Best muscle stimulator

Which muscle stimulators are best?

Muscle stimulators are not magic tools that help promote muscle growth and strength. Instead, muscle stimulators are medical devices buyers use for pain management and rehabilitation.

There are two kinds of muscle stimulators out there, including a TENS unit that can block pain and an EMS that can help rehabilitate your muscles. It’s crucial to look for muscle stimulators that offer control over pulse strength to have the most comfort and effectiveness.

What to know before you buy a muscle stimulator

Understand how muscle stimulators work

A muscle stimulator is a handheld or larger machine with connected electrodes. Larger machines usually only exist in therapy clinics or doctor’s offices, while handheld devices are used at home and offer the most popular muscle stimulation. Muscle stimulators use a series of electrodes connected to the device through thin wires.

You use the muscle stimulator by attaching the electrodes to your skin with adhesive pads and turning on the machine. The muscle stimulator device gives you electrical impulses through the electrodes, and these pulses try to mimic your body’s nervous system to tell your muscles to contract. Your muscles then relax once the electrical pulse stops.

Learn about the benefits of muscle stimulators

Many people who use muscle stimulators report pain relief and relief from joint and muscle soreness following exercise. And many customers say that their muscles work more efficiently because using the muscle stimulators regularly helps tone their muscles.

Consider your budget

It’s important to keep your budget in mind when purchasing a muscle stimulator. You can find plenty of basic muscle stimulators on the market for $30 or less, while high-end models go for $100 or more.

What to look for in a quality muscle stimulator

Automatic therapy programs

Many muscle stimulator devices come with pre-programmed therapy programs and plans, which offer an excellent option for handling specific treatment situations with little to no effort on your part.

Button lock

Button locks prevent any pulse strength changes that happen when you accidentally press the buttons on your muscle stimulator. That said, if you do need to turn the device off or require an emergency shut-off option, the power button will continue to work, even with a button lock.

Power options

At-home, handheld muscle stimulators tend to run with battery power, so they are easy to take anywhere with you. Other muscle stimulators connect to a wall outlet, which boosts the overall value of the product.

How much you can expect to spend on a muscle stimulator

Depending on the quality and number of settings, you can expect to spend anywhere from $30 or less to more than $100 for a muscle stimulator. The most basic muscle stimulators cost about $30 or less and provide fewer settings than the more pricey models. Mid-range muscle stimulators range in price from $70-$100, while high-end models go for $100 or more.

Muscle stimulator FAQ

Which companies create the best muscle stimulators on the market?

A. Some of the top companies for muscle stimulators include United Surgical, Santamedical, Pure Enrichment, iReliev, Complex, ChoiceMed and AccuRelief. It’s best to choose a well-known name brand when selecting a muscle stimulator to purchase.

Why don’t muscle stimulators create muscle growth?

A. Muscle growth happens when you tear your muscle fibers through strength training or weightlifting. Your muscles grow when the body repairs your muscles after they tear. Muscle stimulators on their own don’t break down the muscle fibers, and there is no range of motion when using a muscle stimulator. The range of motion involved when you lift weights helps in promoting muscle growth.

How does a muscle stimulator decrease pain?

A. There are several theories for how and why muscle stimulators help reduce pain for many people. For example, the act of contracting and relaxing your muscles repeatedly helps loosen muscle tissue for people with sore muscles.

According to another theory, electrical pulses block your nerves from sending pain signals to the brain. Muscle stimulation can also cause your brain to release endorphins, as it does during exercise since the brain reads the muscle relaxations and contractions as a form of exercise.

What are the best muscle stimulators to buy?

Top muscle stimulator

TechCare Massager Tens Unit Muscle Stimulator

What you need to know: This versatile and highly rated muscle stimulator from TechCare Massager can help relieve your pain without medication.

What you’ll love: This top-quality TechCare Massager muscle stimulator comes with all of the features you need to get started, including 20 levels of intensity, 24 different massage modes and a lithium battery that offers up to 20 hours of use.

What you should consider: Some customers say they would prefer a belt or a strap to transport this muscle stimulator.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top muscle stimulator for the money

TENS 7000 Digital TENS Unit with Accessories

What you need to know: This prescription-strength muscle stimulator from TENS 7000 will give you plenty of bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: This affordable TENS 7000 muscle stimulator offers therapeutic benefits and widespread pain relief through four packs that you can apply to your arms, back and shoulders. It also comes with a hard carry case that is perfect for travel.

What you should consider: This muscle stimulator can be confusing to customers who have not used one before.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Beurer Advanced TENS Muscle Stimulator

What you need to know: This solid and simple TENS muscle stimulator is perfect for those who want an affordable option that works well.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly muscle stimulator from Beurer includes safety features like an automatic switch-off option and functions like pain relief, muscle training and massages. You can place the reusable pads anywhere on your body.

What you should consider: The battery life on this muscle stimulator is not great, and it takes a while to charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

