Best face masks for working out

What is the best face mask for working out?

With gyms and other active fitness centers now open for business, many are requiring the use of face masks indoors. At the same time, many users still wish to use face masks to reduce health risks even in places without requirements. As a result, the need for face masks that do not accumulate moisture and make breathing more difficult while still protecting the user and those around them is a hard task. However, there are several high-quality face masks that fit the bill.

What to consider before buying a face mask for working out

Effectiveness of face mask

The largest priority for any face mask, the effectiveness at preventing the spread of germs and reducing the intake of water droplets or particles is always a concern. Most masks come with protective qualities, and some masks come with added filters specifically designed to reduce the spread of germs.

Materials used

Having a face mask that prevents the accumulation of sweat and heat while working out can be a major benefit. This largely comes down to the type of material being used in the mask. Masks are made from different types of cloth, interwoven plastic fibers and certain other synthetic fabrics. Certain types of cloth and synthetic materials work better in regards to breathability and moisture-wicking.

Comfort and durability

For working out in particular, having a face mask that is comfortable and can handle heavy use is important. Several masks are designed to fit tightly to the face and be light enough to not feel like you’re wearing anything. At the same time, several face masks have guarantees of holding up over dozens, if not hundreds, of washes.

Color and style

While not as important as other factors of a face mask, having one that works well with an outfit or makes you feel more confident while wearing it can be important, especially at the gym. Many face mask brands offer different colors and designs on top of more pertinent features, such as moisture-wicking, to function.

Additional features

Face masks may come with metal nose strips to prevent glasses wearers from fogging up their lenses. Some may also have specific ear loops designed for comfort or to be wrapped all the way around. Other masks have added slots to put in additional filters for added protection.

What’s the best face mask to buy for working out?

Top face mask for working out

Lululemon Double Strap Face Mask

What you need to know: This is a comfortable, breathable face mask designed by an athletic company for optimal performance and protection.

What you’ll love: The interwoven Lycra fiber will help wick away moisture and keep the mask cool and dry. The top and bottom strap fit over the head and neck to prevent pain around the ears.

What you should consider: The face mask costs over $30, which is fairly expensive for just one mask.

Top face mask for working out for the money

Reebok Face Mask

What you need to know: These are lightweight, affordable masks that use Reebok’s high-quality athletic design.

What you’ll love: The elastic closure ensures a snug fit over the face without slipping. The masks are also machine washable for multiple wears without deterioration.

What you should consider: The small size may be far too tight for some users, forcing them to buy a slightly looser large fit.

Worth checking out

Under Armour Sports Face Mask

What you need to know: This is a high-quality face mask that provides solid protection and breathability.

What you’ll love: The face mask has a three-layer system that promotes breathability near the mouth and anti-microbial filtering on the exterior. The mask also comes with a storage bag.

What you should consider: Some users don’t like how much moisture and heat the mask traps, making it harder to breathe in.

Adidas Originals Face Covers

What you need to know: This face mask has a formfitting design and a snug fit from a trusted name in athletic apparel.

What you’ll love: The face mask comes in multiple colors to match different types of outfits and styles. The masks are also machine washable for easy re-use.

What you should consider: The large size is still too small for some users.

Hanes Face Mask

What you need to know: These are comfortable and affordable face masks made of breathable cotton material.

What you’ll love: The face mask has an adjustable nosepiece for a better fit, especially for glasses wearers. The masks are also machine washable up to 10 times without deterioration.

What you should consider: The sizes run small, and the cotton can shrink in the dryer, making them even smaller.

Acme NY Face Masks – All Outdoor & Indoor Sports

What you need to know: These face masks are comfortable and formfitting while keeping the user’s face extremely cool.

What you’ll love: Made with performance fabric, the mask wicks away moisture and is extremely breathable. The mask also has silver ions that reduce odor.

What you should consider: The mask is too thin and might get soaked quickly.

Lunair The Protector Face Mask

What you need to know: This is a lightweight and breathable mask built for protection and performance.

What you’ll love: The mask has adjustable beads on its ear loops to ensure the perfect fit for all wearers. The mask also has a slot to add an additional filter for extra protection.

What you should consider: The moldable nose piece does not hold its shape well enough to prevent fogging on glasses.

