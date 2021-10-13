Best deep tissue massage gun

Massage guns can reduce inflammation like real massages by flushing lymph fluid and venous blood from muscles and into the circulatory system.

Which deep tissue massage guns are best?

Few things are more relaxing and restorative than a massage at the hands of a professional therapist. However, time and cost constraints may keep you from getting a professional massage. Deep tissue massage guns are an excellent way to simulate a hands-on massage and bring your body some restoration and relief.

Deep tissue massage guns look like sleek power drills and are used to pinpoint pressure spots in the body’s muscle groups. They can be used for general relaxation or for recovery from intense physical workouts. They even can help prevent delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS). For overall options and reliability, the TheraGun Elite is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a deep tissue massage gun

Underlying conditions

Deep tissue massage guns can be quite powerful with their pulsating percussion. Don’t use a massage gun if you have suffered a recent injury or had a sudden onset of pain. Always consult your healthcare professional first to make sure using a deep tissue massage gun won’t make your condition worse.

Comfort

One of the most important aspects of a deep tissue massage gun is how it feels when you are holding it. Look for models with ergonomic handles. Longer handles are typically easier to hold for longer periods of time. Be sure to evaluate the weight of the massage gun in your hand since you won’t want one that is too heavy.

A massage gun that feels comfortable in your hands can be a real asset. Even though professional massage therapists are trained and certified, only you know how much pressure feels good for a particular area, so you can be your own best therapist, but a massage gun you can comfortably maneuver is important to make that happen.

Materials

Like any product that is frequently used, deep tissue massage guns will experience some wearing. Massage guns with stainless steel or aluminum components are the best option. Not only will they last longer, but they provide extra safety from overheating.

What to look for in a quality deep tissue massage gun

Attachments

Deep tissue massage guns typically come with multiple massage heads. This is important since certain areas of the body will respond better to different pressure angles. It also gives you some variety and the ability to make sure that the massage gun works best for you.

Battery life

Most deep tissue massage guns operate with a lithium or lithium-ion battery. Look for models with at least a 30-minute holding charge. You may also want to consider a backup battery just to ensure you are never stranded for power.

Rotating head

Because a deep tissue massage gun is a machine, it cannot replicate the flexibility of human arms and hands. That is why you should look for massage guns that can rotate up to 90 degrees. This allows you to access hard-to-reach places, like your back, and also change the angle from which the massage gun is applying percussions.

Noise reduction

Deep tissue massage guns will make noise. Some can be extra noisy, exceeding 100 decibels. Look for models that have built-in sound-dampening features or technology.

How much you can expect to spend on a deep tissue massage gun

Deep tissue massage guns cover a wide price range from as little as $65 to as high as $1,400. Overall speed, battery life and noise reduction factor into the price with mid-range massage guns priced from around $200-$600.

Deep tissue massage gun FAQ

Is a faster deep tissue massage gun better?

A. Massage guns measure speed as revolutions (or percussions) per minute (rpm). Faster speeds typically provide more relief, but each person is unique. You will need to test different speeds to see which is best for you and even which is best for certain muscle groups.

Is there anything I shouldn’t do with a deep tissue massage gun?

A. You should never turn on the massage gun with it pressed against your skin, as this could cause bruising. Use the slowest speed first, and don’t press into your muscles until the massage gun has first passed over them. Go slowly, breathe deeply and if you have a knot, let the massage gun sit over it for a while before pressing into it. If pain worsens or lingers for days, see your healthcare professional.

What’s the best deep tissue massage gun to buy?

Top deep tissue massage gun

TheraGun Elite

What you need to know: This massage gun offers a lot of features from a well-known brand.

What you’ll love: An ergonomic grip helps this handheld massage gun be used for up to two hours on its battery. It has multiple speeds and attachments and runs quietly. Bluetooth technology and a carrying bag are also included.

What you should consider: Some users had minor concerns about the product’s longevity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top deep tissue massage gun for the money

PlayMakar MVP Percussion Massager

What you need to know: Developed by professional athletes, this massager has six speeds for deep tissue impact.

What you’ll love: The high torque motor delivers deep tissue relief. The unit is relatively quiet and has six different attachments. It comes with a carrying case, charger and batteries. This massager is great for both recovery and relaxation.

What you should consider: This is a bit pricier than similar models, and it has only four angles for delivering the massage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TheraGun Mini

What you need to know: This compact massage gun is surprisingly powerful for its size.

What you’ll love: Three speed settings allow for multiple therapies. It is quiet and easily transported in a soft case. Battery life lasts up to three hours.

What you should consider: It takes practice to use this massage gun effectively since it does not press in as deeply as the full gun design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

