Best neck massager

There are 26 muscles in the neck that help move your head, swallow and even elevate the rib cage for better breathing.

Which neck massager IS best?

Neck pain is a common occurrence in our increasingly technologized world where it seems like everyone is hunched over a computer or staring down at their smartphone. Neck pain can also be caused by arthritis and other conditions. A professional massage often provides much needed relief for tight and painful muscles.

When a professional massage is not feasible, there are many options for portable neck massagers that simulate a hands-on massage and provide a therapeutic effect for aching necks. For overall quality and quick recovery, the TheraGun Pro is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a neck massager

What is causing your neck pain?

Everyone gets a sore or stiff neck from time to time, but according to the Mayo Clinic, if your pain is severe, has lasted for several days or has spread down your arms or legs, you should consult your healthcare professional to make sure the neck massager won’t make your condition worse.

What is your goal of using a neck massager?

For some people, a neck massager is to help them relax from a stressful day. Fitness buffs and dedicated athletes may use a neck massager to help muscle recovery after an intense workout. The type of massager, its features and attachments will differ based on what you ultimately want to accomplish.

Which type of neck massager is best for you?

There are three main types of neck massagers. Shiatsu neck massagers use balls that press against pressure points. Based on Japanese tradition, there are many shiatsu massagers in the marketplace. Many of these units incorporate heat and do a good job on deep tissue. Bear in mind that no machine can fully replicate the human hand and fingers, so some shiatsu massagers can be uncomfortable depending on the angle against the pressure point.

Handheld neck massagers offer the user the convenience of controlling the wand to reach specific spots with different intensities and attachments. They are lightweight but often corded, which may be limiting. What’s more, remember that handheld neck massagers might be less relaxing since one of your arms will be lifted to maneuver the unit. Some people use handheld neck massagers for other parts of the body.

Pillow neck massagers are padded and shaped for reclining as the unit wraps around your neck and upper shoulders. This type of massager is easily transported since most brands are cordless. It can be difficult to pinpoint troublesome areas with this style of neck massager, and the battery life may be limited.

What to look for in a quality neck massager

Heat

Many neck massagers feature a heating option to apply soothing warmth while the massage is underway. Padded pillow neck massagers are able to transfer heat more evenly. Look for products that have adjustable heat to control when things are too hot or not warm enough.

Speed and vibration

Look for neck massagers that offer multiple speed options and vibration patterns. Each person is unique and will prefer a different intensity and level of vibration and kneading. Having several options to choose from will increase your chances of finding the right fit or just changing up the experience if you use the neck massager frequently.

Cordless

When possible, look for a cordless neck massager so that you can take it with you and use it in a wide variety of settings. Some handheld neck massagers are corded, which can make it difficult to use freely.

How much you can expect to spend on a neck massager

All three styles of neck massagers start around $15-$20, with mid-range pillow and neck massagers priced from $40-$60. Higher-end shiatsu and handheld massagers may cost as much as $120-$150, depending on their features and attachments.

Neck massager FAQ

Do neck massagers come with a warranty?

A. Most manufacturers offer a limited warranty, usually for 1 to 2 years. Check the product information to see how long the warranty is and what it covers.

Can a neck massager be used on other body parts?

A. Handheld neck massagers, in particular, can be used on other painful parts of the body, such as the legs or arms. You will need to test run different speeds and attachments since the muscles in other body areas may not respond the same as your neck muscles.

What ARE the best neck massagerS to buy?

Top neck massager

TheraGun Pro

What you need to know: This high-quality massage gun is known for the quick recovery it provides active users.

What you’ll love: Boasting an ergonomic design, this massage gun also employs technology for an extra quiet run. It comes with a customizable screen, 5 hours of battery life and Bluetooth capabilities.

What you should consider: There have been reports of difficulty with the control settings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top neck massager for the money

iReliev Back and Neck Massager

What you need to know: This flexible shiatsu massager works the neck and back similar to an actual massage.

What you’ll love: Both the heat and massage intensity controls are easy to adjust. This massager works well on the upper back. Made from breathable fabric, it also has arm supports to hold it in place whether at home or work.

What you should consider: Higher heat settings can cause skin irritation in people with sensitivity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PlayMakar MVP Percussion Massager

What you need to know: Developed by professional athletes, this massager has six speeds for deep tissue impact.

What you’ll love: The high torque motor delivers deep tissue relief. The unit is relatively quiet and has six different attachments. It comes with a carrying case, charger and batteries. This massager is great for both recovery and relaxation.

What you should consider: A bit more pricey than similar models. It has only four angles for delivering the massage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

