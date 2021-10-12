Cupping is a technique to promote many different forms of health and wellness that has been used for thousands of years. Research suggests that cupping was used in Eastern medicine up to 2,000 years ago.

What are the health benefits of cupping therapy?

The ancient art of cupping has gone through somewhat of a renaissance since the 2016 Rio Olympics. This is due to athletes like Michaell Phelps, who was spotted with large circular bruises on his skin after winning his fifth Olympic gold medal of the 2016 games alone. This led many would-be athletes and chronic pain sufferers to dig into the health benefits of the prehistoric alternative therapy of cupping.

In ancient times, shamans and people in medicine would use cupping to cure all manner of ailments. Evidence suggests that cupping was not only popular in ancient Egypt, but has also been used to treat mental and physical conditions throughout the Middle and Far East for over 2,000 years.

What is cupping therapy?

Cupping is a type of alternative medicine. In practice, local suction is produced on the surface of the skin by a cup. The suction created by the cup brings fresh blood to the local area. In theory, this blood contains the platelets and nutrients the body needs to recover from an ache, pain or injury to the area on which the cup is applied.

Some alternative health experts suggest that the cup recreates the body’s recovery response to promote healing and wellbeing in areas and bodily functions that are causing patients’ issues. What’s more, the cup’s suction creates an intense vacuum deep in the muscle or tissue that it’s applied to. This means that, as well as creating fresh blood flow, the cup also provides an intense deep tissue massage. There are many different types of cupping techniques. However, wet and dry cupping are two of the most commonly used umbrella terms to describe the therapeutic techniques.

Before trying cupping, you should consult a qualified physician. Research into the potential health benefits of cupping has suggested that it can be used as an effective treatment for both mental and physical health conditions.

Cupping helps reduce muscle aches and pains

Cupping is a natural painkiller and can cure muscle aches, pains and spasms. This is because the cup, when applied to the affected area, creates a vacuum that gives the muscle a deep tissue massage.

Moreover, when the cup is released, the muscle relaxes and releases tension. This also helps to release nutrient-rich blood to rush to the place it’s needed most to promote recovery.

Athletes also tend to use cupping to accelerate recovery times after intense training or competition. However, cupping can work for anyone suffering from lower-back, shoulder or general muscle pain.

Cupping helps you relax

Cupping is commonly used by both athletes and traditional Chinese medicine practitioners to promote relaxation and wellbeing. Typically, relaxation cupping techniques focus on the trapezius muscle. This is because the neck is a common area for stress aches and pains to accumulate.

Cupping works by giving an intense pull to the trap and shoulder muscles. When the cup is removed, the muscle completely relaxes and allows a new, nutrient-rich source of blood to flow to the affected area. Carrying excess shoulder tension can also make you feel worn out, low and moody, given its irritating effects on the body. Cupping is a quick, effective and easy way to relieve this, and the full results can be felt in as little as 30 minutes.

Cupping is good for your skin

Sometimes circulation can be poor to a particular area of the skin. What’s more, sometimes you can also have an area of your body that has been subjected to an injury or condition that hasn’t fully healed.

Cupping is like restarting the healing process all over again without the injury. This means that all the nutrient-rich blood that isn’t getting to your skin at the moment to drain harmful toxins and pathogens is stimulated to flow to the area. This allows your body to heal naturally and promotes healthy-looking skin. Also, research published by the National Institutes of Health suggests it can reduce the effects of herpes, acne, eczema and other skin conditions by keeping the local circulatory system happy and healthy.

Cupping is kind to damaged lungs

Cupping may be an effective treatment for alleviating lung conditions, such as chronic coughing, bronchial congestion and even pleurisy. This is because cupping therapy proactively removes excess heat in the lungs.

This means that the phlegm and fluids exacerbating lung conditions are cleared by promoting blood and nutrient flow to the affected tissues. Cups are generally applied to the upper back to aid the body in shifting mucus or phlegm from the inflamed lung tissues.

Cupping helps the digestive system

Stagnation in the digestive tract can be bad for your overall health and wellbeing. This is because your body should always be moving, cleaning and should never be stagnant. Cupping therapy can be used to support the small intestine and stomach and help the bowels to move so that you feel healthier and have less toxic waste in your body.

What you need to buy for cupping therapy

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

This handy product lets you get the vitamins and minerals you need to get nutrient-rich blood. With the ability to grind, chop, heat, emulsify and blend, you’ll never have an excuse to eat poorly again.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

AeroGarden – Harvest Elite Slim

Nutrient-rich blood comes best from nutrient-rich organic food. This handy little indoor garden allows you to get the nutrient-rich blood that will help your cupping efforts, while being environmentally friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Achedaway Cupper

The electronic cupper can be used at any time at a place of your convenience. What’s more, it has settings that allow you to adjust the intensity of the cup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

ELERA Massage Cupping Therapy Set

This set of seven cups with a manual handle is the best way to get a professional cupping session from yourself at home. It requires minimal prep to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Lure Essentials Edge Cupping Set

This set includes three cups and is made from the highest-quality medical grade silicone. It comes with a lifetime product replacement warranty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hansol Cupping Therapy Equipment Set

This set includes 17 cups. It comes with a hand pump and a carrying case.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

