Best hot stone massage kits

Which hot stone massage kit is best?

After a demanding work week, there are few things more replenishing than a hot stone massage. A practice that dates back two thousand years, hot stone therapy can be used to relieve tension in your muscles, relax your mind and help increase blood flow.

There are tons of kits on the market to help you enjoy these benefits at home. For an all-in-one kit that comes with over thirty smooth basalt stones, check out the Amethyst Lake Massage Stone Water Heater with 36 Rocks.

What to know before you buy a hot stone massage kit

What is a hot stone massage?

Heated stones promote relaxation, healthy blood flow and even boost immunity, have been used for thousands of years. Research has also shown that you can use hot stone massages as an alternative to sleeping pills for people that live with insomnia. Once heated, smooth stones are simply placed along your spine, on your stomach or even on your palms to provide various forms of relief. Some massage therapists will also use a Swedish massage technique to roll, vibrate or knead the hot stones against the affected body part.

Choosing the right stones

You can’t just use any stones for a hot stone massage. They need to be completely smooth and retain enough heat to last for a significant portion of the therapy session. Basalt, a hard volcanic rock, is commonly used as it heats fast and can hold onto temperatures for an impressive length of time. These igneous rocks are usually black and can come in a wide variety of different shapes and sizes. Large stones should be used for areas like your spine or stomach, while smaller stones are better suited for places like your feet or palms.

Stone count

A hot stone massage kit can include any number of smooth basalt stones. Look for a kit that includes at least a dozen stones since you’ll probably need to swap them out as they cool down during your sessions. As a simple rule of thumb, the more stones included in a kit, the better. Certain high-end kits may also come with several stones in various sizes so you can focus on certain problem areas simultaneously.

What to look for in a quality hot stone massage kit

Stone warmer

Most hot stone massage kits come with some kind of warmer to heat the stones. These can resemble simple hot plates plugged into a power outlet, or they might be sleek, stylish devices with unique designs powered via a USB cord.

Portability

If you plan to travel regularly with your hot stone massage kit, look for a warmer that you can easily carry from one therapy session to the next. Many of these carrying cases resemble backpacks or wooden briefcases. Some kits also come with decorative pouches, so you don’t risk losing any stones in transport.

Accessories

A hot stone massage kit can come with many helpful accessories, like detailed instructions or tongs for turning your stones as they heat up. Certain stone warmers might even come with extra power cables for your car or laptop.

How much you can expect to spend on a hot stone massage kit

The cost of a hot stone massage kit can vary depending on the number of stones included and the quality of the warmer. Most users can expect to spend around $30-$70 for a basic kit.

Hot stone massage kit FAQ

What temperature should my stones be?

A. For the best results, look for a kit that will heat your stones to around 130-145 degrees.

Who shouldn’t get a hot stone massage?

A. People with high blood pressure, people who take blood thinners and people that are pregnant or sunburned should avoid hot stone massages. If you’re unsure if the therapy is right for you, talk to your doctor.

What’s the best hot stone massage kit to buy?

Top hot stone massage kit

Amethyst Lake Massage Stone Water Heater with 36 Rocks

What you need to know: This popular hot stone massage kit comes with all of the components you need to get started.

What you’ll love: The kit comes with 36 stones in various sizes, a large electric warmer, a stone-carrying pouch and a wooden tool for retrieving the hot stones. The high-quality basalt stones can retain heat for 15-30 minutes.

What you should consider: If you aren’t careful, the warmer can heat the stones beyond the recommended temperature, resulting in a burn risk.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hot stone massage kit for the money

YOMMI Hot Stones For Massage Premium Set

What you need to know: This affordable kit comes with 20 stones in various sizes but not a warmer. This is an intelligent purchase for experienced therapists looking to expand their stone collection.

What you’ll love: This high-quality basalt stone kit comes with four large stones, four medium stones, four small stones and eight extra-small stones for your feet. The purchase also includes a detailed brochure of instructions, a carrying pouch and a free e-book.

What you should consider: A few users received a kit with stones that had cracked or broken in transit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Therapist’s Choice Portable Hot Stone Warmer With 12 Stones

What you need to know: Sold by a reputable manufacturer, this portable stone warmer boasts a stylish design and comes with a dozen stones.

What you’ll love: Smartly designed to resemble a seashell, you can easily carry the stone warmer and plug it into a wall for quick stone heating. The included hot stones are a unique marbled gray color.

What you should consider: The warmer can only hold twelve stones at a time, and the temperature setting is not adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

