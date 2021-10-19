Best eye massager

Increasing circulation to the muscles around the eyes helps manage eye strain pain and even prevent eye dryness from occurring.

Which eye massagers are best?

Over time if the eyes are not adequately cared for, many problems can pop-up, including light sensitivity, dark circles, puffiness, wrinkles and discoloration. How can you avoid these adverse symptoms? An eye massager. These are effective tools to address eye-related health and beauty concerns.

Adding time for eye massagers in a self-care routine is a fantastic way to reduce these symptoms. The top choice for an eye massager that is both waterproof and portable is the Yeamon Direct 2 in 1 Face Massager Roller. Although, there are a variety of other eye massagers on the market that offer their own unique set of benefits.

What to know before you buy an eye massager

Eye massager benefits

There are a variety of benefits associated with eye massagers. The top benefits reported by those who regularly use an eye massager include:

Reduced wrinkles

Enhanced skin elasticity

Eliminating bags under the eyes

Eliminating dark circles

Opening the pores

Brightening the skin for a youthful glow

Pain reduction from eye strain

Improved vision from eye strain

Tension headache reduction

Improved circulation

Safety considerations

You should never use electric eye massagers with water unless they are 100% waterproof. Avoid electrical shock by keeping electric massagers away from tubs, showers, sinks or spas. Never submerge an eye massager that is not one hundred percent waterproof in water. Be sure and dry the hands, body and face entirely before using an electric eye massager.

Maintaining an eye massager

Those who invest in an eye massager can take these simple steps to ensure their new tool’s longest possible lifespan.

Do not wrap the cord around an electric eye massager. It is better to coil the massager’s cord and secure it with a wire tie. This will prevent the eye massager’s cord from fraying, becoming damaged and exposed wires.

Do not tug on the eye massager’s cords when unplugging. Be sure and hold the plug on its head and pull it out of the electoral source.

When carrying an eye massager without a case, hold the body not the cord or detachable massage attachments.

Always keep an eye massager in a storage pack when not in use.

Store the eye massager in the case and in a safe and dry area after use.

Keep eye massagers out of children’s reach.

What to look for in a quality eye massager

Manual eye massagers

A manual eye massager does not have a motor like electric massagers. Various manual eye massagers are available, including rollers, sticks and tools such as the Guasha stone. Healing stones such as crystals add their own set of unique benefits to a manual eye massager. Some believe that crystals can promote physical, emotional and spiritual healing. This belief is rooted in a crystal or gemstone’s potential to interact with the body’s energy field, also known as chakras.

Electric eye massagers

Eye massagers with motorized components either require batteries or a charge from an electrical source to function. An electric eye massager is unlike a manual eye massager that requires the user to massager their own skin with a tool. With an electric eye massager, the user can sit back and relax while the device does all the work.

Electric eye massager settings

The settings on an electric eye massager will vary depending upon manufacture. Here are the settings that users find most beneficial on their electric eye massagers:

Heat

Infrared heat

Sonic vibration

Air pressure

Heat and sonic vibration

Air pressure and sonic vibration

Heat and vibration are the most popular electric eye massager settings. However, the mode in which heat and vibration are delivered varies depending upon the setting. For instance, infrared heat is known to penetrate deeper than traditional electric heat massagers. But purchasing an electric eye massager with infrared heat technology may be cost-prohibitive, leaving some shoppers satisfied with a traditional electric heated eye massager. Consider the value of an electric eye massager setting for personal health and wellness goals when shopping for an eye massager. If a setting will be used often and offers the targeted health benefits sought after, it will be a great investment. If you rarely use the heat settings, then they are probably not worth the extra money.

How much you can expect to spend on eye massagers

Expect to spend between $10-$25 on a manual eye massager. Expect to spend a bit more on an electric eye massager. They run $50-$200 depending upon the technology.

Eye massager FAQ

What types of eye serums or creams can I use with an eye massage?

A. Various creams and serums can be used with an eye massager depending upon under-eye skincare needs. You can use skin-care products formulated to address several needs. For instance, creams and serums can be purchased to hydrate, brighten and nourish under-eye skin. It is crucial to choose a product that does not cause skin irritation. For example, products with cooling sensations may help with de-puffing but may also irritate the skin, especially when combined with a massager.

How often should an eye massager be used?

A. It is beneficial to use an eye massager daily for around 15 minutes. Using an eye massager stimulates acupuncture points and increases blood circulation. The result is enhanced skin elasticity and reduced wrinkles. This can also decrease dark circles or bags under the eyes.

What’s the best eye massager to buy?

Top eye massager

Yeamon Direct 2 in 1 Face Massager Roller

What you need to know: This kit with T-shaped and electric 3D face massager devices is waterproof and portable.

What you’ll love: The unique 3D design with diamond-shaped cuts comfortably works into hard-to-reach areas, improving circulation and decreasing wrinkles or dark circles.

What you should consider: Requires one AA battery and may not fit some rechargeable battery brands

Where to buy: Amazon

Top eye massager for the money

FOREO IRIS Illuminating Eye Massager

What you need to know: This option has an adjustable T-Sonic pulsation device that enhances the absorption of serums and creams and reduces the appearance of dark circles, fine lines and puffiness.

What you’ll love: This silicone eye massager is lightweight, travel-friendly and 100% waterproof with a two-year warranty.

What you should consider: Must be charged in between use.

Where to buy: Amazon, Sephora and Ulta

Worth checking out

BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha

What you need to know: This is a two-piece kit with a jade face roller and Guasha stone made of rose quartz to improve the look of skin by improving blood flow circulation.

What you’ll love: The roller is sturdy yet gentle on the skin, and you can chill both tools in the fridge to reduce puffiness.

What you should consider: Some find massaging with the Guasha uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elizabeth Foley writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.