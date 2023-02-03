Which bed-wetting alarm is best?

New parents are constantly faced with challenges, some of which they couldn’t have anticipated until they experienced them. For many, their child wetting the bed is at the top of that list.

But there is a solution. A bed-wetting alarm is a safe, effective treatment that can help your child develop the habit of getting up to use the bathroom by teaching their brain to respond to a full bladder. The best is the DryEasy Bedwetting Alarm, which is easy to use, comfortable to wear and with a sensitive alarm.

What to know before you buy a bed-wetting alarm

How does a bed-wetting alarm work?

They work through a sensor that clips onto your child’s diaper or underwear to detect moisture. This activates the alarm unit, which either clips to the shirt or can be worn as an armband. The sound wakes the child and lets them know they have to go to the bathroom.

Who can benefit from a bed-wetting alarm?

There isn’t an age limit for bed-wetting alarms. Any child or adolescent who needs to break the habit of wetting the bed, also known as nocturnal enuresis, can benefit from an alarm to train their brains and bodies to use the bathroom at night.

All bed-wetting alarms work best when combined with a healthy daily bathroom schedule. It’s also beneficial to chart and reward your child’s progress. It might require some practice in the beginning so your child understands how the alarm works and what they’re supposed to do when it goes off. Keep in mind that every child is unique, so results can vary.

Alarm sounds

Since some children might grow used to a particular alarm sound, most bed-wetting alarms have multiple sounds. Volume control lets you make the alarm louder or softer depending on your child’s sleep patterns.

Most bed-wetting alarms also have a vibration function that can either work in conjunction with the alarm or by itself to wake the child when the sensor detects moisture. Some alarms have a flashing light when urine is detected.

What to look for in a quality bed-wetting alarm

Bed pads

Instead of a sensor that clips onto the child’s diaper or underwear, some alarms rely on a pad to detect moisture and a temperature change. These are less cumbersome and can be more comfortable for the child but remain equally effective.

Wireless alarms

A wireless alarm might be a good choice if your child frequently moves at night, or the sensor is easily pulled loose. In these alarms, a sensor is attached to the underwear. When it detects moisture, it sends a signal to a receiver plugged into a nearby socket that sounds the alarm. Some wireless alarms come with two receivers, so you can put one in your room.

Battery-powered alarms

Except for wireless models, most bed-wetting alarms are powered by multiple AAA or AA batteries, depending on the brand.

Bed-shakers

In addition to sounds, vibrations and lights, some alarms also have a strong bed-shaking feature. This is great for deep sleepers and hearing-impaired children.

How much you can expect to spend on a bed-wetting alarm

Depending on the features and additional resources offered with the alarm, the cost can range from $35-$200.

Bed-wetting alarm FAQ

How long will a child need to use a bed-wetting alarm?

A. It varies depending on the child, but the device is typically used for three months. Some children get results after only a few weeks, while others require six months or more.

When should a parent seek support for bed-wetting?

A. Children 5 years old and up who are wetting the bed might require additional support, but always consult your physician to ensure your child doesn’t have any medical issues or sleep disorders that might cause bed-wetting. However, it takes some children longer to gain bladder control, and a healthy child might continue to wet the bed up to age 10, so be patient.

What’s the best bed-wetting alarm to buy?

Top bed-wetting alarm

DryEasy Bedwetting Alarm

What you need to know: This effective, reliable alarm supports your child during toilet training by providing alerts when moisture is detected.

What you’ll love: It comes with four levels of volume control and a random six-sound playing feature, so your child won’t easily grow used to the noise. The highly sensitive alarm securely attaches to the underpants via a toggle clamp. This helps you easily put it on and take it off.

What you should consider: Continue to use it for two weeks after your child stops wetting the bed to ensure they don’t have an accident that triggers regression.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bed-wetting alarm for the money

Wet-Stop 3 Enuresis Alarm

What you need to know: This simple easy-to-use alarm can help your child get over wetting the bed without medication.

What you’ll love: The alarm has six tones and comes with a reward chart and “The Complete Bedwetting Book.” This lightweight device is comfortable to wear, and the battery lasts long.

What you should consider: The delicate sensor sometimes picks up moisture from sweat and heat during warm nights and causes a false alarm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dr. Sagie’s TheraPee

What you need to know: This interactive bed-wetting solution includes an unlimited license for TheraPee’s online program that offers customized and interactive software for both child and parent.

What you’ll love: Thirty years of research and the experience of treating 40,000 children went into designing this advanced web-based pad-alarm system. It’s registered with the FDA, and the interactive portal can provide a personalized level of care.

What you should consider: It’s substantially more expensive than similar products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

