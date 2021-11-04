Some face shields can be used with hats and caps to accessorize and protect you at the same time.

Which face shields are best?

The urgency for face masks and face shields has increased since last year when the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe. While it was once nearly impossible to find personal protective equipment (PPE), fortunately you can now go to your local pharmacy and likely find everything you need.

Face shields are one of the more popular options people use to protect themselves against COVID-19 and other ailments. But with so many options, it can be difficult to choose which form of protection is best. There are several advantages and disadvantages to each choice. Face shields offer plenty of protection and advantages, some of which might surprise you.

What are face shields?

Face shields are a form of PPE that covers the entire face of the wearer. A clear, curved plastic shield is attached to a headband to protect the user from large droplets and sprays. These droplets can come from talking, sneezing, coughing and breathing. A full face shield covers the eyes, nose and mouth areas. Though their primary use is to protect the wearer’s eyes. Face masks, however, are meant to protect others, while face shields are better at protecting the person wearing the face shield. Similar to face masks, face shields come in both disposable and reusable forms. However, face shields work best when the user is wearing them with a face mask.

Face shields are also known for their ability to control the spread of illnesses like COVID-19. According to AARP, studies found that eye protection helps reduce the spread of viral infections. Adding a full face shield to your collection of PPE is a wise decision. Additionally, there are also face shields for kids.

What are the benefits of a face shield?

One of the greatest advantages of a face shield is that they’re transparent. They are a great option for those who communicate with those who are deaf and hearing-impaired. Unlike face masks, face shields protect the wearer’s entire face when worn properly. Face shields are also a subtle reminder to users not to touch their face. Touching your face is very common and oftentimes, you might not realize that you’re doing it. However, face touching is how many germs are spread. The opening of our mouths, eyes and noses allows germs to enter our bodies more easily.

Face shields are also more comfortable and less restricting. If you are uncomfortable in tight spaces or are claustrophobic, face shields are a great option. Because face shields are more open than face masks, there is less fogging when wearing them. In addition, face shields do not impact your voice when wearing them, making communication more efficient.

Choosing a face shield

There are a few things to consider when choosing a face shield. Choosing a face shield that fits properly is the most important. Face shields should fit snugly and there shouldn’t be any gaps between your forehead and the headband. The shield should extend below your chin and cover the top of the forehead. Face shields are also available in wider options as well, though it’s recommended to find one that fits as described above.

Some face shields are scratch-resistant. It’s important to keep the shield clean of debris and other things that can conflict with your vision. When traveling with a face shield in your bag or purse, store it in a plastic bag or container and keep it away from sharp objects. In addition to clear face shields, face shields with UV protection are also available.

Other features include options with a padded headband and a forehead vent. A padded headband makes it more comfortable for the wearer. This is ideal for those who plan to wear their shield for extended periods of time. A forehead vent allows for more ventilation when wearing your face shield.

Face shields range in price. If you opt for a disposable face shield, expect to pay anywhere from $7-$20. However, purchasing face shields in a pack can cost as much as $50-$100. Face shields with a hat attachment are also available for those looking for more individualized options. Kids face shields range from $10-$20.

According to the CDC, disposable face shields should only be worn once.

Cleaning and Maintenance

Like other PPE, it’s essential to properly clean and maintain your face shield. According to the CDC, wear gloves when cleaning your face shield. Wipe the inside of your face shield first, then the outside. Use a clean cloth with neutral detergent or a cleaner wipe. Next, wipe the outside with an “EPA-registered hospital disinfectant solution.” To remove any residue, use alcohol or water. It’s important to not use household cleaners on your face shields, as they can damage the plastic. Dry it completely. Lastly, remove the gloves and wash your hands.

Alternatively, face shields can be submerged in warm, soapy water. Gently wipe the face shield down with a soft cloth. Dry it completely.

Best face shields

Pleson Face Shield

The Pleson face shield is a full-length face shield that offers complete coverage. The full face shield has a sponge headband for added comfort and is anti-fog. It is also expandable making it an option for everyone, even children.

Where to buy: Amazon

Mada Face Shield

This clear face mask shield is made from high-quality material. The plastic is made from PETG (polyethylene terephthalate glycol), making it thicker than other face shields. The headband is adjustable. However, there isn’t any cushion in the headband, but a foam piece can be added for additional comfort.

Where to buy: Amazon

NoCry Flip-Up Face Shield

The NoCry Flip-Up Face Shield is adjustable and offers a no-slip padded headband. It even comes with two additional detachable face shields that can be reused. There’s enough room for any other additional PPE, glasses and goggles to be worn under the shield. It also fits anybody, including kids, with at least a head circumference of 20”.

Where to buy: Amazon

Salipt Face Shield with Glasses

This face shield is great for those with different head shapes. There are six glasses and 12 face shields in each order. The glasses are made from acrylic and PET materials. Those with their own glasses can still wear the shield and the provided glasses without issue for most designs. This shield is also anti-fogging and anti-static.

Where to buy: Amazon

Carestream Face Shield

This face shield is made in the USA. The face shield comes in two styles: standard and extended. Both have a baseball cap strap type closure that might be familiar to many. Each style can fit over most hairstyles. It’s also lightweight and comfortable.

Where to buy: Amazon

Kids’ Pet Reusable Face Shield

These face shields are both small enough for kids and aesthetically fun. A set includes 10 reusable shields. The compatible head circumference is 18”-24”. The soft forehead foam pad absorbs sweat and remains comfortable for several hours. Characters include owls, sheep, a whale, a bear and more.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ashley Willis writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.