable mask with copper weaving for added protection and deodorizing effects.

What you’ll love: The mask is equipped with a triple-layered design for protection against dust, pollen and other pollutants. The mask also comes in a number of different colors for added style.

What you should consider: The mask has a higher price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

