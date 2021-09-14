Best fracture pan

The right fracture pan should not only be easy to empty or clean, it should be comfortable for your patient regardless of their size and condition.

Which fracture pan is the best?

A fracture pan is a bedpan that a caregiver can place underneath a patient’s body without lifting them or changing their position, which is particularly useful for people recuperating from a hip fracture or hip replacement surgery. Besides its core function, the right fracture pan should have features that make it easy to use and clean. A top pick that provides convenience and quality is the MedPro Fracture Bedpan.

What to know before you buy a fracture pan

Patient comfort

A fracture pan enables people with limited mobility to meet their toilet needs without having to get up and go to the bathroom. When buying a fracture pan, look for an ergonomically designed product with contours, large rims and specially rounded edges. A fracture pan with a tapered front also makes it easy for the caregiver to slide the bedpan underneath.

Versatility

If you are buying the fracture pan for a patient in the hospital, consider its utility if the patient has to use it at home later. Keep in mind how the person’s mobility will change as they recover. There are also fracture pans for when specific parts of the body are immobile.

Quality of the material

The ideal fracture pan should be made with durable material that allows it to function well with any patient, regardless of their weight. There are commercial-grade and heavy-duty fracture pans that can last for years without scratches or dents. Investing in a higher quality pan is worth the expense.

What to look for in a quality fracture pan

Ease of use

A fracture pan with a contoured shape and rounded edges is often easier to use and can be very comfortable, even if the patient is unable to raise their hips while in bed.

Ease of cleaning

Some fracture pans come with a detachable extension you can remove and clean. Additionally, stainless steel bedpans resist staining, while plastic products may be difficult to clean. When buying a plastic fracture pan, choose one that has a nonstick surface, which makes it stain resistant and simple to clean.

Built-in features

A fracture pan that can hold additional items such as the caregiver’s disposable gloves, soap and toilet wipes is convenient. A built-in handle also makes the pan easy to move and clean. Look for a plastic guard, which can prevent spills and splashes.

How much you can expect to spend on a fracture pan

A plastic fracture pan starts out in the $5-$10 range and gets more expensive with more features. Stainless steel fracture pans and products for people with heavier body weights generally cost more and can carry a price tag up to $35.

Fracture pan FAQ

Is a stainless steel or plastic fracture pan better?

A. Typically, stainless steel products are more durable than plastic, but they often are more expensive. If you are looking to buy a plastic fracture pan, choose one with a nonstick surface to avoid stains.

What is the difference between a regular bedpan and a fracture pan?

A. A fracture pan is flatter than a regular bedpan, which allows it to slide underneath the body without changing the position of the patient. Fracture pans are designed to provide comfort regardless of how long the patient remains in a lying position. To avoid hampering the patient’s recovery, always use a fracture pan for someone with a hip fracture or who is recuperating from a hip replacement.

What’s the best fracture pan to buy?

Top fracture pan

MedPro Fracture Easy Clean Portable Bedpan

What you need to know: This durable plastic fracture bedpan is comfortable for the patient and convenient for the caregiver.

What you’ll love: It has a tapered front that makes it easy for the caregiver to slide the bedpan under the patient. The built-in handles and plastic splash guard minimize the chance of spills.

What you should consider: It may not be the best option for heavier individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fracture pan for the money

Dynarex Plastic Bedpan

What you need to know: Dynarex makes an easy-to-clean fracture pan made with heavy duty, odor-resistant plastic.

What you’ll love: It has rolled rims that make it easy to carry and includes a smooth high-gloss finish for easy cleaning. There is an easy-to-read graduated scale, which ensures you can quickly measure output.

What you should consider: Some users complained about the edges being too sharp.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Medline Industries Mega-Fracture Bariatric Bedpans

What you need to know: This fracture bedpan is designed to support users with weights of up to 900 pounds.

What you’ll love: It combines a contour shape with a lightweight material to give the patient optimal support. It is made of molded polyethylene plastic that is comfortable to use. Those with female anatomy can use it as a urinal.

What you should consider: It may be larger than needed for smaller individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ayotola Ogunsipe writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.